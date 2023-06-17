As I’ve noted frequently, Democrats are terrible at messaging. State Democrats’ inability to get their message out to voters over the past few years likely contributed mightily to West Virginia flipping red.
So, it was heartening to see the White House go on the offensive to visually spell out the tangible benefits of the Infrastructure and the Inflation Reduction acts championed by President Joe Biden.
The White House has launched a website, Invest.gov, that maps the roughly 32,000 infrastructure projects and private investments made possible by the legislation investing in the U.S. economy.
As Biden said in unveiling the website, “You can go down in every city, town, anywhere on the map and find out exactly how much we’ve invested so far, what the investment is for and how it’s going to affect your community.”
Among private investments in West Virginia are projects that have been highly touted by state politicians (many of who openly oppose and criticize Biden): Adams Fork Energy/CNX, Mingo County (multi-billion); BHE Renewables, Ravenswood ($500 million); Competitive Power Ventures, Doddridge County ($3 billion); Foam Energy, Weirton ($750 million); Nucor Corp., Point Pleasant ($3.1 billion); Toyota expansion, Putnam County ($313 million).
The site displays separate maps for private investment and public infrastructure projects.
My only complaint with the site is that one cannot zoom in far enough to be able to click on individual infrastructure projects in many parts of the state, including Charleston.
That there are so many infrastructure projects being funded around the state that, on many parts of the map, the projects are literally on top of one other is a good problem to have.
It reminds me of a poll a few years ago, when West Virginians were asked if they supported or opposed Obamacare. Naturally, opponents outnumbered supporters by a roughly two-to-one margin.
However, when the same individuals were asked if they supported or opposed specific aspects of the Affordable Care Act, such as eliminating lifetime dollar limits on benefits, or allowing children to stay on parents’ coverage to age 26, they were overwhelmingly in favor.
I suspect the same thing is true with the Inflation Reduction Act. West Virginians overwhelmingly oppose it because they’ve been told it’s bad, and presumably, that it’s anti-coal.
Yet, many, many West Virginians are or will benefit enormously from provisions in the act.
Those benefits include reductions in Medicare prescription drug costs, an ACA extension that has allowed thousands of West Virginians to keep their health insurance, “Made in America” incentives to encourage manufacturers to open U.S. plants and the aforementioned private economic investments, to name a few.
(One of the most absurd arguments against the Inflation Reduction Act is that it provides funding to the critically underfunded and understaffed Internal Revenue Service in order to, among other things, ultimately collect some $200 billion of what is believed to be a $600 billion tax gap — the difference between what wealthy taxpayers owe and what they pay. The U.S. House GOP even attempted to defund the IRS for having the audacity to attempt to make wealthy individuals and corporations pay their fair share of taxes.)
Again, I would wager that the same West Virginians who say they oppose the Inflation Reduction Act support many of the individual components of the Act, and messaging efforts like Invest.gov can only help grow that support.
n n n
Despite the infusion of Infrastructure Act and Inflation Reduction Act investments in the state, a new study shows that West Virginia has the worst state economy in the U.S.
(The report is by WalletHub, and there’s an ongoing newsroom debate over the newsworthiness of WalletHub studies. I’ve had editors who dismiss them as clickbait for a website that helps users find credit cards that best match their spending habits. Which is true. However, I’ve often argued that the studies are compiled by professors from name universities and by other experts in their fields, and use methodology relying on data from reputable sources including the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics and Bureau of Economic Analysis. Despite their ulterior purpose, I think the studies are legit.)
The study ranks West Virginia’s economy 51st overall among the 50 states and Washington, D.C.
It ranks West Virginia 48th for economic activity, based on metrics including change in gross domestic product, exports per capita and startup activity.
It ranks 47th for economic health, measured by unemployment rate, underemployment rate, percentage of population in poverty and growth in number of businesses.
