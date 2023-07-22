Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

As the days count down to the departure of 50 West Virginia National Guard soldiers to Texas, at cost to state taxpayers of some $1.5 million, Gov. Jim Justice doubled down on social media crowing about his response to what he calls the “Biden Border Crisis.”

Never mind that, as Politico and other publications have reported, attempted illegal crossings at the southern border have plunged precipitously in recent months, falling to a two-year low in June.

Stories you might like

Phil Kabler is a semi-retired statehouse reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-1220 or philk@hdmediallc.com. Follow

@PhilKabler on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you