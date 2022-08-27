One of Ronald Reagan’s favorite sayings was, “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: ‘I’m from the government and I’m here to help.’”
With Amendment 2 on the November ballot, our legislative leaders are telling the state’s counties, cities and public school systems: “We’re from the government and we’re here to help.”
The amendment would give the Legislature the power to reduce or eliminate personal property and business inventory taxes — with prospects of blowing a $500 million-plus annual hole in the budgets of counties, cities and public schools.
Legislative leaders have assured county commissioners, city officials and school boards that the state will make up that $500 million gap, but when it comes to specifics, the response has been akin to, “We’re from the government and you can trust us.”
The year one gap could be filled from state budget surplus. After that, it’s anybody’s guess.
The idea that tax cuts will spur enough economic growth to offset the revenue losses has proved to be fallacious over and over again. Reagan’s “trickle down economics” proved to be voodoo economics, and succeeded only in making the wealthy even wealthier, while ravaging the American middle class.
Currently, the state is riding high through a combination of the infusion of billions of federal dollars poured into the state via economic stimulus and infrastructure programs, and a temporary surge in energy demand and prices.
However, history has shown that the state economy is extremely volatile, with many more valleys than peaks. That the state Budget Office has been ordered to stop producing its six-year budget forecasts doesn’t bode well for the out years.
Let’s say that, somehow, the Legislature discovers a giant, endless gold mine in the basement of the Capitol (with my luck, it will turn out to be just off the press room, and I’ve missed finding it all these years).
With the Legislature in control of doling out that half-billion-plus dollars of revenue each year, county commissioners, mayors and county school superintendents will have to come to Charleston each year, hat in hand, to beg for their share of funding.
Which I think is exactly what the legislative leadership has in mind.
I’ve covered the Legislature long enough to know that whoever controls the dollars has a big say in determining policy.
Since Republicans have come to power, they have introduced bills each year to strictly limit the ability of cities and counties to enact ordinances, regulations or policies.
Proposed restrictions have ranged from everything from prohibiting minimum wages higher than the state minimum wage to barring any anti-discrimination measures not covered in state law.
The Republican supermajorities particularly have issues with cities, those little blue islands in the sea of red that tend to enact more progressive policies, something those supposed advocates of small, local government cannot abide.
Since coming to power, Republicans have enacted or proposed a wide variety of measures to preempt local ordinances and local authority, starting with repeal of a variety of municipal gun safety measures, including Charleston’s one-handgun-purchase-per-month ordinance, which had helped dry up a drugs-for-guns trade that plagued the city, to recently even prohibiting cities from banning plastic straws.
Many conservatives were miffed when cities around the state passed LGBTQ Fairness Doctrines, and banned conversion therapy, but haven’t yet been able to get the votes to preempt those measures.
Of course, that takes on a whole new perspective when the Legislature further controls the purse strings.
One can easily picture a mayor meeting with Finance Committee chairmen, seeking funding to avoid having to lay off police officers, only to be offered a quid pro quo to provide the funding, but only if a couple of city ordinances that the Republicans don’t like disappear.
Same for county commissions and boards of education.
It’s also easy to envision a county schools superintendent coming to the Legislature seeking funding to replace revenue that had previously come from excess levies, only to be told that his or her schools have curricula that makes some students feel guilty because of their race, and that the schools need to lay off teaching about slavery, Jim Crow, segregation, etc.
(Leadership’s desire to impose its will on public schools accounts for another amendment on the November ballot, Amendment 4, which would give the Legislature power to change or overrule any actions taken by the state Board of Education.)
Part of the Republican hypocrisy has been to preach small government and local control, only to impose mandate after mandate from Charleston since coming into power.
Passage of Amendment 2 would give the Legislature 500 million new ways each year to impose its will on cities, counties and public schools.
For those who like living in progressive cities, who want basic public services like adequate law enforcement, and who want quality public schools, that’s a bad deal.
n n n
Given that, throughout his tenure and in spite of legal action, Gov. Jim Justice has refused to comply with the Constitutional mandate requiring the governor to reside in the seat of government, i.e. Charleston, his reappointment of lawyer/lobbyist Edward J. George to the state Fire Commission raised some delicious questions about George’s residency.
A reader advises me that he thinks George may not be a state resident.
The reader makes a pretty compelling case, including pointing out that George’s law firm biography notes that he is a New York City Police Department auxiliary officer, based out of Manhattan South’s 1st Precinct. (Wasn’t that Barney Miller’s precinct?)
According to the NYPD website, in order to be an auxiliary officer, among other qualifications, one must live in one of the five boroughs of New York City, or one of the six surrounding counties, and must possess a valid New York driver’s license or state identification card.
From what I could find, George bought a co-op on Bleeker Street in Manhattan in 2014, the same year he sold his house on Virginia Street East in Charleston.
(According to Google Maps, there are lots of neat restaurants, bars, and landmarks near George’s place in Manhattan. The downside is it’s not in walking distance of The Red Carpet.)
I could find no record of any purchase of any other residence in West Virginia by George, although that could be a factor of my own ineptness in using the Google machine.
In the 2022 Lobbyists Directory, for his address, George lists the address of the Dinsmore and Shohl law firm, 707 Virginia St. E. in Charleston.
In his lobbyist activity reports, George gives a Charleston post office box number as his address.
(In the January-April reporting period, he had only one expense, $178.03 in meals and beverages for Rebecca Blaine, Director of Intergovernmental Affairs for Gov. Justice.)
I reached out to the Governor’s Office regarding George’s residency, and got this reply from Jordan Damron, who is acting as Justice’s press secretary:
“Mr. George has been a member of the Fire Commission since 2017. Prior to his initial appointment in 2017, and in 2022 before he was re-appointed, Mr. George certified to the governor’s office in writing that he was a resident of West Virginia with a West Virginia address. You’ll need to contact NYPD for further comment on his involvement with that agency.”
I also reached out to George, who sent me this statement: “Simply stated, I am a resident of West Virginia. I live in, work in/out of the state as well as hold a West Virginia driver’s license. Additionally, I have met all of the requirements to lawfully possess a New York State standard identification card, which satisfies the NYPD in regards to my service as an auxiliary police officer.”
So, as best I can figure, George concurrently lives in New York, and resides in West Virginia. Which is better than Justice, who in a 2021 legal settlement, agreed to live in Charleston “consistent with the definition of ‘reside,’” but then simply continued living in Lewisburg.
I enjoyed stirring up the Governor’s Office over this one, but with one final irony: There’s no requirement in state law that members of the Fire Commission be state residents.
n n n
Finally, it’s now been 30 days since the oh-for special session of the Legislature went on hiatus, and the promised House-Senate conference committee on the abortion ban bill (HB302) has yet to meet — or even be appointed.
Indeed, House and Senate journals for July 29, the fifth day of the special session, when everything went kerflooey, have yet to be published.
(For those who don’t follow the Legislature religiously, House and Senate journals of the prior day’s floor sessions are posted the next day, with the exception of journals for the 15-hour-long 60th day of the regular session, which take some time to put together.)
I reached out to House and Senate spokespersons for an explanation on the delay in publishing the journals, but as of my ridiculously early Friday deadline, had gotten no response.
Our transparency-minded legislative leaders clearly don’t want people perusing journals that would reveal what a debacle the final (to date) day of the special session turned out to be, with both the governor’s tax cut plan and the abortion ban crashing and burning, in spite of Republicans having supermajorities in both houses — and despite Justice’s assurances that the Legislature had reached consensus on abortion when he abruptly added it to the call.
Meanwhile, I’ll try to keep a running tally here of how many days the special session has been in hiatus. Don’t hold your breath waiting for the session to resume, however.