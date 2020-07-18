Jim Justice’s fierce objections to calling the Legislature into special session to formally appropriate the $1.25 billion of CARES Act funding are understandable on many levels.
Justice, who frequently claims not to be a politician, unveiled an overtly political explanation Friday for opposing a special session, expressing his fear that Democrats would use it to grandstand with voter-friendly proposals. That, Justice said at his COVID-19 briefing, could include something along the lines of proposing $2,000 cash payments to West Virginians — a plan he said the Republican majority would have to shoot down — putting them, in Justice’s mind, in peril come November.
(Never mind that providing such assistance to the 1.4 million adult-age West Virginians would run about $2.8 billion, more than double what Congress has sent our way in pandemic relief funds so far.)
Justice, who like his buddy President Donald Trump, frequently says the quiet stuff out loud, said Friday, “You’ve got a bunch of people in an election year that want to turn this thing into a circus. The majority (party), in all honesty, have everything to lose, and the minority has nothing to lose.”
In the House of Delegates, Justice said, there are a bunch of Republican “outcasts and oddballs” siding with House Democrats in calling for a special session.
“If they don’t watch out, they’re going to gut their entire party,” he said.
That is a cynical approach, to make preservation of Republican control of the Legislature the top priority, even if it comes at the expense of denying legislators the opportunity to perform their constitutional duty to review and ascertain if the proposed appropriations are in the highest and best interest of the West Virginia people.
While it appears clear the House has the necessary 60 signatures to petition itself into session, the holdouts blocking that move are Senate leadership. Senate Democrats would need to peel off seven Republicans to reach the 21 members needed for a three-fifths majority in that chamber. Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, told me that isn’t going to happen.
“We’re not going down that path,” he said. “We don’t support having a special session, or calling ourselves into special session.”
Justice also said Friday he doesn’t want to be king or dictator. But being able to independently direct $1.25 billion of spending — equivalent to more than a fourth of the state’s general revenue budget — is a considerable power, particularly in an election year.
•••
If it is safe enough to reopen the Capitol for a legislative session, Justice’s argument that it is too risky to hold in-person COVID-19 media briefings evaporates.
I won’t go into exhaustive detail again, but the current electronic format gives Justice a thrice-weekly forum that lets him appear gubernatorial and do ad hoc politicking while rigidly controlling and restricting media participation.
It surely helped Justice in the June primary, and since there’s no reason to believe the pandemic will dissipate any time in the foreseeable future, it could provide Justice a forum through the general election campaign – a real advantage when conventional campaigning is not possible.
It didn’t hurt that Justice’s main primary opponent, Woody Thrasher, ran arguably one of the worst statewide campaigns in West Virginia history.
Thrasher’s campaign started out point on: Justice as a part-time governor, roads aren’t getting fixed, schools and job opportunities aren’t improving — then it inexplicably pivoted hard-right into illegal immigration, an issue of little to no concern in West Virginia, and a weird rant on the administration releasing inmates to avoid prison overcrowding during the pandemic.
•••
With the release of the legal memorandum provided by Charleston lawyers Ben Bailey, Brian Glasser and Jonathan Deem, we confirmed that Justice’s original proposal to use a portion of federal CARES Act relief funds to build highways was a $100 million gamble.
The attorneys urged the administration to be “cautious” and “prudent” in applying the funds to road building and maintenance, since nothing in the U.S. Treasury guidance for approved uses of the funds mentioned road construction.
Since states would be required to repay any non-permissible uses of the funds, the attorneys urged Justice and company to limit any spending for roads, suggesting roads that provide access to health care facilities or repairs to roads left impassable for ambulances or other emergency vehicles.
Which seems like a stretch, since as I understand it, COVID-19 is a progressive illness. It begins with minor symptoms such as a persistent cough or even the loss of smell, and for those with severe cases, the symptoms become worse over days, to the point where visits to doctor’s offices, hospitalization and even intensive care become necessary.
This doesn’t usually present as a medical emergency, like heart attack or stroke, where getting the patient to the hospital rapidly is critical, so the premise that roads need to be made COVID-19 ready is mostly bunk.
Facing criticism from U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin and others, Justice announced he was “pivoting” and would be using $50 million of the $100 million for broadband expansion, a much more plausible use of COVID-19 relief funds, given the necessity to be able to work from home and conduct remote learning.
Many of the approved uses of the CARES Act funds are cut and dried. Things like replenishing PPE and testing materials, reimbursing cities and counties for their COVID-19 expenses are important but hardly headline material.
However, announcing a new road project or major road repair — that’s the stuff governors dream of, especially in election years.
So Justice was willing to gamble, and why not? If it helped him get reelected and the funding were disallowed, it would be up to the Legislature to figure out where to make spending cuts to reimburse the feds. If he loses reelection, the whole thing is somebody else’s problem, so why not gamble with house money?
•••
Based on sites of outbreaks, it appears the two most risky places to be in West Virginia during the pandemic are bars and churches, ironically for the same reason, the flouting of mandates to social distance and wear facemasks.
Social distancing is anathema to the basic purpose of bars, and every good intention to follow the rules tends to go out the window after that second drink kicks in.
As for churches, we have numerous reports of individual congregations and denominations where mask-wearing and social distancing is frowned upon as showing weakness of faith. Of course, the COVID-19 virus does not care where you worship or how strong your faith is; it’s just looking for a vulnerable human host to infect so it can replicate.
Speaking of the pandemic, after the surge in cases following the Memorial Day weekend, the state Office of the Insurance Commissioner issued an employee memorandum requiring that any employees vacationing out-of-state must self-quarantine at home for 14 days afterward.
However, that policy changed one day later, apparently after Commissioner James Dodrill learned that one of his ranking assistants was planning an out-of-state vacation, instead requiring those employees to simply “self-monitor” for 14 days.
•••
Finally, sorry to learn of the death of former legislator Shirley Love at age 87, but what a life well-lived.
From working in the early days of television — most notably as host of Saturday Night Wrestling on WOAY-TV — to 16 years in the Legislature, where contrary to current attitudes, he did not regard members across the aisle as the enemy, nor considered the media to be a threat.
Ever a gentleman, he always had a kind word, and back in the days when documents and memoranda weren’t always made available to the media, as a former long-time news anchor, he was always happy to share whatever materials he had.