I started working at age 14½, as soon as I was able to get a work permit, after school at McDonald’s.
Unlike many of my peers, I don’t recall I was saving for something tangible, like a car or a stereo system (which could cost as much as a small car back in those days). I guess I had some nebulous idea of raising money for college, but mostly it was so I could be financially independent, not having to rely on the folks for an allowance.
Except for six wonderful weeks from the end of grad school until the Gazette hired me, I’ve worked constantly since.
As an undergrad, I worked at the Daily Athenaeum, both as a reporter and in paste-up. In grad school, I again worked at the D.A. and was a graduate assistant.
Improbably, having gone through two newspaper mergers and a bankruptcy during my career, I’ve never been furloughed, laid off or fired.
After more than 48 years, including 36 years and 11 months at the Gazette/Gazette-Mail, I feel I’ve worked enough.
I never had any desire to become an editor and have no discernable management skills, so I’ve been a reporter throughout my career. From childhood, that’s what I wanted to do.
But time has a way of making itself known. Not so long ago, I could work 10 straight hours on election night, or 14 straight hours on the last day of the legislative session, and then be ready to go out and celebrate. No longer. By 10 or 11 p.m. on those days, I’m dragging.
Over time, the daily routine becomes a grind. I smile knowingly at the commercial about the way-too-veteran astronaut making his 15th moon landing who isn’t quite as impressed at the sight of an earthrise as he once was.
And, while it has been a tremendous privilege to come to work in such a magnificent Capitol building each day, politics in recent years has become very tribal and very divisive. The other party is no longer treated as the loyal opposition, but as a mortal enemy.
Likewise, the press is no longer regarded by many as the Fourth Estate, or the Third House (as the longstanding satirical revue by the Capitol press corps was known), but rather as an enemy to be shunned. It’s just not that much fun to be at the Capitol anymore.
•••
That I ended up at the Gazette is another improbable part of my journey. When I interviewed with editor Don Marsh, he confirmed the rumor that he only hired Ivy Leaguers as reporters was true.
“The thing is, they work as cheaply as WVU or Marshall grads,” he told me.
The last half of the interview disintegrated into us exchanging examples of unintentionally vulgar headlines. Marsh’s favorite: “Nuclear test creates giant A-hole.”
I came out of the interview convinced I had blown it, but also strangely confident I had made a connection with Marsh. It probably didn’t hurt that I was in grad school, or that Columbia U. grad Paul Nyden, whom I’d become friends with while working in Beckley, put in a good word for me.
I’d like to think that in some small way, I opened a path for the many fine WVU and Marshall grads who followed me into reporting positions at the paper.
•••
I’m pleased I got to experience some remarkable technological changes in the newspaper business over the course of my career.
My first job out of college was at my hometown paper, the Petersburg (Va.) Progress-Index, which at the time still used technology that could have easily come out of the 1920s or ’30s, with the newsroom full of manual typewriters and with a room the size of a walk-in closet where all the wire service teletype machines clattered away.
To write an article, we’d use two long sheets of typewriter paper, with copy paper in between. The original would go to the city desk and the copy to the copy desk, and how the editors reconciled the editing on each copy I’ll never know.
When I got to the Gazette, we had video display terminals, which essentially were not much more than electric typewriters with display screens.
The system did have one feature, the common queue, which was accessible to everyone in the newsroom. Although ostensibly intended to function as a newsroom bulletin board, it was mostly used to compose satirical tales about Gazette staffers, sagas that were almost always started and concluded by Rick Steelhammer, with various reporters adding “chapters” along the way.
The editors eventually decided to put Rick’s talents to a more productive use, giving him a humor column that he writes to this day.
Over time, the technology evolved to include a rudimentary email system (which Gazette columnist Terry Marchal called “magic mail,” since it did seem magical to be able to receive notes and letters from readers instantaneously), and a spell check program.
(My first attempt to use spell check was an article about First Lady Rachael Worby, in which I inadvertently changed her name to Raphael Wormy throughout. I made sure that three sets of eyes read through the copy to verify we had corrected all references to Ms. Wormy.)
It was many years before laptop computers, the internet or cellphones arrived on the scene.
I’ve related to younger staffers about how on out-of-town daily assignments, we would dictate stories over the phone, meaning the first order of business upon arriving on the scene was to make arrangements to use a phone or to scope out the nearest pay phone. Naturally, they looked at me as if I were out of the Stone Age.
