Gov. Jim Justice and company recently celebrated a record budget surplus for the just-ended 2022-23 budget year – although as Justice and Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy admitted, the surplus was wildly inflated by deliberately and significantly underestimating state revenue collections.
The surplus will likely trigger a second round of income tax cuts — but ominous economic signs are looming for the state.
Take severance tax collections, for example, which primarily are affected by production and price trends for natural gas and coal.
Severance taxes hit a record $946.5 million for fiscal 2022-23, and had grown steadily since falling to a six-month low of $69.8 million for July-December 2020. (Coal production in West Virginia fell to a 100-year low in 2020, despite Donald Trump’s assurances that he would put all the coal miners back to work.)
However, a deeper dive into the fiscal 2023 numbers shows that for the first six months of fiscal 2023, the state collected $540.8 million of severance taxes. In the second six months, severance tax collections fell to $405.6 million — a drop of 25%.
That’s particularly ominous, since in every other fiscal year, severance tax collections increased in the second half of the year, which makes sense, reflecting the higher demand for energy in cold-weather winter months.
On a month-to-month basis, the recent drop in severance tax collections is even more precipitous.
Severance tax collections this April were $35.56 million, down 35% from $54.76 million collected in April 2022.
May collections of $67.89 million were down 27% from $92.69 million in May 2022, and June collections of $56.08 million were down 54% from $120.87 million in June 2022.
Severance taxes tend to be highly volatile, and prices and production of natural gas and coal have been plunging after surging in calendar year 2022 via a combination of post-pandemic demand and the energy implications of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The 2023-24 state budget has built in a drop in severance tax collections with a revenue estimate of $250 million — the same absurdly low amount as the 2022-23 revenue estimate, an estimate that was so ridiculously low-balled that it allowed severance taxes to supposedly account for nearly 40% of the state’s hyper-exaggerated $1.8 billion surplus.
However, having a state budget that is so heavily dependent on fossil fuel production does not seem viable long-term.
As fossil fuel production and prices fall, it pulls down other aspects of state revenue as, for example, smaller royalty payments that result in less income and lower personal income tax collections.
Notably, the state collected less revenue in June 2023 ($582.44 million) than it did in June 2022 ($662.41 million), a 12% drop.
While severance taxes account for $64.79 million of that decline, the reality that June 2023 collections fell by a total of $79.97 million suggests that, as a West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy report notes, revenue collections were “very clearly trending downward in the second half of the (fiscal) year, even before 2023’s income tax cuts were enacted and implemented.”
In other words, we’ve effectively cut another $750 million out of already shrinking state revenue collections.
n n n
Meanwhile, West Virginia was hit by more bad economic news.
A report by Pew Charitable Trusts found that West Virginia not only is one of 24 states where employment rates have not returned to pre-pandemic levels, but has a –5.4% employment to population ratio post-pandemic – worst in the U.S.
The report notes: “The state furthest behind its pre-pandemic levels was West Virginia (-5.4 percentage points) — for every 100 people of prime working age, about five fewer were employed in the first quarter of 2023 than in the same quarter of 2020.”
That employment gap also was reflected in the 2023 edition of CNBC’s “America’s Top States For Business” rankings, which dropped West Virginia from 43rd in 2022 to 50th in the U.S. in the Workforce category.
That was one of four categories that CNBC gave West Virginia an F grade, the others being Economy (where the state dropped from 39th to 48th), Technology and Innovation, and Business Friendliness.
(West Virginia received 99 of a possible 360 points for its Economy grade, and CNBC ranked it as tied for the second worst economy in the U.S. The state’s GDP grew at an anemic 0.4% in the past year, well below the national average of 5.7 percent – a figure that’s particularly troubling, given the spike in energy prices, production and exports during the year.)
West Virginia also got a D- for Infrastructure, ranking as the ninth worst state in that category. That even after Justice mortgaged the state’s future through the sale of $1.6 billion of road bonds.
