Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Last week I wrote about how Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, and Senate leadership were obliterating any pretense of transparency and accountability by ramming through legislation on the Senate floor without one wit of committee review, public hearings or input from experts, the public be damned.

Can’t say that Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, and House leadership have done any better in rushing through Gov. Jim Justice’s bill cutting personal income taxes by 50% after little in the way of committee review, public comment or expert testimony (HB 2526).

Phil Kabler is a semi-retired statehouse reporter. He can be reached at philk@hdmediallc.com, or 304-348-1220. Follow

@PhilKabler on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you