Maybe it’s the German in me, but I’m a stickler for following rules (with the possible exception of meeting deadlines).
I get irked by the person in the “10 items or less” checkout with 15 items, the person who thinks a general admission ticket entitles them to sit in a reserved seat at the ballpark and, most of all, drivers who block the pedestrian crossing to the Carriage Trail despite signs twice as big as their fat heads telling them not to block the pedestrian crossing.
Rules are the glue that holds society together. Without rules, we are reduced to lawlessness and anarchy.
While I was out riding trains through the Great Plains and trying to elude tornadoes and flooded tracks, we had a classic case of flaunting rules here at home.
Under the state Constitution, one must be a resident of West Virginia for a minimum of five years before one is eligible to run for public office. It is one of several sound, rational requirements that would-be office-holders must meet in order to qualify as candidates.
In what turned out to be one of the all-time most clear-cut, self-evident cases in state election law history, it is clear that Andrea Garrett Kiessling failed to meet the residency requirement when she filed to run for state Senate in the 8th Senatorial District.
The facts are irrefutable: She had a North Carolina driver’s license as recently as last year. She voted in North Carolina as recently as the 2020 elections. She paid taxes in North Carolina as recently as 2020 — facts Kiessling did not dispute during testimony in a Kanawha Circuit Court hearing.
To paraphrase Big Jim, Ms. Kiessling met the residency requirement in “no way, shape, form or fashion.” Case closed, cut and dried.
If Kiessling and her handlers had an ounce of integrity, they would have accepted the court’s finding, apologized for misleading district voters and perhaps offered some explanation for how they had so thoroughly blundered in interpreting the residency requirement.
Instead, they turned their wrath on Circuit Judge Duke Bloom, who had done nothing but reach the indisputable conclusion that Kiessling had not resided in West Virginia for the past five years, as election law requires.
Greg Thomas, the thoroughly unpleasant GOP operative and advisor to Kiessling, called Bloom a liberal activist judge, and tweeted, “This is the last election liberal CORRUPT Democratic judges will steal from us.”
Senate Finance Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, another Kiessling backer and also a thoroughly unpleasant individual, stated, “This ruling is a precedent for trial lawyers to circumvent future elections when there are liberals registered as Republicans who otherwise would lose to a conservative on the ballot.”
Even Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, who is supposed to represent all West Virginians in his role as Senate president and lieutenant governor, entered into the fray, decrying the “outrageous” ruling by the activist judge, saying, “A judge has no right to unilaterally decide whether a candidate is fit for office.”
All this because Bloom reached the only plausible conclusion, that 2020 was not five years ago. It was a conclusion that a state Supreme Court that Gov. Jim Justice has stacked with, as he has put it, “strong conservative voices,” refused to reverse.
Blair, Tarr and Thomas weren’t upset that they had backed an unqualified, possibly fraudulent candidate for state Senate. They were upset that they got caught and called out for it.
This incident should not be swept under the rug. An investigation is in order: Kiessling either committed false swearing on her Certificate of Announcement as a Senate candidate or voted illegally in North Carolina in 2020.
One way or another, she should be held accountable.
(It’s worth noting that at the circuit court hearing, the Secretary of State’s Office took no position on the merits of the case. We can only wonder if the state’s chief elections officer would have reacted so cavalierly had a Democratic candidate committed election fraud.)
It’s clear the Republicans were willing to back an unqualified, possibly fraudulent candidate because the primary election challengers were not far enough far-right for their taste. Or, as Tarr said of Kiessling on Facebook, “Her opponents are liberals posing as Republicans.”
Granted, the winner of the 8th District primary, Mark Hunt, is a former Democrat, but his voting record over 14 years in the House of Delegates could hardly be construed as liberal.
As for challenger and former Delegate Josh Higginbotham, he has all the far-right bona fides on almost all issues, with one exception. Unlike most of his Republican colleagues, Higginbotham opposes state-sanctioned discrimination against the LGBTQ community.
These Senate Republicans simply could not tolerate having a gay man who co-sponsored the Fairness Act in their clique, instead throwing their support to Kiessling, who during the campaign perversely claimed the Fairness Act is intended to permit men in girls’ restrooms.
For Republicans, the ends always justify the means.
That Kiessling, who claims residency in Roane County, was on the 8th District ballot at all was the result of gross gerrymandering by the legislative supermajority last year that so contorted the 8th Senatorial District that it now somehow encompasses rural Roane and Clay counties.
The 8th District, which for decades consisted of the entirety of Kanawha County, now includes only a small sliver of the county, just wide enough to pick up Charleston’s West Side, downtown and East End flats — in order to dilute the heavily Democratic vote there.
Ironically, all the Republican chicanery to fix the 8th Senatorial race might very well lead to the reelection of Sen. Richard Lindsay, D-Kanawha, in November.
Lindsay, after all, beat Hunt in the 8th District Democratic primary in 2018, and Republicans will be hard-pressed to rally the base to support Hunt in November after castigating him as a liberal in May.
Of course, this has all happened before. As previously noted in this column, Sen. Robert Karnes either failed to meet state residency requirements when he ran for the Senate in 2012 or voted illegally in Florida in 2010.
I also raised questions about Karnes’ residency in 2020, when after getting absolutely crushed in his 2018 reelection bid, he purportedly moved from Tallmansville, Upshur County, to a hunting camp consisting of three cabins in Helvetia, Randolph County, in order to run in the district in 2020.
(According to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Tax Office, Karnes still owns the Tallmansville place, with a house valued at $292,200 and land valued at $76,980.)
n n n
Finally, throughout the writing of this column, I’ve tried to keep the focus on legislative and state government matters, but I wanted to take a moment to express my disappointment over West Virginians who once again have voted against their own best interests.
In choosing Alex Mooney over David McKinley in the 2nd Congressional District Republican primary, a majority of 2nd District Republicans put ideology and cult of personality ahead of the best interests of the state.
One of the key issues in the campaign was McKinley’s vote for the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, legislation that will provide West Virginia with nearly $13 billion for much-needed improvements to roads and bridges; water, sewer and electrical infrastructure; and for broadband expansion.
Mooney derided the infrastructure plan as President “Joe Biden’s socialist spending spree,” seemingly forgetting that, during his term, former President Donald Trump repeatedly advocated for infrastructure bills, although he lacked the wherewithal to get such legislation passed — or even introduced.
Washington Post columnist James Hohmann put it more eloquently than I could, writing: “On Tuesday, West Virginia Republicans cast a vote that helps explain why their state continues to fall behind its more advanced neighbors such as Virginia. In too many places, fighting culture wars is now far more important to the GOP than investing in clean water, stable bridges and reliable broadband access.”
After the election, McKinley raised an interesting point: If extremists like Mooney gain control of Congress in the midterm elections, will they repeal the infrastructure legislation, putting ideology ahead of their constituents’ most pressing needs?
One hopes that West Virginians someday will come to realize that through their efforts to “own the libs,” they are only hurting themselves and their state.