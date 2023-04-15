Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

I generally don’t have occasion to quote conservative media pundit Ann Coulter, but a comment she made following Janet Protasiewicz’s double-digit win over Dan Kelly in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race caught my attention.

In a Twitter post, Coulter said, “The demand for anti-abortion legislation just cost Republicans another crucial race. Pro-lifers: WE WON. Abortion is not a ‘constitutional right.’ Please stop pushing strict limits on abortion, or there will be no Republicans left.”

Phil Kabler is a semi-retired statehouse reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-1220, or philk@hdmediallc.com. Follow

@PhilKabler on Twitter.

