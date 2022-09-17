The West Virginia Legislature reached an offensive, deceitful new low last week in ramming through a near-total ban on abortion in the space of less than 24 hours, with little advance notice and no public input.
To recap, as of Monday afternoon, the game plan was to have the House of Delegates briefly reconvene in special session Tuesday so that Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, could appoint House conferees to the abortion bill (HB302), a bill that had been in hiatus for 46 days at that point.
There was no indication Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, intended to follow suit and appoint Senate conferees. As noted here previously, the last thing legislative leadership actually wanted was for the bill to go into conference, where the key issues in dispute – primarily criminalization of abortion and whether to make exceptions for rape and incest – would be debated in public.
The current leadership prefers to scurry like rats in the dark, terrified of the light of transparency.
Overnight Monday, rumors began circulating that a closed-door backroom deal had, in fact, been struck, although the first official notice didn’t come down until shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday, when it was announced that both the House and Senate would reconvene at noon.
When the Senate – which had never sent the abortion bill to a single committee and had not heard testimony from even one health care provider (other than the physicians who serve in the body, none of whom are obstetricians) – reconvened, a new version of the bill had miraculously materialized out of thin air. This is an all-too-frequent occurrence under the current leadership.
Opponents of the bill had mere hours on a workday to react, and those who made their way to the Capitol were treated with disdain, cleared out of House and Senate galleries, pushed around by Capitol Police and in at least one instance, handcuffed.
That the Legislature acted with stealth and deceit to pass the abortion ban is evidence that members realize their actions are opposed by many West Virginians.
Certainly, recent polling should give legislators pause. That includes a West Virginia Chamber of Commerce poll that found only 13% of West Virginians support a total ban on abortion, with 39% favoring exceptions for rape and incest and 45% supporting legal abortion.
Likewise, a Hart Research poll found that 61% of West Virginians believe government should not interfere in women’s reproductive health decisions, while a Triton Polling Research poll similarly found that only 33% of West Virginians believe government should be involved in banning abortion.
That legislators acted against the will of many West Virginians will be reflected in polling Nov. 8 and beyond, the extent of which remains to be seen.
n n n
While the exceptions to the abortion ban are, in the words of Sen. Richard Lindsay, D-Kanawha, “illusionary,” including a cutoff at the eighth week of pregnancy for those older than 18, a point before many people realize they are pregnant, many legislators are already aiming at eliminating even those very limited exceptions.
Some, like the thoroughly objectionable Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, said in floor speeches that they will not rest until there is a total ban on abortion.
Delegates made a statement to that effect Tuesday after the House passed the abortion ban on a 78-17 vote.
After voting on the abortion bill, and sending it to Gov. Jim Justice for his signature (which he said he “proudly” signed on Friday), the House adopted House Resolution 302, Sentiments of the House Upon Passage of HB302, on a party line 66-17 vote. It offers a chilling roadmap of the direction House Republicans intend to take the state.
Some excerpts, with the “whereases” and “therefores” and “resolveds” omitted:
- “The criminalization of abortion must be only the beginning of West Virginia’s post-Roe initiatives …”
- “This Legislature reaffirms West Virginia’s historic rejection of abortion as an act ill-fitting for a peaceful and virtuous people, as a society in which abortion is a right is one which devalues the source of its own existence — its mothers and their children …”
- “The previous decisions of the United States Supreme Court effectively empowered those who would describe motherhood as merely a fungible good that could and should be sacrificed to their own interests; including, most obviously, the interests of those private entities which rely on the labor of women and find their capacity to become mothers detrimental to their goals, the interests of those who directly profit from the procurement of abortion, and the interests of those men who would enjoy women merely as sexual partners without becoming partners in their sacrifice as mothers…”
One might dismiss the resolution knowing it was authored by Delegate Pat McGeehan, R-Hancock, a bright guy who harbors some truly wacko views and who is perhaps best known for poisoning himself in 2016 by drinking tainted raw milk to celebrate passage of a bill legalizing the same.
However, what is chilling is that the resolution was cosponsored by 34 delegates and adopted by 66 delegates, including Speaker Hanshaw and 16 of 20 committee chairpersons, including Judiciary Chairman Moore Capito, R-Kanawha. (The four other chairpersons were absent.)
That Hanshaw and House leadership were not only compelled to take up the resolution (delegates introduce dozens of resolutions each session, many of which never see the light of day), but to also vote for its passage is indicative of the influence that the far right exercises in the House.
So, what does it mean that criminalization of abortion is only the beginning of West Virginia’s post-Roe initiatives?
Perhaps we need only to look to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ concurrence in the Dobbs decision that ended federal protection for abortion, in which he said the court should also reconsider other substantive due process precedents, including Griswold (birth control), Lawrence (same-sex sexual relations), and Obergefell (same-sex marriage).
n n n
Legislators (and Gov. Justice) recognized how unpopular their actions were by adamantly opposing any popular vote on the matter, including rejecting Tuesday an amendment by Delegate John Doyle, D-Jefferson, to provide for county-by-county local option elections on whether the provisions of the ban would take effect in each county.
(There’s precedent for such county referenda, including most recently in a 2001 law legalizing Sunday hunting in the state.)
Republicans were adamant that the general public should not have a say on whether to ban abortion and rejected Doyle’s amendment on a party line 74-18 vote.
Given that vote and the way leadership clamped down on protests at the Capitol, the majority party clearly wanted to silence the public on the issue.
We’ll learn Nov. 8 if that silence extends to the ballot box.
n n n
Finally, for the first time in my experience, last week we had the bizarro-world scenario of having the Legislature convened in two special sessions simultaneously.
When Justice announced Sept. 10 that he would call the Legislature into special session to take up bills on economic development and to provide additional road funding, the Legislature was still in the special session that convened on July 25 dealing with an income tax cut proposal and the abortion ban.
Given that the Legislature was already in special session, albeit in abeyance since July 29, the normal procedure would have been for Justice to amend the call for the July 25 special session to include the additional bills.
However, normal is not something one generally associates with the Justice administration. So Justice instead issued a new call, placing the Legislature concurrently in both the third and fourth special session.
Nothing in the state constitution seems to contemplate having two special sessions at the same time, but also doesn’t preclude it.
(As lawyer and former legislator Isaac Sponaugle noted, the Founding Fathers could not be expected to anticipate all the stupidity of future governors.)
I’m advised the last time the Legislature last met in two sessions concurrently in 1989, a year before I started covering the Legislature.
That year, the Legislature convened Jan. 11 for a one-day organizational session, and because it was a year after a gubernatorial election, adjourned the regular session to Feb. 8, as provided for in the constitution.
Meanwhile, new Gov. Gaston Caperton called the Legislature into special session beginning Jan. 25, with an agenda that included creation of the state Ethics Act, reorganization of the executive branch into departments and passage of $400 million in tax hikes to address a massive budget deficit that ex-Gov. Arch A. Moore Jr. had inflicted on the state during his term of office.
The special session technically ended Feb. 9, one day after the regular session resumed.
It’s not exactly clear why Justice called a new special session rather than just amending the call for the current session.
The only real difference is that in issuing a new call, the House and Senate were compelled to convene at the time proscribed in the governor’s proclamation.
With an amended call, Hanshaw and Blair would not necessarily have been compelled to bring the House and Senate into session Monday, although there is no reason to think they would have balked, given the broad legislative support for Justice’s green energy bill (SB4001) and for supplemental appropriations for highway projects.
However, it speaks volumes about the lack of communication and trust at the Capitol that Justice felt compelled to call a new special session rather than to amend the call for the ongoing session.