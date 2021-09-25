West Virginia has experienced two major COVID-19 surges that had many similarities, including the peaks of active cases topping out within 500 of each other, at 29,257 on Jan. 10, and 29,744 on Sept. 18.
Arguably, each surge was fueled by lots of people making bad decisions, with the mid-November to January surge resulting, in part, from people ignoring directives to avoid travel and large gatherings during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, and the August-September surge the result of hundreds of thousands of West Virginians refusing to get vaccinated.
What has been remarkably different is how Gov. Jim Justice handled the two surges.
In the November-January surge, Justice was proactive. Early on, he expanded his executive order requiring facemasks in indoor public settings to children as young as 9, and eliminated an exception to the mask mandate in settings where it was possible to social distance.
He oversaw the reopening of public schools, but using a color-coded warning system that closed schools in counties with high infection rates.
He maintained restrictions on size of gatherings and called on residents to avoid large family gatherings during the holidays, noting it is much safer to exchange best wishes for the holidays over the phone, especially with older family members.
He actively touted advances in the development of COVID-19 vaccines, saying at one briefing, “This will enable us to eradicate COVID-19, just as we did with smallpox.”
Notably, Justice oversaw a state COVID-19 team that instituted one of the nation’s fastest responses to get residents of nursing homes and extended care centers vaccinated, prompting a Jan. 25 New York Times article, “How West Virginia became a U.S. leader in vaccine rollout.”
Contrast that with the current surge, when Justice — facing a more infectious and deadlier COVID-19 variant — has done essentially nothing, and simply watched as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths soared to record pandemic levels.
He steadfastly has refused to enact any public health mandates on the grounds that any measures would be “divisive.”
Justice actively has encouraged large gatherings, including urging organizers of the state’s largest single-day festival, Bridge Day, to hold the event next month in spite of the pandemic surge.
In that case, he relied on the fractured logic that Bridge Day might as well proceed, since fall football games are drawing large crowds anyway, and a few days later, he and Babydog spent an awful message by participating in the pregame coin toss at a sold-out Mountaineer Field.
During briefings, Justice frequently has contradicted himself and his medical experts.
Justice repeatedly has called on the roughly 500,000 unvaccinated West Virginians to get their shots but, often in the same breath, has stated he “stands rock solid” with those who believe getting vaccinated violates their “liberties and freedoms.”
On Sept. 17, when state COVID-19 czar Dr. Clay Marsh urged West Virginians to wear facemasks in indoor public settings, Justice felt compelled to clarify Marsh’s statement, saying, “I think Dr. Marsh is telling you if you’re in a building and you’re elderly, you should consider a mask. The masks can’t hurt you, but they’re not the answer.”
(It’s unfortunate Marsh did not respond, but I can say from experience the video teleconferences are set up so Justice’s people control which mics are turned on or off.)
As a result of Justice’s inaction — or even contradictory actions — West Virginia has gone from being a national leader in the pandemic response to, at one point, being the worst state in the nation both in terms of the rate of spread of the virus and in having the lowest percentage of population fully vaccinated.
Under Justice’s leadership, or lack thereof, West Virginia has gone in just a matter of months from being in the rare position of being a national leader to being a cautionary tale and an example of a pandemic response gone terribly wrong.
(That Justice simultaneously made national headlines with his imbroglio with the Greenbrier County Board of Education over his insistence he be allowed to coach boys high school basketball brought further humiliation to the state, but more on that shortly.)
What changed between the first and second surges? Well, for one, the occupant of the White House.
Efforts to politicize the COVID-19 response have been exacerbated by Joe Biden’s presidency.
Getting enough Americans vaccinated to eradicate the virus would be a major victory for Biden, and there are factions in West Virginia and across the country who would consider a Biden victory to be worse than the prolonged suffering and death that will occur by allowing the pandemic to rage on indefinitely.
These are people who would rather “own the libs” than to see illness and death abated.
Biden has become a frequent whipping boy at recent Justice briefings, with Justice personally blaming Biden for the delayed rollout of a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine, when in reality, the delay occurred as scientists and medical experts were attempting to verify the efficacy of the booster shot.
Of course, by blaming Biden, Justice is trying to deflect attention from his own mishandling of the pandemic of late.
