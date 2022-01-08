Mark Twain popularized the phrase, “Lies, damn lies and statistics,” and that saying came to mind last week reading news accounts about a small net positive migration of new residents into the state during fiscal 2020-21.
First cited by the director of a state right-wing think tank (right-wing think tanks were a thing in the days of Bill Buckley, but are more of an oxymoron in the era of Trump), the in-migration numbers, coupled with a United Van Lines survey of top states for inbound moves, were heralded by conservatives and right-leaning media in the state as some vindication of policy decisions by the Republican-controlled Legislature.
Gov. Jim Justice touted the moving company study during his COVID-19 briefing Tuesday, claiming West Virginia is one of the “top five states that people are moving to.”
(Disappointingly, West Virginia Public Broadcasting followed up on Justice’s comments by publishing a glowing report on the moving company study, as the Justice administration’s transformation of WVPB from an independent news organization to part of the Justice propaganda machine continues.)
U.S. Census numbers do indeed show West Virginia had a net migration gain of 2,243 for fiscal 2020-21, but as Sean O’Leary of the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy noted, that was hardly unprecedented – or even unusual.
O’Leary, who is something of a savant when it comes to numbers, analyzed U.S Census data and found West Virginia enjoyed positive net migration for 11 straight years, from fiscal 2001-02 to fiscal 2011-12.
Beyond that, in each of those years, the overall state population increased, countering the Republican talking point that the state population has been on a constant, steady decline since the 1950s.
O’Leary’s analysis also shows state population has declined every year since 2012-13, with population losses sharply accelerating in fiscal years 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2018-19.
(Even in 2020-21, the year conservatives are touting, overall West Virginia population declined by nearly 7,000 even with the in-migration, as the state death rate far outpaced the birth rate.)
That the sharp drop in state population coincides with Republicans taking control of the Legislature in 2015 is, I believe, no coincidence.
A sizable number of folks saw the Legislature enacting anti-worker, anti-education, pro-discrimination policies and decided West Virginia is not the place where they belong.
Meanwhile, unlike the media outlets that reported the United Van Lines study at face value, O’Leary looked at the numbers behind the numbers and found it used the relatively meaningless statistic of ratio of in-migration to out-migration and was based on a total of only 451 moves, making it statistically insignificant.
Not to mention that it was self-selecting, in that moving using United Van Lines is expensive and beyond the price range of a majority of West Virginians – which explains why the company was used for only 169 out-moves. The number of moves using U-Haul rentals certainly would have provided more useful data.
So why the small uptick in net migration in 2020-21 after eight years of severe decline?
Any number of reasons. The pandemic, expatriates returning to West Virginia in retirement, people returning home to care for elderly parents, etc. However, the reality is one year does not make a trend.
But, hey, just as Justice and company low-ball state revenue estimates and then claim to have produced budget surpluses, the positive spin is what counts, even if that means relying on lies, damn lies and statistics.
n n n
I have to admit I’m looking forward to watching the State of the State address Wednesday from the comfort of my easy chair for the first time in 33 years.
(I think I’ve told the story about the first State of the State I covered, in 1990. Gov. Gaston Caperton, who was not a great public speaker, to say the least, decided to rehearse the speech the night before in House chambers, and somehow Daily Mail reporter Jack Deutsch discovered that acoustics made the adjacent ladies’ retiring room an ideal location to listen in on the rehearsal. When I showed up for work the next day, Fanny Seiler snarled, “We don’t have to worry about State of the State. It’s already in the Daily Mail.”)
State of the State was always a stressful day for me, since I also covered the Budget Bill briefing in the afternoon, when Revenue and Budget Office officials go over the governor’s proposed spending plan for the next fiscal year. I would have to turn around that story in short order before turning my attention to the State of State address.
Initially, we were given an embargoed draft of the speech at the budget briefing, which was helpful to initially sketch out a framework for the speech story.
Some governors were particularly good at sticking to the prepared text, notably Caperton and Earl Ray Tomblin, who despite a long career in politics, did not have experience giving scripted speeches, having relied for years on writing talking points on note cards for speeches he gave during his long tenure as Senate President.
Bob Wise was also good in that regard, at times adding asides to the scripted speech.
Joe Manchin, on the other hand, was prone to go off-script for extended periods, and of course, Justice’s speeches are horrendous to cover, being nothing but one long stream-of-consciousness ad lib with no prepared text.
Complicating matters, the advance time to receive copies of the embargoed speeches shrunk over the years, going from hours to minutes before the start of the State of the State. That was courtesy of TV reporters who repeatedly broke the embargo by conducting interviews of legislators and others in the interim, getting reaction in advance to proposals to be raised in the address.
The shrinking advance time made it challenging to attempt to write out a framework for the speech story, before having to monitor the address in real time to account for instances when governors would go off-script.
With Justice, any advance preparation is impossible, leaving a very small window of time to try to come up with an at least somewhat coherent summary of his address in time to meet deadlines that seemingly get earlier and earlier each year.
On Wednesday, I look forward to leaving that challenge to my colleagues, while I watch the address with my feet up while enjoying a nice Heavy Seas Double Cannon IPA.
n n n
Election year legislative sessions traditionally have been low-key, as legislators up for re-election try to steer clear of controversial measures.
However, that paradigm is less applicable in this day and age, as the Republican Party nationally and locally has been moving toward far-right extremism.
Word is to expect a segment of GOP legislators to use this session to throw red meat to their base. Look for a heavy dose of bills on guns, abortion, faith-based discrimination and efforts to limit the rights of anyone who does not check the boxes for being white, Christian and conservative.
However, one item that appears to be off the table for the 2022 session, based on Justice’s comments Tuesday, is a reprise of his ill-conceived state income tax repeal bill.
Naturally, Justice got the facts a little screwy in explaining why he doesn’t anticipate revisiting the legislation this session, blaming it on a provision that Manchin, now the state’s senior U.S. senator., had inserted into the American Rescue Plan Act.
According to Justice, “You can’t lower a tax and receive the dollars from the American Rescue Plan.”
The provision actually says states cannot use pandemic relief funds to offset tax cuts, which is an entirely sensible concept: Pandemic relief funds are to be used for pandemic relief, not for tax breaks that disproportionately benefit the wealthy.
Given the sensibility of the law, it’s no surprise Attorney General Patrick Morrisey joined a lawsuit filed by 12 other mostly Southern states to block the measure.
Justice said at Tuesday’s COVID-19 briefing that he’d like to revisit his income tax repeal proposal “at some point in time when we’re able to do it with the ARP money not being a factor.”
Justice is either really obtuse or was being disingenuous, given the political repercussions of raising a whole bunch of other taxes (including hiking sales taxes to the highest rate in the U.S.) to offset a tax that makes up 43% of total state general revenue annually.
Supporting tax hikes is something no legislator wants to do in an election year.
n n n
Finally, I was humbled by all the e-mails, calls and DMs congratulating me on my retirement, or more accurately, semi-retirement.
In this day and age, you sometimes wonder if anyone out there is paying attention to anything you write. Based on the feedback to my retirement column, I was pleased to learn that, yes, a goodly number of folks are paying attention.
As you can see, the column remains pretty much the same as it ever was, as I hope it will be for some time to come.