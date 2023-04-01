Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

At one point in my statehouse reporting career, I found myself going through stacks of personal emails to and from Gov. Bob Wise (I won’t go into the circumstances here, but you can look it up). One thing that stuck with me was Wise saying that he would not indulge in more than one glass of wine any given evening, aware that being governor was a 24/7/365 responsibility, and that he could be called upon at any hour of any day.

Wise took his job as governor seriously.

Phil Kabler is a semi-retired statehouse reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-1220, or philk@hdmediallc.com. Follow

@PhilKabler on Twitter.