Politics also is influencing Justice’s inaction during the current surge, since he doesn’t want to cross those constituents who have politicized the vaccine — particularly those constituents in the Legislature whose votes he needs to have any hope of passing his income tax cut proposal.
In the first surge, Justice did the right things and made West Virginia a national leader in the COVID-19 response. In the second surge, he has done nothing for fear of offending political extremists and made West Virginia a national laughingstock.
•••
More Justice chutzpah: A day after Isaac Sponaugle served him with a 30-notice of intent to sue over his apparent failure to comply with a district court settlement to abide by the constitutional mandate that the governor reside in Charleston, Justice had the state plane flown to Greenbrier Valley Regional Airport on the eve of his trip to Morgantown, where he performed the coin toss at the WVU-Virginia Tech football game.
Even with the pending resumption of the suit against Justice for failing to reside in Charleston, he doesn’t even pretend to try to mask the fact he’s living in Lewisburg.
According to flight logs, the flight crew flew an empty plane to Lewisburg, but on the flight to Morgantown, Justice was joined by Rebecca Blaine, his director of intergovernmental affairs, and Roman Stauffer, his senior policy advisor.
(Because you never know when in the midst of watching a football game you might be called upon to address intergovernmental affairs or public policy matters …)
That flight cost taxpayers $2,100, including $752 for the leg from Charleston to Lewisburg. (Room and board for the flight crew not included.)
Meanwhile, Justice again embarrassed the state in the national media, with coverage of the governor throwing one last hissy fit before abandoning his efforts to claim the position of boys basketball coach at Greenbrier East High School, located 149 miles from the state Capitol by car.
County Board of Education members who voted against him were “vile,” Justice said in a letter. He referred to the “hate of the board.” That drew headlines nationwide:
n “West Virginia’s governor is furious he didn’t get a job coaching high school basketball” (Washington Post).
n “Jim Justice’s basketball dreams are blocked. And he is crying foul” (New York Times).
n “West Virginia Guv is extremely pissed that he can’t coach TWO kids’ basketball teams (The Daily Beast).
(In the Times article, Campbell Anderson described Justice’s letter as a “blast of dudgeon,” which is why he’s in the majors while I toil in minors.)
Reading between the lines of Justice’s letter, I suspect Sponaugle’s pending resumption of the residency lawsuit played a significant role in Justice’s decision not to pursue the coaching job further. Sponaugle could have entered into evidence the enormous amount of time Justice would be spending away from his purported place of residency in Charleston in order to coach not one but two basketball teams.
The other question is, why does Justice feel the compulsion to spend as much time as possible away from Charleston during legislative sessions? The answer, I believe, is obvious.
•••
Finally, it wouldn’t be a redistricting year without retired South Charleston lawyer and active political gadfly Thornton Cooper drawing up a few maps of his own.
He’s put out his version of a congressional redistricting map, which is notable for having almost identical population in the two districts, with 896,882 in the 1st District and 896,834 in the 2nd.
Cooper’s map splits the state horizontally, which many think is logical, given that it will be easier to make future adjustments by moving the boundary farther north as population in southern counties continues to shrink (or rather, shrink faster than population loss in northern counties).
Of course, after another decade or two of the current leadership, we’ll really simplify redistricting by dropping to a single congressional seat.
Even with the precise equality of population, Cooper’s map has a couple of oddities.
Webster County, in the 2nd District, sticks up into the 1st, connected only to Greenbrier County, with neighboring Nicholas and Pocahontas counties in the 1st.
Similarly, Wood and Ritchie counties are in the 2nd District, but jut into the 1st, with neighboring Wirt, Calhoun and Gilmer counties in the 1st.
Kanawha, Fayette, and Greenbrier counties are in the 2nd District but border on the 1st.
Cooper’s apolitical map puts Kanawha and Cabell counties in the same district, and the northern and eastern panhandles in the same district — both of which have caused consternation when those combinations have been proposed in the past.
What I like best about Cooper’s proposal is that it would make it easy to redistrict in 2031, by simply moving some combination of 1st District border counties of Roane, Clay, Nicholas, Pocahontas, Wirt, Calhoun, Gilmer or Braxton into the 2nd District to make up for population decline in the 2nd.
Meanwhile, that I’m writing about something that occurs once every 10 years for the fourth time in my career tells me I’ve been doing this gig too long.