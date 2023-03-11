One of my favorite German words is schadenfreude, which roughly translates as deriving pleasure from the misfortune of others.
Although seemingly a uniquely German concept, it’s not that far removed from the old saying that comedy is tragedy plus distance.
If I slip on a banana peel and fall, it’s tragedy. If I witness someone slipping on a banana peel and falling, it’s hilarious.
The Legislature in this and recent sessions has not only practiced schadenfreude, but has gone a step further, seemingly deriving pleasure from intentionally inflicting harm and misfortune on others.
Part of that undoubtedly goes back to grudges built up during decades when Republicans were mostly powerless as members of the minority party.
Upon taking power, the new Republican majority immediately set out to get even with perceived enemies, including organized labor, public school teachers and administrators, state regulatory bodies, and Democrats in general.
We see that continue to play out this session with legislation imposing draconian 26% premium increases and expensive marriage penalties on PEIA, the health insurance plan for public school and state employees that covers some 230,000 souls (SB 268).
It’s not like financial woes suddenly descended on PEIA. We’ve known for years that massive deficits were on the horizon, exacerbated by Gov. Jim Justice’s fiscally unsound insistence that there be no premium increases on his watch.
I recall at one of the last PEIA Finance Board meetings I covered in 2021, back when I still punched the clock as a full-time reporter, West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee warned, “Doom is coming.”
Though premium increases may well be necessary to keep the plan solvent, the Legislature could have used a portion of the state’s billion-dollar budget surplus to phase them in over time, to ease the pain on public employees, if they chose.
However, legislators were more than happy to stick it to state and public school employees, even at a time when there are scores of unfilled vacancies, and made sure that their representatives — who happen to be union leaders — did not have a seat at the table for negotiations.
For teachers who embarrassed legislators by undertaking two statewide walkouts and by confronting members with protests at the Capitol, this is part of the payback.
The bill passed in tandem with a pittance of a pay raise for public school and state employees (SB 423), a raise that for many will be eaten up by the premium increases, and is far less than the 44% pay raise legislators are advancing for themselves (SB 740).
(As an aside, the timing of this last column before the end of the session is always awkward for me, given my Friday afternoon deadline — some 33 hours before the session gavels out — putting me in the position of commenting on legislation that may or may not have passed during that 33-hour window. Indeed, as I prepare to hit the “send” button for this column, imbroglios are playing out in both houses that I will not be able to address until next week.)
Likewise, legislators at press time were continuing to advance a bill to bar physicians from providing care to minors with gender dysphoria, despite testimony from experts including WVU Medicine’s Dr. Kaci Kidd, who warned that withdrawing that care will result in profound harm to young people in the state, resulting in increased rates of depression and suicide (HB 2007).
That passage of the legislation could result in pain and suffering and death has not been persuasive to a majority of legislators, including Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, who after hearing Kidd’s compelling testimony and after hearing concerns raised by the two physician members of the Senate, continued to liken gender-confirming care to child abuse.
Personally, I consider forcing a minor to carry a pregnancy to term, as Tarr advocates, or forcing a child to marry an adult (at press time, still legal in West Virginia after Senate Judiciary Committee members at least momentarily killed a bill to set 18 as the minimum age to marry) to be child abuse.
The two senators who supposedly represent Kanawha County, Sens. Mark Hunt and Mike Stuart, cast the deciding committee votes against the bill (HB 3018). The senators they replaced, Richard Lindsay and Ron Stollings, would have assuredly voted to ban child marriage.
As of press time, the bill was resurrected through the unprecedented maneuver of Senate Judiciary Chairman Charlie Trump, R-Morgan, moving to discharge the bill from his own committee, following a backlash of public outrage and negative national publicity.
Alas, regardless of the bill’s ultimate fate, national news coverage focusing on West Virginia’s backwardness will undoubtedly erase efforts by state development officials to promote the state as an attractive business location.
