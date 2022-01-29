This time of year, plenty of lawyers, aides and public relations flacks at the Capitol are advising the Legislature, but it seems to me what the Legislature really needs is an image consultant.
From his first run for governor, Jim Justice has made a priority of trying to improve West Virginia’s image as a poor, backward, undereducated state. (Even though he frequently manages to single-handedly reinforce those stereotypes to a national audience, as he did Thursday evening.)
To that end, the Legislature would be well served to have an image consultant look at the bills being taken up during the session and ascertain whether the legislation will improve, worsen or have no effect on outsider perceptions of West Virginia.
A consultant probably would advise that if the state wants to improve its image, it probably should avoid looking to Mississippi for legislative inspiration, particularly for a 15-week abortion bill that will do little more than throw red meat to the base and likely be moot when the U.S. Supreme Court overturns or guts Roe v. Wade, since Article 6, Section 57 of the state constitution already states that “nothing in this Constitution secures or protects a right to abortion.”
The consultant also likely would advise legislators to consider the implications for the state’s image from bills advancing in the House of Delegates to permit recall elections of city and county ordinances (HB 2091, HB 2232).
(Never mind the hypocrisy of small-government advocates establishing a mechanism in state law to overturn actions of those same local governments. Of course, these same politicians cry government overreach in federal efforts to require employer COVID-19 vaccine mandates, while at the same time advancing state legislation that would prohibit school boards from having the option to require face masks in public schools. In other words, small government is best – until the political subdivisions do something the party opposes.)
The House bills would allow a small number of residents (equal to 15% of votes cast in the last general election, a potentially tiny number depending on the town and voter turnout) to petition for recall elections to overturn ordinances.
That the state managed to operate for more than 158 years without such legislation raises the question as to why we suddenly need a process to give small minorities of city or county residents the power to overturn ordinances.
Could it be that legislators are kowtowing to a vocal minority who object to LGBTQ nondiscrimination ordinances adopted in 15 state municipalities, or perhaps to Crown Act ordinances adopted by the cities of Charleston, Morgantown, Beckley and Lewisburg?
The consultant could advise legislators that legislation permitting the repeal of anti-discrimination ordinances is probably not the image West Virginia wants to project at a time when the state is trying to attract new businesses and investment and when the state is promoting in-migration efforts to reverse eight consecutive years of state population losses (which followed 11 straight years of population growth under Democratic leadership).
Worse, the petition and special election process would be long and drawn-out, generating opportunities for negative publicity in state, local and national media.
The consultant could point out the ugly campaigns promoting hate that groups like the Family Policy Council would mount in support of recall petitions and elections, putting West Virginia in the media spotlight for all the wrong reasons and lending credence to the state stereotypes Justice and others are trying to erase.
It also would drive home the message that if you’re different from us, you’re not welcome in West Virginia — not the message the state wants to send to prospective businesses and newcomers.
If a majority of legislators are dead-set on repealing the anti-discrimination ordinances, the consultant might advise they get it over quickly with a single piece of nullification legislation, rather than setting up a mechanism that will create a long, drawn-out and ugly process for overturning ordinances, a process that could be repeated over and over for each municipality.
Unfortunately, between the time this column was written and when the paper arrived on print readers’ doorsteps, the candidate filing deadline for 2022 elections passed.
This means we can expect the really ugly legislative proposals to start dropping this week, filed by majority party legislators who either find themselves running unopposed or facing primary challengers who are even more MAGA than they are.
n n n
Legislative hating on municipalities has been a reality since Republicans gained control in 2015, since cities and their residents represent a threat to the GOP at both the state and national level.
That’s why the Republican-controlled Tennessee General Assembly recently split the city of Nashville among three different congressional districts in their gerrymandered redistricting plan.
It’s also why Republicans portray Portland, Oregon — one of my favorite places to visit in the U.S., with some of the friendliest people you’ll ever meet — as some kind of dystopian nightmare.
In the Legislature this session, we’re seeing another round of bills to defund and nullify municipal governments.
So far, just to mention a few, we have bills that would let cities collect either municipal sales taxes or business and occupation taxes, but not both (SB 132); prohibit collection of municipal user fees from state employees (HB 2256); and a catch-all bill to prohibit cities from enacting prevailing wage ordinances, requiring employers to provide paid or unpaid leave time, or from restricting the sales of plastic products, among other prohibitions (HB 2319).
As I’ve noted before, promoting growing and thriving cities and towns might be the only hope for pulling the state out of its population loss death spiral, and yet legislative supermajorities seem intent on doing just the opposite.
n n n
Finally, as noted here on numerous occasions, the Justice administration has had by far the lightest legislative agendas of any of the six governors I’ve covered, and to this point, the 2022 session is no exception.
As of my Friday deadline, after 17 days of the 60-day regular session, Justice has had only three governor’s bills introduced in each house: The budget bill, which he is constitutionally required to submit at the start of the session, and two annual pro-forma bills to make state tax laws conform with changes to the federal tax code.
Giving Justice the benefit of the doubt, it could be possible he is delaying introduction of his legislative agenda until after giving his pseudo-State of the State address, which was delayed 15 days by his COVID-19 infection.
However, given that Thursday’s address was heavier on dog butt than on policy initiatives, we can presume that is not the case.
Speaking of dog butts, word is House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, who unlike Justice respects the Legislature as an institution, forbade Justice from bringing Babydog into House chambers, an order Justice and staff allegedly ignored, resulting in Hanshaw exiting House chambers in a huff after adjourning the joint session.
(As Groucho Marx said, “You can leave in a huff. If that’s too soon, you can leave in a minute and a huff.”)
Asked for comment, House spokeswoman Ann Ali said Hanshaw will not be addressing the matter, and his comments will be limited to this statement: “I have been hoping for some time that West Virginia would gain national attention for our newly celebrated efforts to create, grow and champion a new and diverse 21st Century economy in the Mountain State.
“I plan to continue doing the work that leads to large capital investments, creating countless new careers here in our state, and I continue to hope the spotlight will find us for the right reasons.”
As for Justice’s dearth of a legislative agenda so far, I will say that, now that I’m a fellow part-timer, I can attest to the fact that productivity goes down when you’re only coming to work at the Capitol three days a week.