Public schools across the state are in crisis mode.
Because of uncompetitive pay and other issues, more than 1,500 teaching positions are vacant, forcing teachers to teach classes for which they are not certified.
The state’s already low standardized test scores tanked in 2022. Many students come from homes torn asunder by drug abuse or poverty or from households where book learning traditionally has not been a priority.
In 2021, the college-going rate for high school graduates fell below 50% in a state that struggles to provide employers with a qualified workforce.
All this while the Legislature continues to incrementally defund public education, shifting tax dollars to private, parochial and charter schools.
So what’s the state Senate’s solution to the critical issues facing public schools? Legislation requiring public schools to prominently display the motto “In God We Trust” (SB 251).
The bill’s lead sponsor, Sen. Mike Azinger, R-Wood, explained that the national motto became law in 1956. He went on to state, “It was adopted during a time of disunity in America, at a time that unity was needed, and I think that’s where we are in America in many ways.”
Time of disunity? I have fond but very limited personal memories of the ‘50s, but I thought it was a generally upbeat era, marked by the postwar economic boom and portrayed idyllically in films like “American Graffiti” and TV series like “Happy Days.”
I wondered why Azinger believes America plunged into disunity in the mid-1950s. Then it struck me: Brown v. Board of Education, the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision declaring that racially segregated schools are unconstitutional, came down in 1954, and for years after, caused disunity among those who did not want Black students attending their schools.
This is the same Azinger who in a 2016 floor speech declared, “In 1965, in the ‘60s, America started veering off course.”
As I noted previously, besides (perhaps not coincidentally) being the year Azinger was born, 1965 was the year the Voting Rights Act was passed and a year after the Civil Rights Act was enacted.
This is the same Azinger who for the past three years has co-sponsored anti-critical race theory bills and who, in a 2022 floor debate on the bill, attacked the state ACLU chapter for flying a Black Lives Matter flag at its Charleston headquarters, located not far from the Capitol and its Stonewall Jackson statues.
Azinger also consistently cosponsors legislation that would prohibit the removal of Confederate statuary from public property, including SB 9 this session, and as a result, there is more Confederate statuary on public grounds in Charleston than in Richmond, Virginia — the former Capital of the Confederacy.
Do we detect a pattern here?
Besides the racist overtones, in advocating for passage of the bill, Azinger envisioned troubled youth looking upon the motto, saying, “Maybe they’ll look up one day, and say, ‘In God We Trust,’ and know they can put their hope in God.”
I personally believe that this belief in a mythical being in the sky who will miraculously make everything right if one just believes fervently enough in him is a way of thinking that has held West Virginia back over the years, contributing to the Appalachian fatalism that pervades many parts of the state.
Gov. Jim Justice invoked that philosophy last year, when during a purported state COVID-19 briefing, he went off on a tangent attacking Biden administration green energy policies, stating that if climate change is real, God will give us time to fix it.
Were that our West Virginia politicians were Deists, like Thomas Jefferson and the Founding Fathers.
When Jefferson prayed, he did not ask God to deliver miracles but to grant him the wisdom to resolve issues on his own.
In the 1800 presidential election, Jefferson was accused of being an atheist, in part because he opposed state-sanctioned religion and religious mandates, famously stating, “It does me no injury for my neighbor to say there are 20 gods or no god. It neither picks my pocket nor breaks my leg.”
State politicians would do well to emulate Jefferson and not attempt to impose their religious beliefs on others or govern based on what they believe a mythical being in the sky might do.
n n n
More Republican hypocrisy: A bill making its way through the Legislature this session would prohibit “sanctuary cities,” i.e., localities that enact ordinances limiting their compliance with federal immigration laws (HB 2008).
Cities or counties that fail to comply with federal immigration policies could lose state funding for a year, under the proposed law.
However, it was just two years ago that the Legislature passed and Justice signed into law what is known as Second Amendment Sanctuary Act (HB 2694), which effectively prohibits state and local officials from enforcing any federal gun safety initiatives that are stricter than state law. (Which at this point is basically any gun safety mandate, including “red flag” laws).