West Virginia was also dead-last in innovation potential, measured by percentage of jobs in high tech and STEM fields, along with entrepreneurial activity.
Among individual metrics, West Virginia was 51st in startup activity, 48th in change in nonfarm payroll, 51st in median annual household income and 51st in percentage of jobs in high tech industries.
Rocket ship ride, indeed.
Coming on the heels of a U.S. Census report showing that West Virginia had by far the largest population loss from 2010 to 2020, with the bulk of that loss consisting of young people who have left the state since Republicans came to power, the state’s horrid economic ranking doesn’t bode well.
As much as Gov. Jim Justice tries to claim he has turned around the state economy, things have not gotten better during his tenure as governor — even with the influx of federal COVID relief, Infrastructure Act and Inflation Reduction Act funds.
Speaking of, another recent WalletHub study determined that West Virginia is the second-most dependent state on federal aid. It ranked first in state residents’ dependency, a metric largely determined by the amount of federal funds received in proportion to federal taxes paid.
In 2014, state residents received $13.7 billion in direct federal benefits, primarily Social Security retirement and disability, Medicaid and SNAP benefits. Overall, federal benefits to West Virginians amount to 2.36 times the amount of income taxes paid to the federal government.
The WalletHub study also found that West Virginia state government ranks ninth for dependency on federal dollars, a metric measured entirely by federal funding as a percentage of total state revenue.
For the 2023-24 fiscal year, the state’s total operating budget is $16.86 billion, of which $9.44 billion is federal dollars.
Yet, for all its dependence on federal funding, Justice and other state politicians constantly denigrate Washington.
Justice currently has a U.S. Senate campaign spot on social media that says, “Washington is full of hot air these days, and it’s about time we elect experienced leaders,” going on to tout his experience as a business owner and governor, calling himself, “An experienced leader fighting for West Virginia families.”
Considering all the recent headlines about his massive loan debts, unpaid bills, fines and judgments, garnishment of his gubernatorial salary, and public auctions of nearly 300 of his properties for unpaid property taxes, this is probably not the best time for Justice to be reminding voters that he is a businessman.
Likewise, touting his leadership as governor seems a bit of a stretch considering he’s rarely at the Capitol, and has done next to nothing to address ongoing crises in Corrections, foster care and other pressing issues facing the state.
It also seems peculiar for Justice to be touting the need for experienced leadership when he may well end up running against someone who not only has also been twice elected governor, but has served in the House of Delegates, state Senate, and a term as Secretary of State. Oh, and who has been a U.S. senator for nearly 13 years.
If experience counts, Justice’s 6½ years as governor (2½ years if you count the amount of time he has actually spent governing) doesn’t quite match up.
n n n
Finally, the 37-count criminal indictment against former President Donald Trump spells out in great detail the allegations that the ex-president took and refused to surrender dozens upon dozens of top-secret classified documents — but doesn’t ascribe a motive for his actions.
However, since we know that Trump is first and foremost a grifter, the question is, what was his intended grift here?
The first thought is that Trump figured he could force the National Archives to pay him for the documents out of a desperate need to get them back and secured. Trump himself has noted that the Justice Department paid Richard Nixon (actually, Nixon’s estate) $18 million to settle a suit over possession of his presidential records — including the infamous Watergate tapes, which Nixon had intended to destroy.
A more sinister motive could be that Trump intended to sell or otherwise leverage the documents to foreign adversaries.
As disclosed in the federal indictment, the documents in question include defense and weapons capabilities of the U.S. and foreign countries, U.S. nuclear weapon programs, potential vulnerabilities of the U.S. and allies to military attack and plans for retaliation in response to a foreign attack — any one of which would be priceless to foreign adversaries.
Notably, the indictment only lists 31 of the hundreds of classified documents that were in Trump’s possession, suggesting there could be documents so sensitive that even the description of them could endanger national security.
As for motive, I suspect that will all come out at the trial.
Have a happy Juneteenth and West Virginia Day.
