West Virginia politics is a bundle of contradictions, as we’ve seen recently.
At roughly the same time Gov. Jim Justice was lauding the latest state budget surplus figures (made possible by hilariously low-balled revenue estimates), legislators were hearing about how multiple state agencies, notably Highways and DHHR, owe hundreds of millions in vendor payments that are 90 or more days past due.
Where have we heard this tune before? Oh yes, in the 1980s, when a combination of tax cuts, tax breaks and a downturn in coal left state government cash-poor, and left state agencies unable to pay bills in a timely manner.
Legend has it that when Gaston Caperton moved into the Governor’s Mansion in January 1989 (yes, governors used to actually live in the Governor’s Mansion), he was greeted with a stack of shut-off notices from various utilities.
In the 1980s, the issue was that Arch Moore and company had cut state revenue far too sharply in a (as always) futile effort to attract business to the state.
The current inability of state agencies to timely pay bills is not the result of the $800 million a year of tax cuts and rebates enacted in March — the impact of that revenue loss has yet to be felt — but from four years, now going on five years, of essentially flat state budgets.
As noted, flat budgets mean that state agencies have to absorb cost-of-living increases, and as West Virginia families know, when money is tight, the first option often is to delay paying bills.
In 2019 — the last year that the Justice administration issued a six-year state financial plan — the plan forecast that for the 2023-24 budget year, the state’s general revenue budget would be $5.494 billion, out of total state revenue of $5.593 billion.
In March, the Legislature approved a 2023-24 budget of $4.884 billion — effectively a budget cut of $610 million, or 11%.
As a report from the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy similarly notes, when adjusted for inflation, the 2023-24 budget is $591 million less than the 2018-19 budget.
Not surprisingly, as the Gazette-Mail’s Roger Adkins reported, during April interim meetings, legislators were briefed on critical staffing shortages and issues with systemic underfunding facing the Division of Corrections and state first responders.
Staffing shortages driven by low pay are plaguing many other state departments and agencies, including public schools, DHHR and Highways — issues that were effectively ignored by Justice and the Legislature this session, other than to provide a token across-the-board pay raise that for many employees will be eaten up by PEIA premium hikes also imposed by the Legislature.
(When asked about calling a special session to address the more than 1,000 unfilled Corrections positions, a dire situation that threatens to lead to catastrophe, Justice has acted as if there is nothing he can do until legislative leaders reach consensus on the matter. It’s as if he’s a passive observer seemingly oblivious to the concept that governors can and are supposed to take an active role in advancing negotiations on legislation.)
Meanwhile, West Virginia continues to languish in the bottom five in the 2023 edition of U.S. News and World Report’s Best States rankings.
That includes a dead-last 50th ranking for infrastructure, with the state ranked 49th in energy, 50th in internet access and 50th in transportation.
Of course, Justice couldn’t crow about supposed record budget surpluses if the state were making vitally needed investments in infrastructure.
And, of course, all of these crises driven by a lack of adequate state funding will only be exacerbated with the coming $800 million a year of lost revenue.
During his taxpayer-funded virtual self-promotional media session Wednesday, Justice was asked if his administration deliberately lowballs revenue estimates in order to create supposedly massive budget surpluses.
Usually, when Justice is going to evade a question, he prefaces his remarks by saying how he never evades questions.
This time, however, he simply just went off on a completely different tangent about something to do with government waste.
Justice launched into a word salad impressively oblique, even by his standards, stating, “You’re going to have a hard time trying to convince Jim Justice that not being frivolous and wasteful is not the way to have gone.”
Justice never answered the question, and given that the briefings still follow COVID protocols, meaning reporters still participate virtually, with no mechanism to ask follow-up questions, he wasn’t pressed on the matter.
Not to belabor the issue, but one need only look at April 2022 revenue collections to see that the administration’s revenue estimates are crooked as hell.
Revenue collections for April 2022 totaled $791.49 million. (April, for an obvious reason, is almost always the top month for revenue collections each year.)