That bill passed the House 74-22 on a party-line vote.
So, in effect, Republicans want to compel state and local authorities to enforce federal immigration laws but want state and local authorities to flaunt federal gun safety laws. Hypocrisy.
Ironically, seven of the 10 co-sponsors of the bill prohibiting sanctuary cities voted for the Second Amendment sanctuary law. (We presume the other three would have also done so, had they been in the Legislature in 2021.)
Never mind that illegal immigration is not an issue in West Virginia with the Mexican border still safely sequestered more than 2,000 miles away, except in the minds of GOP operatives.
n n n
As Justice reprises the statewide barnstorming tour that he successfully employed last fall to defeat Amendment 2, this time to build support for his income tax cut proposal, he faces an exponentially more complicated challenge.
In his anti-Amendment 2 campaign, Justice only had to convince voters that elimination of the business inventory and machinery tax would harm public schools, counties and municipalities.
Now, he not only has to convince voters his tax cut plan is a good idea but also persuade them to contact their legislators and urge them to support the bill — a tall order given that many legislators are gerrymandered into safe districts and don’t have to be concerned with what their constituents want and a particular challenge given Justice’s ongoing feud with Senate leadership.
With all the talk about how tax cuts supposedly will attract new business and bring throngs of people to the state, I could not help but take notice of the West Virginia Business and Industry Council’s list of 2023 legislative priority issues.
The council is made up of more than 60 business associations, including the state Chamber of Commerce; Coal, Gas and Oil, Hospital and Retailers associations; and the Insurance Federation, among many others.
So let’s look at their legislative priorities.
The top four priorities address workforce development needs, which makes sense given ongoing difficulties finding trained, qualified workers. The fifth priority is maintaining current childhood immunization laws.
The next three priorities involve infrastructure, which again is logical, since businesses can’t thrive without good infrastructure, followed by three priority items to assure state rules and regulations are not more stringent than federal standards.
So far, we’re 11 priorities in, with no mention of tax cuts.
The 12th and 13th priorities do, in fact, address taxation – but don’t mention cutting taxes.
Priority 12 is: “fair, equitable and responsible taxation of the employer community and state citizens.”
Priority 13 states: “West Virginia has made substantial strides revising its state and local tax code to make West Virginia a better place in which to do business.” The council “recommends that the West Virginia Legislature continue with its present policy of reasonable tax rates for businesses and individuals.”
Interesting. No request for a budget-busting income tax cut. No call for a back-door effort to impose cuts on business inventory taxes after the voters spoke loudly in opposition to those cuts.
No, the council calls for the Legislature to maintain “its present policy of reasonable tax rates for businesses and individuals.”
As noted previously, this is consistent with Tax Foundation’s 2023 State Business Tax Climate Index, which ranks West Virginia’s business tax climate as 20th best in the U.S., well ahead of all neighboring states except Kentucky.
The list continues with an additional 20 priorities, none of which deal with taxation.
The priorities include assuring the long-term sustainability of the Public Employees Insurance Agency, or PEIA; increased PEIA provider payments; three tort reform proposals; maintaining professional licensure standards for a variety of professions; amending medical cannabis law to make additional diagnoses eligible; three safe driving initiatives; and so forth.
If the state business community is not clamoring for tax cuts, who is driving the governor and the Legislature to push for cuts?
n n n
Finally, I’m glad to see the Senate launch an investigation into the transfer of $28.3 million of federal CARES Act pandemic relief funds into a slush fund in the Governor’s Office, even if Senate leaders are acting out of a personal vendetta against Justice and not necessarily out of desire for transparency and accountability.
On Friday, we learned that, in addition to the $10 million Justice gave for a Marshall University ballpark, the governor awarded $106,000 from the slush fund to Appalachian Bible College, a private Christian institution, for a minibus.
Berkeley Bentley, Justice’s general counsel, testified that he is unaware of any plans at the moment to spend the remaining $18 million or so in the governor’s Gifts, Grants and Donations fund. (Who wants to bet Justice plans to hand it out during the 2024 election cycle?)