Legislators also heard expert testimony that passage of campus carry (SB 10) will result in increased suicides and accidental shootings on state campuses — in a state that already has some of the highest firearms deaths and firearms suicide rates in the country — and still had no qualms about passing the bill by large margins.
Ditto for legislation that is all about inflicting misfortune, capping damages injured workers can receive even when their employer knowingly and willfully subjects them to dangerous working conditions (HB 3270).
Meanwhile, one of the hallmarks of Republican philosophy is that anyone receiving government assistance of any kind is at best shiftless, or more likely, perpetrating fraud, and must be treated accordingly.
Thus, the Legislature this session considered or is considering bills to cut unemployment benefits and increase the hoops recipients must jump through to get those reduced benefits (SB 59), and to impose work training requirements for SNAP recipients (HB 3484). (The latter bill died, only because it would have imposed an unfunded mandate on the DHHR to set up the work training programs.)
Of course, the one type of welfare the Legislature is all gung-ho for is corporate welfare, be it severance tax cuts and measures restricting the closure of certain power plants to prop up the coal industry, the $750 million tax cut plan that largely benefits the wealthiest West Virginians and stakeholders in state assets (HB 2526), or pending passage of Justice’s bill to use $500 million of federal ARPA funds for economic development incentives — and not to help the state’s most impoverished individuals and communities recover from the pandemic (HB 2883).
Yes, this Legislature has inflicted a lot of harm and misfortune on a lot of West Virginians this session, and has seemingly taken delight in every moment of it.
n n n
In all the PR-generated hoopla surrounding passage of the tax cut plan, many proponents pointed out that it amounts to the largest state tax cut in 37 years, a reference to legislation passed in 1986 that cut the top marginal personal income tax rate from 13% to 6.5%.
What they consistently fail to point out is that the tax cut, coupled with revenue lost from Arch Moore’s ill-fated Super Tax Credits (enacted and expanded during the same time period), caused the state to plunge off a fiscal cliff in short order.
Arch’s Super Tax Credits were intended to help the state attract major manufacturing facilities such as a Saturn auto plant, but were quickly commandeered by the coal industry to pay for further mechanization of mines, putting scores of miners out of work.
As history has shown us again and again, the tax cuts and tax credits did not generate anything close to the sort of economic growth needed to offset revenue losses.
It took only two years to plunge the state into near-bankruptcy, with state agencies being unable to timely pay their bills and health care providers refusing to accept state health insurance cards (sound familiar?). That left Gov. Gaston Caperton facing a nearly $400 million budget deficit when he took office in 1989. (That’s nearly $1 billion in today’s dollars.)
That on March 1, Justice mysteriously and without explanation raised the fiscal 2023-24 state general revenue estimates by $850 million (from $4.88 billion to $5.73 billion), just days after he complained about coal prices plunging from a high of nearly $400 a ton to just over $90 a ton (natural gas prices have similarly plunged from a peak of $8.81 per million BTU to under $2.40 per million BTU), raising concerns that the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy is spot on when it called the tax cuts “a house of cards that is about to fall.”
Arch Moore: “It took me just two years to nearly bankrupt the state.”
Big Jim: “Hold my beer.”
n n n
Finally, having read Garry Geffert’s op-ed piece, I realized I omitted a couple of pieces of legislation from last week’s column regarding the Legislature’s efforts to turn West Virginia into a fundamentalist Christian theocracy.
Those include HB 619, which would allow the teaching of creationism in public schools under the guise of “intelligent design,” and HB 130, the anti-CRT bill, which intentionally omitted religion from the supposed mandate on neutrality regarding the teaching of controversial matters, effectively permitting teachers to espouse the belief that one religion (guess which one) is superior to others.
And, along those lines, the Legislature last week passed an apparently unconstitutional bill to exempt schools and day care centers operated by churches from property taxes (SB 149).
As Deputy Revenue Secretary Mark Muchow astutely noted, such an exemption requires an amendment to the state Constitution, but of course, “the rules be damned” has been another hallmark of this session.