At that point, with two months remaining in the 2021-22 budget year, year-to-date collections were $4.765 billion.
You would think those numbers would come into play in determining 2022-23 budget year revenue estimates — but they didn’t.
Revenue estimates for the month of April 2023 were set at $506.9 million — a projected drop of $284.59 million, or 26%, from April 2022.
Likewise, year-to-date revenue estimates through April 2023 were set at $3.841 billion, or a projected downturn of $924 million, or 20%, from April 2022.
What was the basis of predicting a 20% downturn in the state economy?
For comparison purposes, the U.S. economy contracted by 3.5% in 2020, at the height of the pandemic, and that was the largest economic contraction since demobilization from World War II in 1946.
So why did the Justice administration project a Great Depression-like contraction for West Virginia in 2022-23? The answer is clear: Because they wanted to cook the books.
The book cooking reaches hysterical levels when it comes to severance taxes.
In April 2022, the state collected $54.76 million in severance taxes, and for the budget year-to-date, had collected a total of $555.23 million.
So where did the Justice brain trust set severance tax estimates for April 2023? At $18 million for the month, and $200 million year-to-date, projecting collections would plunge 67% for the month and 64% for the year.
Since no economist not currently locked up in Bellevue projected a massive downturn in global energy demand for this fiscal year, and since energy is supposedly Justice’s area of expertise, one can only conclude the estimates were deliberately lowballed to inflate budget surplus numbers.
Year-to-date, 2022-23 revenue collections are up $662 million over the same point last year, a nice 14% bump. However, using Justice’s twisted numbers, the supposed surplus is more than double that, at $1.585 billion, or 141% above estimates.
Lowballing severance tax collections alone accounts for $622 million of that “record surplus.”
As I’ve noted, if a businessman cooked the books this blatantly, he’d be facing indictment for falsifying business records. (We’re looking at you, Donald . . .)
As it is, legislators enacted a massive tax cut based in part on budget surplus figures that aren’t really real, and since Justice has forbade the Budget Office from releasing the six-year financial plan, they can only guess at the potential impact of the revenue loss on future state budgets.
Finally, Elon Musk’s erratic ownership of Twitter, including unilaterally reinstating blocked accounts and dismantling the blue check verification system, has resulted in advertisers fleeing the platform to the tune of billions of dollars.
So leave it to our slumbering (the opposite of woke) state Treasurer Riley Moore to go rushing in as others flee to buy ads for the Treasurer’s Office on Twitter.
The Twitter ads are part of a campaign that, since the first of the year, has total spending in excess of $160,000, and includes buys on Facebook, Spotify, Google, LinkedIn, iHeartMedia, and other digital sites I’ve never visited (I joined Twitter in 2013 as a condition of employment), as well as ads on local cable TV systems and $9,887 for ads on MetroNews radio.
The campaign is managed by Digital Relativity, the Fayetteville-based ad agency specializing in online marketing, a little company that has managed to book $38.6 million of business with state agencies (mainly pass-through dollars for ad buys) since 2015, according to the Auditor’s Office.
The Treasurer’s Office ads promote either its SMART529 college saving plan or its unclaimed property division.
(I seem to recall that Republicans got on then-Treasurer John Perdue for the office’s SMART529 advertising, and Perdue explained that, as part of its management contract for the savings plan, The Hartford provides the Treasurer’s Office with a promotional budget.)
Meanwhile, the Treasurer’s Office has also signed an $18,000 contract to sponsor events at this season’s Charleston Dirty Birds baseball games.
That includes an outfield billboard ($6,000), sponsorship of the May 19 game, featuring a clear plastic bag giveaway ($6,000), sponsorship of the nightly Play of the Game video ($5,000), and of the Kids Run the Bases promotion for Sunday games ($1,000).
Thanks to the so-called trinkets ban that Republicans enacted shortly after taking control of the Legislature in 2015, the state Ethics Act prohibits the use of 2024 Congressional candidate Moore’s name or likeness in any of the advertising.
Play ball!
