One of the key reasons for Gov. Jim Justice’s inexplicably high approval ratings is his uncanny ability to talk out of both sides of his mouth on any given issue.
Most notably, during the height of the pandemic, Justice told West Virginians they needed to be vaccinated but also assured them they had the prerogative to opt out if, for whatever reasons, they didn’t want to get their shots. Essentially, he told both the pro-vaxxers and the anti-vaxxers exactly what they wanted to hear.
With his current statewide campaign opposing Amendment 2 and advocating for personal income tax cuts, Justice finds himself in a similar position, at once telling voters how great the state economy is doing — and crediting himself as being the greatest governor in state history — while simultaneously warning that it could all go south at any moment.
Or, as Justice has so eloquently put it during his anti-Amendment 2 rallies, “Doop happens.”
Justice effectively is simultaneously claiming the state economy is strong enough to absorb his income tax cuts but too fragile to risk eliminating business inventory and equipment taxes.
Certainly, one doesn’t need to be a financial genius to know West Virginia’s economy is extremely cyclical and volatile with its over-dependence on the coal and natural gas industries.
It also doesn’t take a genius to recognize that the current economic upturn is fueled by the infusion of billions of federal stimulus dollars into the state, along with a post-pandemic surge in both consumer and global energy demands — all transitory conditions.
All state governments have enjoyed a fiscal boom, as research by the Pew Charitable Trusts shows, but as it noted in an analysis released last week, those economic good times are nearing an end:
“Budget surpluses and related gains are not expected to continue to the same degree in fiscal 2023. Higher-than-forecasted tax revenue growth, historic federal aid, and record financial reserves have buttressed states’ fiscal positions over the past two budget years — but policymakers now face an inflection point as they reckon with several looming challenges, including weakening economic growth amid tightening monetary policy and historically high inflation, and a tapering of federal aid.”
For West Virginia, economic winter is coming. It’s just a matter of when.
That Justice has forbidden the state Budget Office to release the traditional six-year budget forecasts is foreboding.
One can already see the economic storm clouds forming.
PEIA finished the 2021-22 budget year June 30 with a $92 million deficit, a shortfall so daunting that, when it met Oct. 20, the PEIA Finance Board failed to approve a draft 2023-24 plan to take out to insurees for public comment.
Justice has specifically cited issues with PEIA during public appearances campaigning against Amendment 2, suggesting the Legislature will need to kick in as much as $100 million to keep PEIA out of the red next fiscal year.
Ironically, Justice himself is at least partially responsible for PEIA’s financial woes by ordering that PEIA not increase premiums commensurate with pay raises given to public school and state employees in 2018 and 2022, effectively twice giving those employees discounts on their health insurance.
We also could look at state investments.
From June 30, 2021, to June 30, 2022, the value of the Investment Management Board account, which is primarily invested in U.S. equities, fell $336 million, from $5.086 billion to $4.75 billion.
As of Aug. 31, the most recent report available online, that account was up to $4.986 billion, and probably continued to bounce back last week.
For fiscal 2022, the board’s rate of return on Teachers Retirement System investments was minus 6.3%, and the Public Employee Retirement System, minus 6.4%.
As anyone who has a 401(k) or individual retirement arrangement, or IRA, knows, over the past few months, the stock market has not reacted kindly to Federal Reserve rate hikes designed to get a handle on the global phenomenon of inflation.
I’m sure many out there would happily settle for a 6.4% loss over the past year, and I seem to recall when I last covered the Investment Management Board as a working stiff, it was reporting a 21% return on investment for fiscal 2021.
However, in years when pension fund investments don’t achieve the mandated 7.5% rate of return, the state has to make up the difference to keep the funds fiscally sound.
Meanwhile, years of flat state budgets have essentially amounted to budget cuts for state agencies and higher and public education, and the detrimental effects of those cuts are being seen in everything from foster care to jails to education outcomes.
Like a broken clock twice a day, Justice might be right that trying to make up $600 million a year of property tax cuts is just too risky a proposition.
Meanwhile, the right-leaning Tax Foundation last week ranked West Virginia’s business tax climate as 20th best in the U.S. (Earlier this year, CNBC ranked West Virginia 10th best for cost of doing business.)
With West Virginia public schoolchildren’s test scores coming in at a record low 49th in the nation, perhaps state leaders should be putting their priorities on something other than enacting business tax cuts.
n n n
According to the Mayo Clinic, two symptoms of narcissistic personality disorder are: “Have an exaggerated sense of self-importance” and “expect to be recognized as superior even without achievements that warrant it.”
It also says such individuals have difficulty handling anything they perceive as criticism and “react with rage and contempt and try to belittle the other person to make themselves appear superior.”
Is Justice the greatest governor in state history? I didn’t have him in the top five of the governors I’ve personally covered.
(I consider treating the governorship as a full-time job to be one of the prerequisites to rank higher.)
n n n
For the second time this year, a circuit judge has removed an ineligible candidate from state election ballots.
It might have taken sleuthing on the part of the Secretary of State’s Office to conclude that Andrea Garrett Kiessling did not meet the five-year residency requirement to run for state Senate.
Now, independent Henry “Lee” Forbes of Summers County has been removed from the general election ballot in the 10th Senatorial District, and for a very obvious reason: incumbent Sen. Jack Woodrum already hails from Summers County and in multi-county districts, state law prohibits having two senators residing in the same county.
A simple cross-checking by someone in the Secretary of State’s Office could have uncovered the issue with Forbes’ candidacy.
Meanwhile, a published report recently found that West Virginia ranked 48th in voter turnout in the 2018 mid-term elections and 49th in the 2020 elections.
Part of the job of the Secretary of State is to promote voter participation, and judging by those abysmal rankings, this is an area where Mac Warner is severely lacking.
Come on, Mac, up your game.
n n n
Speaking of elections, it strikes me that there has been a noticeable dearth of campaign ads so far this election cycle. (I think I’ve heard and seen more ads for candidates in Charleston municipal races than for legislative or congressional races.)
That being said, Sen. Ron Stollings, D-Boone, has a television ad that is an excellent example of what a Democratic campaign spot should look like.
Stollings states that he’s neither too far to the left nor right and governs from the middle, and then he cites some of his accomplishments as senator, including promoting development of the former Hobet mine site and expansion of the Hatfield-McCoy ATV trails.
Meanwhile, apparently taking a shot at the announcement of a $325 million solar energy farm at Hobet, Stollings’ opponent, Mike Stuart, is airing a spot that is astounding in its ignorance. In it, Stuart claims solar energy only creates two jobs: One for the guy who sprays Windex on the panels and one for the guy with the paper towels.
Surely, Stuart must know that nationally, solar energy accounts for far more jobs (about 260,000) than coal mining (about 62,000).
n n n
Finally, if you need a mnemonic device to remember how to vote on the four constitutional amendments on the ballot, here’s one: Imagine a doubly emphatic sequel to the 1920s Broadway musical “No, No, Nanette” entitled “No, No, No, No, Nanette.”