A+ grades for Cost of Living and Cost of Doing Business were not enough to lift the state’s overall ranking, as West Virginia dropped from 44th in 2022 to 46th in the 2023 survey, a study that measures 86 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
None of that bodes well for anyone trying to grow the state economy.
However, Justice knows he only has to hold things together for one more budget year, or actually for just the first four months of the 2024-25 budget year, to get to the Nov. 7, 2024 general election for U.S. Senate.
Ironically, what is likely to keep Justice’s bacon out of the fire economically is Bidenomics.
The fruits of President Joe Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and Inflation Reduction Act will be obvious over the coming months in terms of private (Nucor, Form Energy, et. al.) and public investment (including the $7 billion of infrastructure projects coming to the state that Justice himself has touted, without acknowledging the architect of the windfall).
Over the next 16 months or so, the benefits of that multitude of development projects should be sufficient to mask the systemic deficiencies in the state economy.
As he campaigns for Senate, Justice will be able to attend numerous groundbreakings and ribbon cuttings, all the while denouncing the man whose policies, vision and foresight made those investments possible.
n n n
At Justice’s virtual briefing where he touted the fiscal 2023 surplus, Secretary Hardy admitted that low-balled revenue estimates made that and other recent budget surpluses possible, and defended the policy of fudging the revenue numbers.
He said of the policy of deliberately underestimating revenue projections, forcing the Legislature to adopt austerity budgets, “Simply put, controlling the baseline budget works, the way we’ve done it the last five years.”
Under the Modern Budget Amendment, the Legislature is obligated to take the governor’s revenue estimates at face value, and cannot use its own set of revenue estimates to develop the Budget Bill if it believes the governor’s numbers are fishy.
Of course, the Republican supermajority controlling the Legislature has been more than happy to shadow Justice’s low-balled estimates and produce austerity budgets that starve state agencies and programs.
Back in the day, Arch Moore had a different approach to fudging revenue estimates.
If he wanted to fund a new or expanded program or project, Moore would simply raise revenue estimates until there was (at least on paper) sufficient funding overall.
In the biography “Arch – The Life of Gov. Arch A. Moore Jr.” Brad Crouser recounts a heated argument between Moore and his tax commissioner (precursor of today’s revenue secretary) over Arch’s fudging of revenue estimates.
Moore was upset that the commissioner had provided accurate revenue estimates to a legislative committee, and told Crouser in an interview for the book that he came close to firing the commissioner.
History tells us that Moore’s high-balling of revenue estimates helped drive state government into near-bankruptcy, and forced Moore’s successor, Gaston Caperton, to raise taxes just so the state could pay its bills.
Conversely, Justice’s low-balled revenue estimates have resulted in five years of flat-line budgets, which have the effect of forcing annual budget cuts for state agencies and programs, and I won’t bore you by repeating the long list of all the critical problems facing state agencies because of that approach.
(To that end, a reader asks why Division of Motor Vehicles’ license renewal applications feature a section where individuals can make contributions to the State Police Forensic Laboratory Fund, and/or to the Department of Veterans Assistance, pointing out that his taxes evidently aren’t sufficient to fund those programs, “even considering the mega surplus Justice has.”)
According to the Urban Institute, West Virginia is one of only eight states where the executive branch has sole responsibility for making revenue estimates, while another eight states give that responsibility to independent commissions.
In the vast majority of states, making revenue estimates is a collaborative effort between the executive and legislative branches.
Justice’s low-balled estimates, combined with his decision to eliminate six-year budget forecasts, doesn’t bode well for the state in the long term.
It’s notable that Justice ordered the discontinuance of the budget forecasts in 2021, the year he proposed a phase-out of the state personal income tax. It may be no coincidence that the last published budget forecast, in 2020, projected state budget shortfalls in the out years.
West Virginia taxpayers deserve more government transparency, starting with honest revenue estimates.
