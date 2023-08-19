Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., recently launched a media blitz touting the one-year anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act.

According to The Hill, Manchin noted that the legislation is reducing prescription drug costs for 400,000 West Virginians covered by Medicare, including capping insulin costs at $35; is reducing national debt by $238 billion; is providing funding for the Black Lung Disability Act, assuring benefits for miners disabled by black lung disease; and is creating an “all of the above” energy policy that has directly led to groundbreakings for Form Energy and BHE Renewable facilities in West Virginia in July alone, among other major investments in the state.

Phil Kabler is a semi-retired statehouse reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-1220 or philk@hdmediallc.com. Follow @PhilKabler on Twitter.