Then came the TRS-80 Model 100, the first primitive version of a notebook computer. The hallmark of articles written on the TRS-80 was one-sentence paragraphs — since one sentence was all one could see on the computer’s tiny display screen.
Meanwhile, thanks to advances in technology, including the Google machine, today’s reporters will never know the joy of researching articles by going through old newspaper clippings in the newspaper library, sometimes called the morgue.
It took a bit of ESP to deduce where the librarian may have filed a particular clipping. Would a clipping about the Legislature passing a highways funding bill in 1984 be filed under “legislature,” “highways,” “road funds” or “1984”? Naturally, it would turn up the last place you would have expected.
•••
When I first started covering the Legislature, the only technology that existed at the statehouse was the squawk boxes in the press room and elsewhere in the Capitol that made it possible (and still does) to listen in on House and Senate floor sessions.
Covering committee meetings required in-person attendance, which given the small size of some of the committee rooms, required arriving early to secure a seat.
For that reason, for much of my tenure, the Gazette/Gazette-Mail covered legislative sessions with two statehouse reporters who functioned as jacks-of-all-trades and masters of none.
If, say, House Finance had a major education bill, a major energy bill and a major health care bill on the agenda, it simply wasn’t feasible to have three or four Gazette (or Gazette-Mail) reporters in the committee room to cover each of those issues.
Now, with streaming audio and video, education reporter Ryan Quinn can cover the education bill, energy and environment reporter Mike Tony can cover the energy bill, and health reporter Caity Coyne can cover the health care bill, each providing a much more thorough understanding of the issues at hand.
As for access to legislators before or after the meeting, legislators — at least those who will talk to the press — generally make their cellphone numbers available to the media.
The availability of video and audio streaming is a relatively new development that permits reporters to cover bills related to their beats, which makes for better statehouse coverage.
Advances in technology also make it easy to call up the latest versions of bills on a computer or smartphone. Not too long ago, that required either having access to the Bill Book on press row, or going to the Journal Room to request ink-on-paper copies of bills.
And keeping track of amendments on the last night of the session was at best an imperfect enterprise. Often, we’d find that when the enrolled bill came back from the printers some weeks after the session ended, what was portrayed as a “technical clean-up” amendment actually made substantive changes to the legislation.
•••
From Marsh, Nelson Sorah and Moo Cochran on, I’ve been fortunate to work for a lot of good editors who had my back. That includes a special thanks to Patty Vandergrift Tompkins, who had my back on more occasions than I care to recall.
I’ve also had the privilege to work with a lot of talented reporters over the years. For space considerations, I’ll limit myself to fellow Gazette/Gazette-Mail statehouse reporters, including the legendary Fanny Seiler, Scott Finn, the late great Tom Searls, Alison Knezevich, Jake Zuckerman, the legendary Eric Eyre, and most recently, Lacie Pierson, who will anchor our 2022 legislative coverage along with one of the Gazette-Mail’s rising stars, Joe Severino.
Although the Gazette-Mail staff today is smaller than the Gazette staff was when I joined the paper in 1985, I feel confident the caliber of reporting and writing is as good or better now than is was then, when (with one exception) the reporting staff was all Ivy Leaguers.
While I believe the paper is in good hands in terms of ownership, the future of the newspaper industry overall is anything but certain, and I wanted to be able to leave on my own terms.
I hope I’m not the last of a breed, someone who is able to retire comfortably from a reporting career at a mid-sized newspaper, but I fear that may be the reality.
•••
Finally, the good news is I’m retiring at the end of the year.
The bad news is you’re not getting rid of me that easily.
I’ll continue writing Statehouse Beat, and I hope I will be able to continue to provide some perspective, insight and humor that comes from having spent more than three decades covering the statehouse.
Plans are to produce the column weekly throughout the legislative session, taking maybe a few extra Sundays off in the off-season (it is called retirement, after all), but not frequently enough to get to the point where you’ll start missing me.
I’m looking at this transition less as retirement, and more as going from full-time to part-time status. I’m a routinized guy, and idea of abruptly ending my long-established routines would be difficult for me.
This way, I’ll still get to come to the Capitol, probably three days a week instead of five. I’ll still have my obscenely messy workspace in the press room, and I’ll still be reachable by phone, email or Twitter DM if you have any news tips, points of view, praise or criticism.
So rather than say farewell, I’ll just say have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, and we’ll get back together here in a couple of weeks.