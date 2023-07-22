As the days count down to the departure of 50 West Virginia National Guard soldiers to Texas, at cost to state taxpayers of some $1.5 million, Gov. Jim Justice doubled down on social media crowing about his response to what he calls the “Biden Border Crisis.”
Never mind that, as Politico and other publications have reported, attempted illegal crossings at the southern border have plunged precipitously in recent months, falling to a two-year low in June.
Justice’s bragging about of sending National Guard to the border also comes at an inopportune time with news breaking regarding Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordering state troopers to push migrants, including women and children, back into the waters of the Rio Grande, as well as installing casualty wire and barrels in parts of the river that critics contend can trap and drown migrants.
As one state trooper wrote in an e-mail to his superiors, “I believe we have stepped over a line into the inhumane.”
While it is not clear if West Virginia National Guardsmen will be expected to engage in such inhumane practices, Justice’s touting of the move doesn’t seem to be a very compassionate response from someone who, since announcing his candidacy for U.S. Senate, has developed a sudden interest in posting Bible verses on his social media.
For a state that’s lost population for each of the last eight years, has experienced the largest percentage population loss of any state over the past decade and suffers from dismal workforce participation rates, Justice and state legislators should be doing everything they can to encourage immigrants to come to West Virginia to work and live, not staging expensive anti-immigration publicity stunts.
Probably no one in West Virginia knows the importance of migrant labor more than Justice himself.
There was buzz last week over an article by Tom Hardiman posted on Facebook entitled, “Slumlord Millionaire,” focusing on blighted properties that Justice owns in White Sulphur Springs.
(I’m not on Facebook, but multiple readers forwarded me copies of the article.)
Those properties include the Oakhurst Links golf course, which has not reopened since being damaged by flooding in 2016 and is, in Hardiman’s words, “a jungle of five-foot high weeds,” the former Old White Inn motel (“literally falling apart”) and the former Village Inn motel.
The Greenbrier Hotel Corp. bought the latter motel, located about a half-mile from the resort, for $595,000 in 2015, and now uses the 52-unit property as rental housing for migrant workers at The Greenbrier, who Hardiman noted, come in on three- to six-month visas, and who otherwise would not be able to find affordable, short-term lease rental properties in White Sulphur Springs.
(Hardiman is a partner in Hardiman-Williams of Charlottesville, Virginia, a management company for nonprofit associations. He told me he owns a cabin in White Sulphur Springs, and that he and his wife spend more time in West Virginia than Virginia. He also has extensive contacts at The Greenbrier.)
Besides describing the Village Inn property as “a complete embarrassment and an eyesore to the community,” Hardiman said the migrant laborers are charged $400 a month rent (two employees to a room) for substandard housing with no kitchen facilities.
Hardiman told me the employee cafeteria in The Greenbrier is also closed, and the migrant workers are not allowed to, nor could afford to, eat in hotel restaurants.
“It’s a shame that the Greenbrier entices young people from Mexico, India, the Philippines to work in White Sulphur Springs, then basically traps them with poor housing and food options,” he told me.
(Zippia, a website that matches job seekers with companies, in its Greenbrier resort statistics and demographics breakdown, found that 8% of Greenbrier employees are Hispanic or Latino, and 5% are Asian, while 21% of employees have a length of employment of less than one year.)
Issues of exploitation aside, Justice is denouncing U.S. immigration policies as a U.S. Senate candidate, while benefiting from those policies as a businessman.
And we can bet our bottom dollar that the numbers of migrant workers at The Greenbrier pale in comparison to the numbers of migrant workers employed on the 50,000 acres of farmland Justice Family Farms operates.
Justice surely knows that the immigrants he employs are not criminals, rapists and drug dealers as Donald Trump has said.
Surely he knows that when he makes false claims about open borders, he’s merely stoking the xenophobia of the MAGA devotees.
Justice must know that most immigrants, like the ones he hires, are simply looking for a better life and better opportunities for themselves and their families, and are often fleeing oppressive conditions in their home countries.
Yes, our immigration laws are a mess, driving some to enter the U.S. illegally.
Yet, for all the hateful rhetoric, I don’t see Justice or any other Republican proposing measures to reform the immigration system.
By the way, while Justice and other Republicans regularly assail diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, The Greenbrier makes this commitment to diversity and inclusion:
“Creating an environment of inclusion for our team members, guests and suppliers isn’t just the right thing to do, it’s the core of our business.”
n n n
I recently reported on how, at Justice’s behest, the state signed a contract to move executive branch digital productivity programs to Google Cloud, but because of gaps in Google’s offerings, has also had to maintain a duplicative contract with Microsoft, increasing the state’s costs for the IT services from $8.2 million in 2020 to $19.8 million this year.
Last week, Justice announced that Joshua Spence, chief information officer for the state Office of Technology, is stepping down at the end of the month. Coincidence, no doubt.
n n n
Last month, under the guise of addressing a shortage of Capitol complex parking spaces because of construction projects on campus, the Department of Administration notified statehouse media that it is reducing media parking from 12 assigned spaces in the parking building to five first-come, first-served spaces.
By my count, a total of about 50 spaces on campus are blocked off for construction, mostly at the Building 4 (the old Division of Corrections office building) renovation, a project that has been ongoing since last fall.
Oddly, when the $35 million renovation of the eight-story office tower known as Building 3 — the biggest campus construction project on my watch — necessitated blocking off more than 50 surface parking spaces for more than two years from 2015 to 2017, no one took away media parking.
While five media spaces may be adequate during the off-season, during legislative sessions, a lot of reporters will find themselves losing out on the daily parking space lottery, and will be left to fend for other parking options, and time spent hunting for parking will be time lost to covering the Legislature.
During the off-season, I’m almost always the only person in the Press Room, but during legislative sessions, there are regularly a dozen reporters working here at any given time.
Not only did the administration reduce the number of media parking spaces, but relocated the spaces from the first floor of the parking building, adjacent to the south entrance, to the top floor, at the furthest point away from the Capitol.
One of the luxuries of semi-retirement is that when legislative sessions drag on into the evening or into the night, I get to bail out early.
However, if I were still covering the Legislature full-time, I personally would not feel all that comfortable leaving the Capitol at 9, 10 or 11 p.m. or later, knowing I would have to traverse four levels of a mostly empty parking building to get to my car.
As for the supposed parking shortage, I know this is vacation season, but even with the spaces lost for construction work, each day I see plenty of empty spaces in the parking building, particularly on the top level, which is perpetually mostly empty.
When the parking building opened in 1999, then-Administration Secretary Robert Ferguson assigned the more conveniently located spaces to the media out of professional courtesy.
The decision to significantly reduce the number of spaces and to relocate them to the worst possible location strikes me as just the opposite.
Of course, there’s precedent for such behavior.
As one of his last acts before leaving office in January 1977, Gov. Arch Moore moved the Press Room from a prime location on the first floor of the West Wing, not far from the governor’s suite of offices, to a storage room in the main basement, where it remains to this day.
Before he left office in January 1997, Gov. Gaston Caperton authorized improvements to the space, creating individual offices for the various media outlets, installing a commons area with kitchenette, and painting and carpeting the place.
When the press corps moved back into the Press Room after the renovations, we noticed one other new addition, a framed autographed photo of the governor, with the message, “With hope and trepidation, I await the next story…With deep conviction, I support a free press.”
