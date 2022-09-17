Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The West Virginia Legislature reached an offensive, deceitful new low last week in ramming through a near-total ban on abortion in the space of less than 24 hours, with little advance notice and no public input.

To recap, as of Monday afternoon, the game plan was to have the House of Delegates briefly reconvene in special session Tuesday so that Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, could appoint House conferees to the abortion bill (HB302), a bill that had been in hiatus for 46 days at that point.

Phil Kabler is a former statehouse reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-1220 or philk@hdmediallc.com. Follow

@PhilKabler on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you