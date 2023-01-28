Perhaps the time has come to take down those “welcome” signs at the state lines, as the Legislature continues to pursue increasingly unfriendly policies this session.
Consider a bill that would provide for a recall petition process to overturn city ordinances (HB 2244).
It’s common knowledge that the intent of the bill is to set up a mechanism to repeal Fairness Acts in 18 municipalities around the state, ordinances that extend non-discrimination protections in housing, employment and public accommodation to members of the LGBTQ community.
Since the chief ideology of today’s Republicans is hypocrisy, it’s no surprise that the legislation would give small minorities of voters the ability to overturn acts of city councils but not to acts of county commissions or the Legislature itself.
Cities, those consistently blue dots on the red landscape of the state and nation, represent an existential threat to the GOP.
In fact, last summer, when the Legislature was passing a statewide abortion ban over objections of those many West Virginians who want abortion to remain safe and legal, legislators claimed they were given a mandate in the prior election. The people had spoken.
Of course, members of the 18 city councils that enacted Fairness Acts were also duly elected by majorities of voters, but the backers of HB 2244 believe the authority of city council members should be inferior to that of their colleagues on county commissions or in the Legislature, and their actions should be subject to reversal on the whim of a small minority of voters.
Suffice it to say, if voters of municipalities tended to vote Republican, as voters in rural areas tend to do, there would be no legislation pending to overturn acts of city councils. (Republicans traditionally favor local control — except when those localities are governed by Democrats.)
Ironically, of the five cosponsors of the bill, only one (Delegate Chris Pritt, R-Kanawha) lives in a municipality with a population of more than 3,000 that has passed a Fairness Act.
Whatever happened to the longstanding West Virginia tradition of live and let live?
n n n
Likewise, the lead sponsor of the campus carry bill that is quickly making its way through the Legislature, Sen. Rupie Phillips, R-Logan, never attended college.
Not that one necessarily needs to have attended college to have knowledge of the college-going experience, but conversely, the gun nuts are always quick to chide sponsors of gun safety legislation for lacking an encyclopedic knowledge of firearms design and function.
SB 10 passed 29-4, and appears headed for similar lopsided approval in the House, despite adamant opposition (to date) from presidents of five universities, including West Virginia and Marshall, and from the WVU Student Government Association.
One suspects those presidents who have remained silent have done so out of fear of reprisal by legislators who control a significant portion of their institutions’ budgets.
In keeping with the lack of transparency and accountability that pervades this Legislature, and despite the grave concerns about the legislation, the bill went through only one Senate committee (Judiciary), which advanced it after giving it a grand total of 29 minutes of consideration.
The committee heard testimony from only one witness (WVU Vice President Rob Alsop), offered no amendments and heard only one committee member (Sen. Mike Caputo, D-Marion) speak on the bill before advancing it to the full Senate on a voice vote. There was no public hearing.
The phrase you’ll see over and over again in news coverage of this session is, “The bill quickly advanced without amendment after little discussion.” Suffice it to say the Legislature is acting in haste with minimal review and input, knowing that much of the legislation being advanced could not withstand scrutiny.
The gun bill did not go to the Finance Committee, even though it contains provisions likely to amount to sizeable unfunded mandates for the institutions in the form of requiring additional manpower and equipment.
That the Senate did not pause the bill in light of the latest round of multiple mass shootings around the country shows a remarkable degree of tone-deafness and lack of empathy.
Meanwhile, bills are advancing to arm first responders (SB 83) and K-12 schoolteachers, administrators and personnel (HB 2549) despite objections from public safety officials (and those with a modicum of good sense).
Indeed, the only gun nut bill that doesn’t seem to have traction this session would permit conceal carry handguns in the Capitol building (HB 2114). And even that bill prohibits firearms in the Governor’s Office and Supreme Court chambers and offices and gives the House and Senate authority to ban firearms in their chambers and galleries.
Hypocrisy.
n n n
Speaking of being unwelcoming, U.S. Census data for 2022 brought more grim news for West Virginia, which saw the largest numeric population loss in the U.S. at negative 10,370 and the fourth-highest percentage population loss.
