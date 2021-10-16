One of the things I’ve noticed in this, my fourth go-round at covering redistricting, is how much the technology has changed.
In 1991, the first redistricting I covered, computer-mapping software was still pretty crude.
Since drawing precise maps was challenging, particularly in more populated areas, multi-delegate districts were still commonplace — although the House went from 40 to 56 delegate districts that year, breaking up some larger multi-member districts, including the granddaddy of them all, Kanawha County’s 12-member delegate district.
By 2001, the central legislative computer could plot maps down to the level of census blocks, and I recall legislative staff complaining that many members wanted printouts of maps placing their homes in the center, so they could sketch out a district that would best serve their reelection hopes.
By 2011, technology improved to the point where members (and engaged citizens such as Thornton Cooper) could draw redistricting maps on their personal computers.
Now, technology makes it possible to superimpose satellite imagery onto maps, which allows maps to be drawn precisely, down to the smallest detail, such as individual households.
That includes, evidently, the ability to precisely locate the headquarters of the white supremacist National Alliance in Pocahontas County and to move it out of a proposed district where the current representative would be Delegate Caleb Hanna, R-Nicholas, one of four Black members of the House.
It is open to debate whether Delegate Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh — who, in an earlier incarnation of this column, earned the title of absolute worst delegate — amended the map to shield Hanna from a bloc of voters unlikely to support him, or he did it to placate a bloc who don’t want to be represented by a Black man.
As a reader noted, the latter seems unlikely, as Stephen Kurcy’s “The Quiet Zone,” about life in the National Radio Quiet Zone around the National Radio Observatory at Green Bank, makes clear.
Published this summer, Kurcy describes the National Alliance headquarters as being in shambles, with only a handful of hangers-on left and most of the 378-acre property up for sale.
For Steele to say the House redrew the district to avoid stirring up a white supremacist group that may or may not currently exist in Pocahontas County because, in his words, “there’s no reason to kick a bee’s nest,” is either an act of cowardice or complicity.
If you’re defending your redistricting plan as not being racist, as some House Republicans did during floor debate Wednesday, that’s probably a good sign your plan has problems.
As we’ve talked about previously, in 1991, the 12-member Kanawha County delegate district was composed entirely of residents of Charleston and South Charleston and, at the time of its redistricting break-up, was majority Democrat and predominately female.
In 1991, conservative Democrats sold the break-up by proposing a single-member minority influence district made up of the flats of downtown, East End and West Side Charleston, appealing to the altruism of progressive Democrats.
While the district in reality has been represented by a person of color, Meshea Poore, for only four years of its 29-year existence, the plan has served its ulterior propose by isolating a politically dark blue district.
The single-member district has consistently elected progressive Democrats, but the dark blue Charleston flats no longer influence other House races in the county, as was the case when the county was one big 12-member district.
Fast forward to the present day. Cities represent an existential threat to Republicans, since cities attract better educated, more tolerant, more open-minded people who tend to vote Democrat. For Republicans, that means cities have to be broken up to the maximum extent possible.
With redistricting, the GOP strategy, both locally and nationally, has been to break up the voting power of cities as much as possible.
That’s why in the House redistricting plan, Charleston is split four ways and tied in to what longtime Charleston Gazette Editor Don Marsh used to call the hinterlands. That includes splitting the once-reliably Republican South Hills and putting it in with distinctly non-Snob Nob portions of Boone, Lincoln and Putnam counties.
(Though old-school Republican, South Hills is definitely not Trumpian, going for President Joe Biden in 2020.)
That’s also why in both the Senate Redistricting Committee plan and the 11th hour double-secret amendment, one of the few places in the state that could be legitimately classified as urban, Charleston’s East End, downtown and West Side, is plucked out and gerrymandered into a district that includes northern Putnam, southeastern Jackson and Roane counties in the 11th hour plan, and into a district with portions of Jackson, Roane and all of Clay County in the Senate Redistricting Committee plan.
If someone can explain to me the common community interest of someone living in downtown Charleston and someone living in Reedy, Looneyville or Big Otter, I’m all ears.
