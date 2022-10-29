Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

One of the key reasons for Gov. Jim Justice’s inexplicably high approval ratings is his uncanny ability to talk out of both sides of his mouth on any given issue.

Most notably, during the height of the pandemic, Justice told West Virginians they needed to be vaccinated but also assured them they had the prerogative to opt out if, for whatever reasons, they didn’t want to get their shots. Essentially, he told both the pro-vaxxers and the anti-vaxxers exactly what they wanted to hear.

Phil Kabler is a former statehouse reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-1220 or philk@hdmediallc.com. Follow

@PhilKabler on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you