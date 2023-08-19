U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., recently launched a media blitz touting the one-year anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act.
According to The Hill, Manchin noted that the legislation is reducing prescription drug costs for 400,000 West Virginians covered by Medicare, including capping insulin costs at $35; is reducing national debt by $238 billion; is providing funding for the Black Lung Disability Act, assuring benefits for miners disabled by black lung disease; and is creating an “all of the above” energy policy that has directly led to groundbreakings for Form Energy and BHE Renewable facilities in West Virginia in July alone, among other major investments in the state.
The victory tour was in sharp contrast to Manchin’s comments in April, when he was threatening to repeal the legislation that he was instrumental in passing.
We can surmise why Manchin chose to speak out against the Inflation Reduction Act, given that his approval ratings among state voters plunged from 57% to 26% after he cast the key passage vote for the legislation.
So why is the Inflation Reduction Act so unpopular in West Virginia if it is doing so many good things for West Virginians?
Perhaps because of all the misinformation being circulated, such as the Koch Brothers (minus one)-funded ad that’s currently in heavy rotation on state airwaves.
With ominous-sounding music in the background, the ad claims that Manchin could have embraced West Virginia values (as in all these ads, just what those values entail is never explained), but instead stood with Joe Biden to pass the Inflation Reduction Act. According to the ad, the act resulted in:
| “Higher taxes.” Yes, but only if you’re a billion-dollar-plus corporation paying little to no taxes, at which point you would owe a 15% corporate minimum tax. Which may well include many Koch Industries companies.
| “Trillions in new spending.” The actual amount is closer to $430 billion, but billions, trillions, who can tell the difference?
| “Tens of thousands of new IRS officers.” This one is most baffling to me. The Act provides $80 billion of funding to the IRS over 10 years, intended in part to fill staffing shortages and to improve taxpayer services.
About half the $80 billion will go for enforcement, with an emphasis on taxpayers with “complex issues,” including corporations, and high income and high wealth filers. Like investors in Koch Industries, perhaps?
As news reports have documented, audits of millionaires have plunged in the past decade, presumably because of the manpower shortage and the complexity of those tax returns.
The idea that the IRS should be kept perpetually underfunded and understaffed sounds oddly like the Koch brothers (minus one) are encouraging people to cheat on their taxes.
I suppose if you equate taxation to robbery, as many in the far right do, then cheating on one’s taxes is an acceptable response.
However, if you happen be one of those millions of taxpayers who don’t cheat on their taxes, whether the IRS hires 80,000 or 800,000 new officers should be of no concern to you.
As for Manchin, since denouncing the Inflation Reduction Act did not improve his approval ratings, touting the many benefits of the act for West Virginia and attempting to counter the flood of misinformation about the legislation seems the wiser approach.
That many are writing off any hope of Manchin of beating Gov. Jim Justice for reelection to the Senate some 14½ months out from the General Election is also baffling to me, given Justice’s many vulnerabilities.
This is the same Justice who has hypocritically denounced passage of the Inflation Reduction Act as a “real, real screw-up,” but he has gleefully participated in groundbreakings for Form Energy and many other IRA-funded projects. Justice has also set up the West Virginia Infrastructure Hub website, which tracks the many private sector and state infrastructure projects that are being funded through the IRA and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a program he praised as “perhaps the largest federal infrastructure investment program in history.”
Justice, at his virtual briefing Wednesday, came up with multiple reasons for why so many green energy companies are locating in West Virginia, including the fact that the state experiences four seasons, a low crime rate, “pristine” water and air (no thanks to Justice’s mining operations), proximity to major markets – but with nary an acknowledgment of the critical contribution of the Inflation Reduction Act.
Many West Virginians oppose these programs simply because they’ve been programmed to dislike President Biden, or because they’ve bought into the flood of misinformation campaigns, such as the ad described above.
For Manchin, touting the many benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Act, which combined amount to the largest federal investment in improving the well-being of the American people since the New Deal and the Great Society, strikes me as a winning strategy.
(On a personal note, as someone who is semi-retired and not yet eligible for Medicare, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, my health insurance premium is about $280 a month instead of $2,300 a month. I like to think of it as my own personal contribution to inflation reduction, and I’m one of 21,000 West Virginians receiving the benefit.)
•••
If this seems like another case of West Virginians acting against their own best interests, I recommend readers seek out Paul Waldman’s Washington Post column, “Coal country voters demand nothing from the GOP. That’s what they get.”
Waldman concludes that coal country voters are unlikely to thank Biden for his efforts to protect miners from black lung disease, because they are still gripped by the false narrative that “Democrats are waging a ‘war on coal’ while Republicans want to stand up for the industry, the people who work in it and the communities they live in.”
Waldman notes that coal is in an inexorable decline, not because of policy issues, but because of market forces, and Biden is at least is offering a plan “that if the federal government provides a combination of infrastructure improvements and industrial policy aimed at promoting manufacturing, they (miners) can find something akin to what coal once offered: a critical mass of good jobs that don’t require college degrees.”
The column, however, reaches this bleak conclusion: “As for Trump and his Republican opponents, they haven’t said how they want to help coal country. Maybe they think they don’t have to, since they’ll win there no matter what next November. And unfortunately, they might be right.”
•••
Regarding financial issues at West Virginia University, one of the factors cited by WVU administration for declining enrollment is the “demographic cliff,” the notable downturn in the national birth rate that began in 2009 and continues through the most recent available data.
Of course, anyone born in 2009 is currently 14, and unless WVU was enrolling lots of child prodigies, the demographic cliff is not yet contributing to WVU’s enrollment issues.
Personally, I’d like to see the numbers on out-of-state student applications.
As pointed out regularly on this page, the Justice administration and current legislative supermajority have enacted policies that are antithetical to a majority of Americans.
The message that, if you look different from us, if you hold differing viewpoints, if you worship differently, if you love differently, then you are not welcome here resonates.
(As state GOP Chairwoman Elgine McArdle said of people who don’t embrace what she called the party’s “old fashioned” values, “Go live where you want to live, practice what you want to practice, but you’re not going to fit in well [here],” she said.)
While many may find the actions of the supermajority party offensive and oppressive, most people don’t have the resources to react instantaneously. For many West Virginians, moving out of the state is a complicated endeavor, entailing finding new jobs, perhaps selling one’s house (not a given in areas losing population), finding new places of residence, etc.
However, high school seniors selecting a college do have the ability to act instantaneously.
Those students – particularly those planning to go to college out-of-state – may rule out attending college in a state that has revoked women’s reproductive rights, allows conceal carry firearms on college campuses and has incrementally defunded higher education for better than a half-decade.
Given the university’s traditionally relatively large percentage of out-of-state students, it would be interesting to see if WVU’s enrollment drop is, at least in part, the result of fewer out-of-state applicants.
•••
Finally, throughout my career, I never entered newspaper contests, mainly because I was too lazy to go through the process of completing entry forms, tracking down clippings of articles (which I suspect is done electronically these days), and mailing in everything.
So I was surprised to find out that I was not only entered in the West Virginia Press Association 2023 awards contest, but that I won first place for best news columnist.
Thanks to Executive Editor Jeff Rider and the folks downtown for including me among the Gazette-Mail entries.
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive