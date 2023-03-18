You would think that, having covered the Legislature for thirty-some years, there would be nothing new to see. But the 2023 legislative session featured some firsts (and rarities) for me.
It was the first time I witnessed a Senate president exercise Senate Rule 51 to have the sergeant at arms remove a member from the Senate floor.
As widely reported, Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, ordered that Sen. Robert Karnes, R-Randolph, be removed from the Senate chamber for most of the 59th day of the 60-day session.
Karnes was apparently peeved that a bill to restrict child marriages (HB 3018) had been brought back to life by a procedural move that I also had never seen before: A committee chairman moving to have a bill discharged from his own committee.
Senate Judiciary Chairman Charlie Trump, R-Morgan, one of the few moderate Republicans left in the Legislature, made that motion a day after the bill had seemingly been killed in committee by a one-vote margin.
Motions to discharge bills are almost always defeated, as they represent an attempt to defy the normal legislative process and are usually regarded as a rebuke to leadership.
Trump’s motion passed on a voice vote, although a prior motion to move the previous question (and thus end debate on the discharge motion) was adopted on a 21-11 vote, with Karnes being one of the “no” votes.
The next morning, Karnes notified leadership that he would move to have all bills on the Senate floor read in full, rightfully citing leadership shenanigans regarding bills rushed through the legislative process without following proper procedures and protocols, forcing members to vote on bills or amendments without having much — if any — understanding of their contents.
All of which is true, but Blair and Senate leadership had been making a mockery of the legislative process since day one, and Karnes did not feel compelled to object publicly until day 59.
The state Constitution requires that all engrossed bills (bills that have passed one house) be read in full, a requirement that normally is waived by unanimous consent.
The constitutional requirement dates back to the early days of statehood, back before it was feasible to timely provide all legislators with copies of all bills.
Also, bills of that era tended to be one, two, maybe three pages long, not the behemoths of today that can go on for dozens of pages, with bill titles alone that fill an entire page or more.
With 53 bills on the Senate calendar that Friday, Karnes’ intent was to grind the legislative process to a halt.
Had Karnes prevailed, and optimistically assuming that it would have taken an average of 20 minutes to read each bill aloud, that would have consumed nearly 18 hours of legislative time. As it was, the Senate spent a total of 6½ hours on the floor that day, adjourning at 10:41 p.m.
Of course, there was one hitch in Karnes’ plan, and that is, in order to make the motions to have the bills read in full, he’d have to be called on by Blair — and nothing in the Senate rules requires the presiding officer to recognize any member. (Ditto for House rules.)
Frequently in the waning moments of the last nights of sessions, speakers and presidents will decline to recognize legislators, knowing that, if called upon, said legislators intend to mini-filibuster any remaining bills to death. (Occasionally, a presiding officer has done the opposite, with the intent of allowing those remaining bills to die without a vote.)
The most notorious case of which on my watch occurred during the late Bob Kiss’ first session as House speaker in 1997, when he tried in the waning moments to push through a controversial bill to permit polluting businesses to conduct environmental self-audits.
Naturally, opponents of the bill wanted to speak against it, which undoubtedly would have run out the clock on the session, and Kiss simply refused to recognize them.
In attempting to gain recognition, delegates yelled at the top of their lungs, pounded on their desks, and some even stood on their chairs, screaming and waving their arms.
By comparison, Karnes’ calls to Blair to be recognized were comparatively tame, but Kiss did not stoop to ordering that anyone be physically removed from House chambers.
The bill passed the House with about 15 minutes remaining in the session, and what followed may have been West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s all-time finest moment in its last night of the session coverage.
Their broadcast showed a runner literally run the bill into Senate chambers, where we soon learned, President Earl Ray Tomblin had no intention of taking it up.
As the final minutes of the session ticked down, WVPB did a split screen of Kiss and Tomblin at their respective podiums, on the phone with each other, as Kiss’ face got redder and redder with the realization that all the political capital he had expended on the bill was about to be for naught.
The point being, Karnes’ behavior, childish as it was, was hardly unprecedented. Blair’s decision to have Karnes removed from Senate chambers was unprecedented – even though it’s hard to think of a senator more deserving of being sent to the time-out room than Karnes.
n n n
Blair and Karnes have been at loggerheads for some time, a squabble likely exacerbated by claims Karnes made during the legislative pay raise debate (SB 740) that Blair is abusing duty pay provisions in state law.
Under state Code 4-2A-4(a), in addition to the legislative base salary of $20,000, the Senate president receives an additional $150 a day in duty pay for every day the Legislature is in session, be it regular session, special session, or interim meetings, weekends included.
Additionally, the president may claim up to $150 a day in duty pay for each day spent “attending to legislative business” when the Legislature is not in session.
According to the state Auditor’s Office, during his first two years as Senate president, Blair has received total Senate compensation of $64,812 in 2021, and $65,645 in 2022.
By comparison, Blair’s predecessor, Mitch Carmichael, received between $40,204 and $51,079 in compensation during his four years as president, under the same duty pay provision.
Similarly, House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, who also is under the same duty pay provision, received total compensation of $36,950 in 2021, and $38,152 in 2022, or 57 percent and 58 percent of what Blair claimed.
Karnes has asserted that in order to reach his high amount of compensation, Blair is claiming duty pay five days a week each and every week that the Legislature is not in session.
In 2022, in addition to the 60-day regular session, totaling $29,000 for base pay and duty pay, there were 10 days in special session, and 23 days of interim meetings, bringing the president’s total compensation for the year to $33,950.
To account for the roughly $21,000 of additional duty pay, Blair had to claim 140 duty days “attending to legislative business” when the Legislature was not in session.
That works out to 3.8 duty days a week for each of the 37 weeks when the Legislature was not in session, not quite the five days a week Karnes alleges.
Since the law does not define “attending to legislative business,” and spells out no minimum time requirement to qualify for a duty day, nothing precludes Blair from claiming any number of duty days. Under the law, presumably spending a few moments thinking about legislative business qualifies as a duty day.
Frankly, I have to admit I’ve seen Blair at the Capitol in the offseason far more frequently than I’ve seen Gov. Jim Justice here.
n n n
Finally, this was also the first time in my tenure that neither house had a calendar on the 60th day, having completed action on all bills on their agendas on the 59th day. The House and Senate instead spent the day acting on bills as they received messages from the other house.
That led to another rarity, with both houses adjourning sine die before midnight. It was certainly the dullest last night of a session I’ve ever seen, which is not necessarily a bad thing.
However, considering that arguably the three most pressing issues going into the session were critical staffing shortages at correctional facilities, systemic problems with foster care, and stabilization of PEIA, and the Legislature did nothing or virtually nothing to address the first two issues and a botch job on the third, legislators are in no position to pat themselves on the backs for wrapping up early.
Meanwhile, as the state Democratic Party noted, state GOP chairwoman Elgine McArdle summed up the attitude of the 2023 session during an interview on the 580-Live radio show.
Asked whether the session’s focus on divisive right-wing issues sends a negative message to the rest of the country, McArdle said: “I don’t think it necessarily excludes people. They can go to California, they can go to New York, they can go to Chicago. If they want that kind of atmosphere to live in, go nuts. Go live where you want to live, practice what you want to practice, but you’re not going to fit in well [here].”
With that “your kind is not welcome here” attitude, an 11th straight year of state population loss seems virtually assured for 2023.