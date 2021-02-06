Kansas, here we come.
Legislative leaders last week unveiled their agenda for the 2021 regular session, which begins Wednesday, and it’s every bit the dystopian hellscape that many feared.
Massive tax cuts – or, more accurately, massive shifting of tax burden from corporations and the wealthy to the poor and working class – continued dismantling of public schools and higher education (remember that an educated electorate tends to be less likely to vote Republican), repealing election reforms that removed obstacles to voting, consolidating power by weakening the executive and judicial branches and an ongoing attack on labor, particularly teachers unions, is just part of the agenda.
And that’s without mention of social issues, which presumably make up some of the 16 yet-unspecified “miscellaneous” bills that Senate leadership is backing.
Legislative leaders seem intent on running the whole playbook of tax cuts, shrinking government and social services and bowing to the alter of trickle-down economics this session, even though study after study shows it doesn’t work.
They’re running the same playbook the state of Kansas ran two decades ago, with such devastating results that the state still is struggling to recover.
Also troubling is state House Speaker Roger Hanshaw’s announcement that House leadership plans to run a bunch of bills through in the first two weeks of the session, in case the session might have to be paused for a COVID-19 outbreak.
With committee meetings limited to just the House chambers and Government Organization Committee room (the old Public Service Commission chambers), the likelihood is we’ll see a spike in bills with single committee references.
Single-shooting bills is anathema to producing quality legislation.
Meanwhile, all this will take place in a locked-down Capitol, with public access essentially limited to invitation only, and media coverage at arm’s length, with media exiled to House and Senate galleries and left to cover committee meetings by watching streaming video. (Or in the case of some House committee meetings, listening to audio-only streaming.)
In Senate chambers, press row will become seating for those senators who decline to wear masks.
Voices objecting to the upcoming legislative itinerary, and those able to offer constructive criticism, will find themselves on the outside looking in.
One glimmer might be a poll House Majority Whip Paul Espinosa, R-Jefferson, sent to delegates, asking which of a series of draconian spending cuts and tax hikes they would support to address the loss of billions of dollars if the state personal income tax is repealed.
The poll, first disclosed by state political blog Dragline, included options such as defunding West Virginia and Marshall universities, across-the-board state agency budget cuts of 5% to 10%, eliminating Promise scholarships, sales tax hikes and so forth.
That created an uproar on social media, which seems to be precisely the point.
I recall that now-Sen. Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha, used a similar tactic as House Finance chairman during the Legislature’s first budget impasse with then-freshman Gov. Jim Justice. (I say recall because our electronic library is on the fritz, so I can’t look it up.)
With House Republicans balking at any tax hikes to close a budget deficit, Nelson put out a similar survey, to effectively say, “Okay, if you won’t raise taxes, show me what we should cut.”
The lesson was, even for those GOPers who equate taxation to robbery, there was no way for the Legislature to cut its way out of the budget deficit that year without devastating results.
Afterward, the House managed to pass a tobacco tax hike to help close the shortfall and set up final passage of the budget bill, narrowly averting a government shutdown.
Meanwhile, recall that when Republicans got control of the Legislature in 2015, one of the first things they did was to put together a joint committee to ferret out what they believed were millions and millions of dollars of frivolous, wasteful and fraudulent state spending left as a legacy of Democratic leadership. (New Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, was a co-chairman.)
They ended up counting state vehicles and issuing new state vehicle license plates and scrapped legislative interim meetings, but never uncovered the suspected windfall, and like the PEIA Task Force, the joint committee just faded away.
•••
Former Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, last week joined a long tradition of former or current legislators accepting lucrative executive branch jobs, adding in the process a significant bump to their state pensions.
Because the state public employees retirement system calculates pensions using a formula based on averaging the employee’s highest three consecutive years’ salary (of the last 15 years of employment), then multiplies that number times year of service times 2%, it behooves legislators to land a high-paying executive branch job for at least three years.
The last to do that was former Sen. Mike Hall, R-Hall, who in December wrapped up just over three years of mostly invisible service as Justice’s chief of staff.
Lots of legislators compile lots of years of legislative service, but with base pay of $20,000 a year, it’s hard to get far into five-digit annual pensions. (Carmichael was making about $45,000 a year when he left the Senate. Senate presidents get an extra $150 a day pay when the Legislature is in session, and can receive $150 a day for performing legislative work when the Legislature is not in session.)
With his appointment as executive director of the state Development Office, Carmichael bumps his potential highest three years’ average salary to $106,000.
With 20 years’ service in the Legislature, Carmichael was in line for state pension of about $18,000 a year. If he serves three years at the Development Office, that bumps his pension up to about $48,760 a year.
The reason the pension bump occurs is because legislators get credit for a full year of service for each year in the Legislature, when obviously, being a legislator is a part-time job, with a two-month regular session, along with occasional special or extended sessions and interim meetings.
Over the years, bills have been introduced to reduce that legislative service credit to a half-year or quarter-year for each year in the Legislature, which would effectively put an end to those pension spikes, but oddly enough, those bills never pass the Legislature.
•••
Wednesday is not only the start of the legislative session, but also a red-letter day for Charleston baseball fans.
Wednesday is the deadline for the 120 ballclubs invited by Major League Baseball to join the newly configured Minor Leagues to sign Professional Development Licenses – essentially 10-year contracts with MLB.
It’s not a slam dunk that all 120 teams will opt in, given stringent requirements imposed by MLB, including standards that will require many teams to make expensive improvements to facilities, increased operating cost mandates, and a requirement that teams give MLB a bigger share of club revenue.
If ballclubs decide the price is too high and opt out, MLB will extend invitations to some of the 18 teams that were passed over in December and have not joined collegiate wood bat or pre-draft tryout leagues. If that happens, the team formerly known as the West Virginia Power should be high on that invite list.
If that doesn’t happen, expect things to move quickly, with Power management either announcing an independent league affiliation or that the team will remain on hiatus in 2021, or worse case, that the team is folding, as its former Sally League brethren Hagerstown Suns announced in January.
My best guess is that the Power ends up in the independent Atlantic League.
That league currently has six teams (after two of its teams landed Minor League invitations), and had announced plans prior to the Minor League contraction to expand to 12 teams.
Currently, the league has four teams in the northeast (in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Long Island), and two teams in North Carolina. Charleston would be a reasonable fit geographically, particularly if paired with the also-abandoned Lexington Legends.
•••
Finally, we’re experiencing one of those weird quirks in state government, a one month lag before the start of the regular session, even though the sitting governor is beginning a second term.
It’s spelled out in the state Constitution that, in years following gubernatorial election years, the session effectively begins on the second Wednesday in February (as opposed to the second Wednesday in January in other years).
That made sense back when governors could not run for reelection, since every four years would bring a new governor into office and the extra month gives the new governor valuable time to prepare for the legislative session.
In 1970, when voters approved a gubernatorial succession amendment, it apparently didn’t occur to anyone that the extra month of prep time would be superfluous for an incumbent governor.
However, changing things so that the month-long lag only occurs in years when new governors take office would also require a constitutional amendment, and there’s been no movement to put that resolution on the ballot. Personally, I hate the late sessions.
Normally, the session wraps up in mid-March, just as the weather is starting to get nice. In these late years, the session still has a month to go at that point. Being stuck in the statehouse for long hours on beautiful spring days is, you might say, Capitol punishment.