The 11th hour plan breaks Kanawha County, not long ago home to two superimposed Senate districts with four senators, into three pieces, likely reducing the representation of the state’s largest county in the Senate to one solitary senator.
Unlike 1991, when breaking up Kanawha County was sold as an altruistic move to increase the likelihood that a person of color would represent Charleston in the Legislature, Republicans showed no subtlety or discretion as they tore apart counties and municipalities in a blatant display of political partisanship.
Rather than empowering a minority influence district, they deliberately diluted the voting power of those of us living in the district.
In some ways, you have to admire Republicans. They have no scruples and no shame, which are highly useful attributes for politicians.
They could have drawn reasonable, compact, legitimate House and Senate redistricting maps and been assured of maintaining legislative majorities for the foreseeable future.
Instead, they gerrymandered the hell out of both plans not just to protect their incumbencies but to give themselves an extreme advantage to assure they can crush any Democratic opposition.
In 1991, Democrats had a legislative supermajority, but they did not feel compelled to act out of vengeance or vindictiveness against Republicans during redistricting. In 2011, Democrats still held the majority, but obviously did not redistrict with the intent of preventing Republicans from being able to win legislative races.
It strikes me that the current Republican majority operates as if its members believe they came to power under false pretenses and want to assure that, even if voters come to their senses at some point, it will be extremely difficult to vote them out of office.
If I’m the Democrats, I’m lawyering up to challenge the heck out of the plans.
The saddest thing about all this is that West Virginia’s only hope of pulling out of its death spiral is to grow its cities and towns by attracting young professionals.
That’s what the Ascend West Virginia and Charleston Roots relocation incentive programs are all about.
Further weakening the influence of cities in the Legislature and strengthening the Legislature’s ability to impose punitive, anti-city, anti-inclusiveness, anti-progress measures will only hasten the state’s decline.
•••
I was reminded why the name of new state Secretary of the Department of Administration Mark Scott rings a bell.
Appointed by Gov. Jim Justice, Scott was president of Go West Virginia, the mysterious, super-secret Elkins-based nonprofit that for years was the top fundraiser for Grow West Virginia, the super PAC that backs GOP candidates in state races.
Go West Virginia contributed $355,000 to Grow West Virginia in the 2016 election cycle, $463,000 in the 2018 cycle and $140,000 in the 2018 cycle.
Go West Virginia seems to have gone dark after Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington filed a complaint with the IRS against the organization in July 2018, contending it was violating its nonprofit tax exempt status by contributing more than half its total spending to a political organization.
(Shortly after that complaint was filed, Go West Virginia hosted a three-day fundraising golf tournament at The Greenbrier, with required contributions ranging from $10,000 to attend a reception and cookout to $50,000 for the cookout, two rounds of golf and two nights’ stay at the resort.)
That Justice would appoint the former head of a such an organization as the secretary of administration is characteristically Big Jim.
•••
Finally, Big Jim has never been one to stay up late at night memorizing the state Ethics Act, but he really pulled a boner during his latest round of pretending to play game show host while flying across the state doling out vaccination incentive sweepstakes prizes.
Among the prizes given Tuesday were luxury riding lawn mowers. (Which is hilarious that in Jim-baby’s mind, lawn mowers are something the sweepstakes’ targeted age group, 15- to 25-year-olds, would covet.)
As noted here last week, taxpayers paid a total of $177,513 to Adams Power Equipment of Beckley for 12 luxury riding lawnmowers ranging in cost from $9,389 to $10,999 each and for 12 on-road utility trailers.
Official photos and a promotional video that Justice aired at his COVID-19 briefing Wednesday prominently featured a mower and advertising signage with the company name.
That is a clear violation of 6B-2-5 (B) of the Ethics Act, prohibiting use of public office for private gain: “A public official or public employee may not knowingly and intentionally use his or her office or the prestige of his or her office for his or her own private gain or that of another person.”
Permitting advertising signage at an official state event for the benefit of a private business owner is unethical. Even Babydog knows that.