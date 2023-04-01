At one point in my statehouse reporting career, I found myself going through stacks of personal emails to and from Gov. Bob Wise (I won’t go into the circumstances here, but you can look it up). One thing that stuck with me was Wise saying that he would not indulge in more than one glass of wine any given evening, aware that being governor was a 24/7/365 responsibility, and that he could be called upon at any hour of any day.
Wise took his job as governor seriously.
Contrast that with our current absentee, part-time governor.
I think we all recognize that workplaces tend to become lax when the boss is away, and I would argue that Jim Justice’s laissez-faire approach to being governor has allowed pressing state issues to snowball into full-blown crises.
Consider PEIA, where Justice’s approach was to throw surplus dollars at the problem, rather than to address fundamental shortcomings with the state-managed health plan. When things reached the breaking point, with providers indicating they would soon refuse to accept PEIA coverage, Justice left it to an anti-worker Legislature to come up with a draconian solution that hurts public employees and surely will exacerbate worker shortages in state agencies and public schools.
Likewise, circumstances in Corrections have reached the point where Justice had to call up the National Guard, at great taxpayer expense, but his administration has done nothing to address critical staffing shortages at state prisons and regional jails.
Similarly, Justice and company seemingly were asleep at the switch as multiple scandals fomented in the State Police.
(Granted, there have been rogue players in the State Police for decades, as ably covered by Gazette and Gazette-Mail reporters over the years. Gary Harki, for one, made his investigative reporting bones uncovering wrongdoing by state Troopers.)
And I could go on, with DHHR, foster care, etc. The point being, how many times has Justice acted less like a leader and more like a moviegoer shocked by an unexpected plot twist?
Part of the problem, besides treating the office as a part-time job, is that Justice is preoccupied with other matters, including overseeing his private businesses, many of which appear to be struggling financially.
That Justice is on the verge of becoming the first governor in state history to have his gubernatorial salary garnished to help settle a loan default does not bode well. (This, too, apparently caught Justice by surprise. He told reporters he learned of the pending garnishment from news reports.)
Justice said he and his family are in the process of resolving the $861,000-plus judgment, stating in his typical fractured syntax, “I think equipment has been delivered, even to the bank.”
Which sounds like Justicese for repossession.
But it is definitely in keeping with Justice’s long history of unpaid bills, fines and loans.
When Justice told us during the 2016 campaign that he would run the state like he runs his businesses, this surely is not what voters had in mind.
n n n
Legislators holding campaign fundraisers in Charleston during legislative sessions has long been a matter of contention, for obvious reasons. There have been numerous bills introduced over the years to ban such fundraisers, but none have passed, again for obvious reasons.
In 2017, the Legislature did enact legislation that requires disclosure of contributions to in-session fundraisers within five days. Then-House Speaker Tim Armstead, a man so morally straight, he could be an honorary Boy Scout, was lead sponsor of the bill. So leave it to Mr. Ethics, Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, to host the in-session fundraiser to beat all in-session fundraisers.
Conducted March 1 at Berry Hills Country Club — with just 10 days remaining in the legislative session, and with key bills still pending, including the omnibus tax cut, PEIA premium hike, cap on deliberate intent damages and the Budget Bill — the Senate leader conducted nothing less than a shakedown of lobbyists, political action committees and even some fellow legislators.
And shake them down he did, raising in one evening a total of $129,500 for the Committee to Re-elect Craig Blair.
To put that in perspective, that’s more than he raised in his 2020 ($71,463) and 2016 ($47,032) Senate races combined.
And its not like Blair is anticipating needing a big war chest for himself in 2024, given that he won three out of his last four elections by blowouts, although he did have a close primary race in 2020. (The 15th Senatorial District is one of those districts currently where the election is decided in the Republican primary.)
Perhaps Blair wants a slush fund that he can use to contribute to campaigns of Republican Senate candidates loyal to him, something he already has through the West Virginia Republican Senate Committee PAC.
In the course of the evening, Blair managed to shake down 65 individuals and eight PACs, at an average contribution of nearly $1,800.
And with key bills at the time still in doubt going into the final days of the session, Blair as Senate president had far more power than the average legislator to either clear the way for or obstruct passage of bills, a fact that the contributing lobbyists, business leaders and PACs undoubtedly understood.
Consider the PEIA legislation (SB 268), a bill that includes vitally needed increases in reimbursements for health care providers. Contributors at Blair’s in-session fundraiser included WVU Medicine President Albert Wright and CAMC President Dave Ramsey.
Other health care providers whose names I recognized included Drs. Glenn Crotty and Tom Takubo, who also happens to be Senate majority leader. Contributing health care PACs included West Virginia Optometric Physicians, which gave the maximum $5,600, HOSPAC, which represents state hospitals, and the West Virginia Academy of Eye Physicians and Surgeons.
Now, this could all be coincidence, and not a quid pro quo, but it definitely doesn’t pass the smell test.
n n n
Sadly, the Autumn Colors Express is no more. Its demise wasn’t from a lack of popularity. Last fall, all four excursion trains from Huntington and Charleston through the New River Gorge to the Railroad Days festival in Hinton were sold out, amounting to nearly 5,000 passengers.
With the event attracting large numbers of out-of-state visitors, ACE filled hotel rooms in Huntington and Charleston, with most guests staying two nights, given the trains’ early morning departure and late evening return.
Of course, operating a long train of vintage passenger rail cars is a costly undertaking, and Amtrak made it costlier in 2018, with policy changes that basically prohibit the adding of private rail cars to regularly scheduled Amtrak trains en route.
Instead, Amtrak requires that the ACE leaf train be assembled in its Chicago yards, and deadhead to Huntington.
The Collis P. Huntington Railroad Historical Society did that for one year with the long-running predecessor of ACE, the New River Train, and the additional $120,000 cost to run a mostly empty train to and from Huntington turned the fall excursion into a money loser, effectively bankrupting the society.
A year later, with assistance from U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, Rail Excursion Management Co. (Railexco) launched the Autumn Colors Express, running the same route as the New River Train, and featuring many of the same private rail cars.
I was aware Railexco executives were seeking supplemental funding for the train from the state, for 2023 and beyond, money that it turns out wasn’t forthcoming.
Railexco CEO Adam Auxier didn’t hold back in a discussion on the Trainorders website, saying of the train’s demise:
“Every single effort was made to save the operation and grow it into a sustainable excursion. Unfortunately, we chose to do it in the most anti-tourism state in the union during a pandemic…There is a very real reason (why) West Virginia sits at the bottom of most lists covering poverty, literacy, and health. How they expect to lure development to the state and encourage them to stay is beyond me. You can’t perpetually starve your citizens of opportunity, and blame the shortcomings on outsiders forever.”
In response, state Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby said additional state support for the train simply was not feasible.
“The state provided significant support to Mr. Auxier’s project. He received a $100,000 loan from the state Economic Development Authority, but his financial needs turned out to be far greater than the state could responsibly fund. In reality, a train that only runs four days a year is a very difficult business to sustain,” Ruby said in a statement.
She said Tourism is exploring options to bring a similar fall colors excursion train to the state, but on a larger scale that she believes would be commercially feasible. At the time he was working to find a replacement for the New River Train, Manchin cited local tourism officials who placed the economic impact of the fall excursion trains at $5 million annually.
Considering that Justice has given a total of $1.425 million to a minor league stock car racer whose races, when televised, are mostly on obscure, way-up-the-dial TV channels or on little-known streaming services, meaning that any state tourism logos on the car have gone unseen by untold multi-millions of Americans, saving the Autumn Colors Express would have seemed like a wise investment by comparison.