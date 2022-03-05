Let us all breathe a sigh of relief that the COVID-19 pandemic finally appears to be trending downward after two long years.
However, through Friday, as Gov. Jim Justice took a victory lap during the state COVID-19 briefing regarding the state’s pandemic response, a total of 6,440 West Virginians have died of COVID.
That includes 5,340 deaths since COVID-19 vaccines became available. Of those, 4,652 were West Virginians who were not fully vaccinated, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources.
For all of Justice’s braggadocio, through a combination of ignorance, misinformation, and Justice’s wishy-washy “get vaccinated — unless you don’t want to” messaging, West Virginia has had one of the highest COVID-19 death rates per capita in the U.S., with 353.71 deaths per 100,000 population.
I ran the numbers, and if California had the same COVID-19 death rate as West Virginia, just under 140,000 Californians would have died of COVID. The actual number of California COVID-19 deaths through Friday is 86,135 — a death rate roughly 40% lower than West Virginia’s. Why?
I’m no health care expert, but surely strict face mask requirements statewide, proof of vaccination mandates in many cities, and a statewide fully vaccinated rate topping 70% all combined to help prevent deaths in California.
(When I took the California Zephyr out west last fall, masks were required everywhere I went, and I had to show my vaccine passport in San Francisco — none of which was unduly burdensome. When I returned to Charleston, I was unnerved to see a majority of people going maskless.)
Meanwhile, when I picked up Wednesday’s Gazette-Mail, the top front-page headlines were: “House OKs end to school masks,” and “House passes ban on vax IDs,” as our know-nothing Legislature continues to put politics ahead of public health.
Conversely, if West Virginia had California’s COVID-19 death rate, only 3,867 West Virginians would have died of COVID. Granted, California has a younger, healthier, better-educated population, but Justice and those in the Legislature opposed to masks and vaccines bear responsibility for many COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia that could have been prevented
n n n
Last week, I referenced state Auditor J.B. McCuskey’s tweet commenting on what he referred to as people freaking out over Justice spending $1 million-plus of taxpayer dollars for a minor league stock-car racing sponsorship when the state spends more than $100 million a year overall on advertising and promotion.
When I pointed out the figure seemed awfully high, McCuskey directed me to a link on the auditor’s Transparency website that seemed to confirm his $100 million-plus claim. However, there was one problem, or “glitch,” as McCuskey put it in a follow-up tweet.
Seems that the web page shows a multi-year cumulative total, with the actual annual numbers in the $30 million range, according to McCuskey.
(As West Virginia University’s April Kaull advised, the university’s annual advertising and marketing budget is about $937,000, not the $16 million that shows up on the Transparency website.)
I tried to see if there was a way to break down the numbers on the web page into annual increments, but if there’s a way to do that, it eluded my decidedly limited tech skills.
While McCuskey is the only sitting constitutional officer who would be even marginally palatable as governor, it is somewhat unnerving to have a state auditor who would misstate state spending by a factor of times three.
It’s not up there with state Treasurer A. James Manchin testifying at his impeachment trial that he did not realize numbers in parentheses on a balance sheet represented losses, but we would prefer that our auditor’s figures be off by something less than $70 million.
n n n
Leave it to Delegate Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, to sponsor abhorrent legislation, with HB 4642 being the latest case in point.
The bill, which passed Steele’s Government Organization Committee and the full House with minimal discussion, would blow a hole in state Code 61-10-15, which makes it a crime for county officials and employees (including public school officials and employees) to have personal financial interests in county or school contracts.
The bill, with Steele as the lone sponsor, would make an exception for competitively bid contracts for goods or supplies. (As if in the history of the state, no request for bids for a public contract has ever been specifically tailored to favor a particular, politically connected business or individual. During my statehouse tenure, I covered multiple instances of state RFPs that appeared to be written specifically to favor a particular vendor.)
Steele’s justification, according to the Gazette-Mail’s Ryan Quinn (who as best I can tell is the only reporter in the state who has written about the bill), is that the current, longstanding law puts an undue burden on small counties, in instances where the only purveyor of a particular good or supply in the county may be a county official or employee.
Which, of course, is nonsense.
While 61-10-15 long predates the state Ethics Act, that law gives the Ethics Commission authority to grant exemptions to the prohibition on private interest in public contracts — including county and school system contracts — if enforcement of the contract prohibition would present an undue hardship for the public body.
According to the Ethics Commission, it has received 79 requests for contract exemptions since 2007, including 29 requests from county entities, and granted exemptions for roughly three-fourths of the requests.
(Having covered the Ethics Commission for the entirety of its existence, except for the past nine weeks, I can attest that the times the commission denied contract exemptions was because the requestors had failed to show that there were no alternative providers of the requested goods or services within a reasonable distance.)
Giving county officials and employees carte blanche to enter into public contracts using RFPs specifically written to favor their businesses is a terrible idea. So we’re not surprised it came from Steele.
n n n
Finally, if you hang around this place long enough, you can witness the entire life cycle of legislation, from a bill’s introduction to passage and enactment, to eventual repeal.
Case in point is a bill making its way through the legislative process this session, HB 4517, to repeal state Code 61-8E-1 et seq., “requirements relating to display of video ratings.”
That legislation was passed during the first session I covered, in 1990, when conservatives were all atwitter over how pornography was going to corrupt our youth.
A primary concern at the time was over video rental stores (if you’re under 18, ask your parents what those were), which in addition to renting movies from major studios featuring MPAA ratings, were beginning to offer unrated foreign and independent studio films, along with direct-to-video releases, some of which may or may not have contained naughty material.
The Legislature’s solution to this public menace was to pass a bill intended to preserve civic modesty by requiring “Not Rated” labels on all rental videos lacking MPAA ratings.
Sen. Charlotte Pritt, D-Kanawha, voted against the bill, a vote that was used against her in attack ads in her 1996 gubernatorial race, claiming that she had supported giving children X-rated videos.
Sens. Joe Manchin, D-Marion, and Jay Wolfe, R-Harrison (the latter being one of the all-time most conservative members of the Legislature, present company exempted) did amend the bill in the Senate to make it illegal to sell or rent X-rated videos to minors, but the House removed that provision, restoring the bill to its original intent of requiring “Not Rated” stickers on unrated videotapes.
Of course, the legislation outlived what little relevance it once had, with the advent of video on demand and video streaming services that provide a nearly limitless selection of videos to the subscribing public, with no practical way to affix a “Not Rated” sticker to a data stream.
Given how infrequently the Legislature gets around to removing obsolete provisions from state Code, it will be good to see this one go.