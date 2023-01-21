Last week I wrote about how Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, and Senate leadership were obliterating any pretense of transparency and accountability by ramming through legislation on the Senate floor without one wit of committee review, public hearings or input from experts, the public be damned.
Can’t say that Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, and House leadership have done any better in rushing through Gov. Jim Justice’s bill cutting personal income taxes by 50% after little in the way of committee review, public comment or expert testimony (HB 2526).
To borrow a phrase Big Jim uses frequently, the plan would blow the state’s legs off fiscally, ultimately cutting $1.492 billion a year from the state’s $4.636 billion general revenue budget.
That’s a whopping 32% reduction in revenue.
Imagine having to go home and tell your spouse that your salary had been cut by a third. Don’t think that would make for a very pleasant supper.
So far, tax cut advocates have put forth suppositions and conjectures to make their case, with little to no solid evidence or peer-reviewed research to back their claims.
Which leaves many important questions that our legislators should be asking:
Will a 50% income tax reduction actually cause a measurable increase in people and businesses relocating to the state?
Advocates put forth the claim that no-income tax states like Florida, Nevada, Tennessee and Texas are gaining population at rates exceeding the national average, but that is a textbook case of correlation not implying causation.
There are any number of variables that could explain in-migration numbers in those states, including climate, job opportunities, strong tourism industries, the presence of large metropolitan areas and so on and so forth.
Given that, based on median individual and household incomes, the 50% cut would amount to an average savings of less than $350 a year and less than $700 per household, it seems unlikely that large numbers of out-of-staters are going to flock to West Virginia to cash in.
Also, as a rule, low- or no-income tax states balance their budgets by raising other taxes and tend to have comparatively high sales and real property taxes. As a result, low- and middle-class residents of Texas have a much higher tax burden than low- and middle-class West Virginians.
House Democrats drove that point home Wednesday, with a proposed amendment to eliminate income taxes for all taxpayers making $80,000 or less a year. Naturally, it went nowhere.
Will the tax cut pay for itself through resulting economic growth?
From Ronald Reagan’s trickle-down economics to the economic meltdown in Kansas, we’ve seen over and over again that tax cuts do not pay for themselves.
We know that when businesses are making decisions about where to locate, taxes don’t crack the top five list of items under consideration. Workforce, infrastructure and quality of educational systems are the top priorities.
Given the state’s deficiencies in these areas, using some of that $1.492 billion to invest in the state would seem to be a more cost-effective way to make West Virginia more attractive as a business location.
And, as the right-leaning Tax Foundation found in its 2023 State Business Tax Climate Index, West Virginia’s business tax climate already ranks 20th in the U.S., well ahead of all neighboring states except Kentucky.
Just spitballing here (and the only math I took after ninth grade was a graduate-level statistics class), but in order to make up the $1.492 billion a year of lost tax revenue, it looks to me like the state economy would need to grow by $24 billion.
Considering that the state’s gross domestic product currently is $72.48 billion, that’s a whopping 33% growth rate.
Given that the state GDP grew by a total of 13% over the past 17 years, even an unabashed — nay, delusional — optimist like Big Jim would have to concede that level of growth is simply not possible in any way, shape, form or fashion.
Could the loss of 32% of the state’s largest and most stable source of revenue put state bond ratings at risk?
I was reminded that issue was raised by bond counsel testifying in the House Finance Committee via conference call (in the pre-Zoom days) back when Justice first proposed an income tax cut, even though at the time, he proposed replacing some of the lost revenue with what would have been the highest sales tax in the U.S.
One of the ill effects of the Kansas tax cuts was that the state’s bond rating plummeted. Low bond ratings mean higher interest rates, and less bang for the buck when the state and its subdivisions go to the bond market.
Could the tax scheme run afoul of the federal government?
Congress, in passing the American Rescue Plan Act, put in safeguards intended to discourage states from diverting their billions of dollars in federal pandemic relief funds in order to cut taxes.
The legislation provides for the clawback of Rescue Plan funds if a state’s overall calendar year 2024 tax collections are lower than base-year 2019 collections, adjusted for inflation.
According to the Division of Tax and Revenue’s fiscal note for the bill (prepared by the incomparable Deputy Director Mark Muchow), the revenue loss for 2024 under Justice’s plan is projected to total $1.084 billion, which could “result in actual revenues falling below the ARPA target in calendar year 2024.”
How much of West Virginia’s $1.3 billion of Rescue Plan funds could the feds claw back under that scenario? No way to know, but even a few hundred million on top of the lost income tax revenue would put the state in an even more severe world of hurt.
At least the Senate will give the governor’s tax plan more scrutiny than the House. Not because the Senate is a more fiscally responsible body, but because key senators are holding grudges against Justice for helping kill their Amendment 2 business and inventory tax cut referendum.
n n n
Speaking of fiscal responsibility, state Investment Management Board Executive Director Craig Slaughter reminded me that it was 25 years ago last fall that voters approved the Modern Investment Management amendment to the state constitution, giving the investment board authority to invest in stocks and what prior law referred to as “other risky investments.” (Seems like yesterday.)
Slaughter commissioned a study to compare the actual value of state pension funds as of September to what the value of those funds would be if the investment board had remained limited to investing in bonds for the past 25 years, calculating growth in the bond funds using the Bloomberg Barclay’s Capital Aggregate bond index.
The findings were striking.
As of September, the Public Employees Retirement System had an actual value of $7.64 billion. Had the investment board been limited to investing in bonds, the value as of September would have been $3.37 billion, for an added value of $4.26 billion.
The actual value of the Teachers Retirement System also doubled, at $8.52 billion, compared to $4 billion with bonds only, an added value of $4.52 billion.
Overall, the total actual value of all state pension plans as of September was $17.41 billion. Had the state invested in bonds only over the past 25 years, the value would be $7.94 billion — meaning the amendment has allowed the investment board to grow pension fund assets by a remarkable $9.47 billion.
As Justice and present-day legislators break their arms patting themselves on the back over their supposed budget surpluses, they should thank their lucky stars that folks like Bob Kiss, Earl Ray Tomblin and Oshel Craigo had the foresight back in the day to come up with a roadmap for adequately funding state pension plans.
Not only that, Democratic legislative leaders of the 1990s also devised a plan that eliminated a $3.5 billion workers’ compensation fund deficit (caused by scofflaw mining companies failing to pay their debts), resolved a medical malpractice crisis and created the rainy day fund that currently provides a $923 million buffer against future economic and natural disasters.
Otherwise, instead of talking tax cuts, present-day legislators would be scrambling to try to find ways to keep the state from going insolvent.
n n n
Finally, more lack of transparency: On the first day of the session, the House of Delegates amended House rules with a provision clearly aimed at stifling dissent by the Democratic resistance. The rule change limits the number of times a member may speak on an issue from twice to once.
Democrats attempted to remove the provision, but their amendment was shot down on a party-line vote.
Democrats also attempted to add a requirement that House committee meetings be video streamed, but that amendment also died on a party-line vote. (Committee meetings currently are audio only, and House committee meetings and floor sessions are not archived.)
Clearly, Hanshaw and House leaders have no desire to have full and free debate or to give the public the ability to actually monitor what’s going on in the House. Sad.