Yet, conservative pundits managed to find a gold nugget in those dire statistics, noting that over the course of the year, about 2,200 more people moved into West Virginia than moved out.
Even though that amounts to a statistically meaningless 0.0006% of the state population, the right-leaning pundits hailed it as some sort of turning point for the state, suggesting that Republican-backed economic policies were reversing a longstanding out-migration of West Virginians on the “hillbilly highway,” if you will.
Of course, that thesis requires ignoring the fact that West Virginia’s population actually grew (by fractions of a percent) each year from 2002 to 2012. West Virginia enjoyed population growth in 11 of the final 13 years of Democratic control and has lost population in each of the eight years of Republican control.
Or, as Groucho Marx commented when told developers were tearing down the New York City block where he and his brothers grew up: “This is not just a coincidence, you know.”
Similarly, Republicans purport that policies such as right-to-work and rollbacks of environmental and workplace safety regulations – which had previously failed to spur much in the way of significant economic investment for upward of eight years — have suddenly miraculously resulted in recent economic development announcements, when in fact the projects are directly tied to the Infrastructure Act and Inflation Reduction Act championed by President Joe Biden and passed by Democrats in Congress.
Officials with Nucor, for instance, were quite frank that they were expanding steelmaking operations, including building a $2.7 billion steel mill facility in Mason County, in anticipation of increased demand for steel products thanks to the Infrastructure Act.
Similarly, projects such as the $3 billion Competitive Power Ventures facility in Mason County, Form Energy in Weirton, BHE Renewables in Ravenswood and Green Power Motors in South Charleston would not be coming to fruition without the green power initiatives in the Inflation Reduction Act.
Yet, politicians from Gov. Jim Justice on down will curse and mock Biden, who I wager has had the most productive first two years in office of any president since Lyndon Johnson.
Of course, those same politicians will shamelessly show up front and center for ribbon cuttings for those same economic development projects made possible by Biden and the Democrats.
As for the small 2022 net in-migration, while the U.S. Census won’t put out a breakdown by demographics for a while, I would bet dollars to doughnuts that a significant portion of the in-migration is not young people finding jobs in West Virginia but retirees returning to the state after careers spent working elsewhere.
n n n
Finally, one would think some legislators compete to see who can generate the most negative national publicity for the state.
For instance, Vice magazine last week reported on a House bill that seems to be plucked straight out of the 1980s, to outlaw adult video stores, bookstores, movie theaters and all other “sexually oriented businesses” (HB 2919). Indeed, the bill references videocassettes, but makes no mention of the existence of DVDs, the internet, or video streaming.
The article notes that the legislation is both quaint (prohibiting art classes that feature nude models, as well as businesses that permit “wrestling or tumbling between persons of the opposite sex”) and also so graphic in its lurid and explicit descriptions of bodily parts and sexual acts that businesses distributing copies of the bill could well be prosecuted for violating the law.
It also bans depictions of sex acts, “normal or perverted,” which harkens back to the old saying that sex is only dirty if it’s done right.
Meanwhile, NBC News reported on two bills introduced in the Senate that would make it a crime to stage drag performances if minors are in the audience (SB 252, SB 278).
While many Gen Zers have probably never seen a VHS tape, for us boomers, drag was an integral part of our pop culture growing up.
From “Some Like It Hot,” to Milton Berle, to Flip Wilson as Geraldine, to “Monty Python’s Flying Circus,” to Dustin Hoffman in “Tootsie,” to the sitcom “Bosom Buddies,” which introduced us to the incomparable Tom Hanks as a struggling New York City ad man who cross-dresses in order to live in a rent-controlled female-only apartment building, men dressing as women was an entertainment mainstay in those days.
While we boomers may have our faults, our constant exposure to drag performances in movies and on television during our formative years caused us no physical or psychological harm.
Granted, when it comes to West Virginia, the national media is always, to paraphrase Warren McGraw, “looking for ugly.”
However, if you run into any of the sponsors of these bills (Delegates Geno Chiarelli, Henry Dillon, Riley Keaton, Jonathan Pinson, Dean Jefferies, Walter Hall, Pat McGeehan and Sens. Mike Azinger (twice) and Vince Deeds), please ask them to try to refrain from embarrassing themselves and the state any further.