As I’ve referenced before, I’ve been reading a lot recently about the founding of the nation, and one of the most fascinating elements is how the Founding Fathers, after some starts and fits, established the three branches of government, exerting checks and balances on one another.
At both the national and state levels, the system has functioned well, if imperfectly.
In West Virginia, there have been times when popular, powerful governors have exerted more than their share of authority. Likewise, in times when the governor has been weak — and in my tenure, there’s been no governor weaker in terms of working with the Legislature than the current occupant of the governor’s mansion (or non-occupant, as it may be) — the Legislature has had the upper hand.
Yet, what the legislative leadership is attempting this November is nothing short of an unprecedented power grab, with three constitutional amendments that would broadly shift power to the legislative branch.
I’ve already commented here on Amendment 2, which would shift some $600 million-plus a year of spending authority from county commissions, school boards and municipalities to the Legislature.
(That’s assuming we can trust Senate leaders when they say they have a plan to make counties, school boards and cities whole financially if they lose their revenue sources. If not, all three entities could be SOL.)
Even if the money is there, that new spending authority would give the Legislature disproportionate power to influence policy in counties, school systems and cities by forcing local officials to come to Charleston, hat in hand, to beg for the funding that used to be under their control.
(Any funding that comes out of Charleston almost always comes with a quid pro quo attached.)
Amendment 4 may be an even more blatant power grab, giving the Legislature final say over state Board of Education rules, regulations and policies.
As the abortion ban put complex medical decisions in the hands of a lay Legislature, Amendment 4 would give a lay Legislature authority to overrule policy made by highly educated and experienced education professionals.
Since coming to power in 2015, the hallmark of the Republican legislative leadership has been vindictiveness.
Public schools have been in leadership’s crosshairs since state teachers twice walked out of their classrooms to demand better pay and some semblance of assurance that they will have reasonably priced, quality health coverage in the future.
From petty annoyances, including eliminating payroll deductions for teacher union dues, to a blatant attempt to defund public schools with the patently unconstitutional Hope Scholarship voucher legislation, the vindictiveness of legislative leaders to professional educators has known no bounds.
Giving the Legislature authority over the state Board of Education would only hasten leadership’s efforts to dismantle public education in West Virginia.
Do we really want a Legislature that last session attempted to bar classroom discussions of racism and sexism, and passed legislation effectively giving parents and guardians veto power over classroom instructional materials to exert even more power over public schools?
Likewise, when it became obvious in 2018 that state Supreme Court Justice Allen Loughry had committed impeachable offenses, legislative leaders decided they could use that as a pretense to shift the high court from its 3-2 Democratic majority by impeaching all the justices — and by initiating the proceedings after it was too late to put replacements on the November 2018 ballot.
Ultimately, a temporarily appointed state Supreme Court halted the fiasco, noting that the Legislature had violated the separation of powers doctrine by attempting to impeach justices over spending issues that are the purview of the court’s Code of Judicial Conduct and because the House of Delegates had botched the whole process by failing to ever vote on the House resolution authorizing the articles of impeachment (as first reported by your humble scribe, back when he had to punch a clock every day).
The ever-vindictive legislative leadership did not forget their humiliation, and thus, Amendment 1 would amend the state constitution to remove any authority for the courts to intervene in any impeachment proceedings, no matter how overtly partisan or unconstitutional those proceedings might be.
That’s clearly a power grab. Taken to its extreme, any time a progressive is elected to statewide or judicial office, the Republican supermajorities could impeach him or her on whatever trumped-up charges they might conger up, overturning the will of the voters with impunity since there would be no legal recourse to challenge the process.
As for Amendment 3, which would allow churches and religious denominations to incorporate, my hunch is it’s on the ballot as a sweetener, just as Amendment 2 contains a sweetener for voters by authorizing the Legislature to eliminate the not-well-liked personal property tax on motor vehicles.
(I note that legislators campaigning for Amendment 2 are creating the impression that if the amendment is defeated, there will be no way to eliminate the personal property tax on vehicles. That’s an outright falsehood. If Amendment 2 fails, the Legislature is free at any time to adopt a Joint Resolution to put a personal property tax repeal amendment on a future election ballot.)
Historically, when there have been two or more constitutional amendments on the ballot, the tendency has been that they are either all ratified or all rejected.
Amendment 3, which would extend the same protections from personal liability to officers of religious organizations as are enjoyed by officers of corporations, is innocuous enough.
However, pastors around the state who use their pulpits as much to promote partisan politics as to sermonize can be expected to urge their congregants to support Amendment 3, and by extension, the three other amendments.
Personally, I plan to vote no on all four amendments. I’m not voting for a legislative power grab.
n n n
Having read Denise Giardina’s brilliant rebuttal to R. Scott Morehead’s Sunday opinion piece, “Making abortion illegal right thing to do,” I found myself wondering how people who believe life begins at conception reconcile their beliefs with the reality of miscarriages.
According to the research I’ve read, 10% to 20% of all medically confirmed pregnancies end in miscarriage, and research concludes that 25% to 50% of all pregnancies end in miscarriage, the share as high as 75% if fertilized eggs that fail to implant are counted as miscarriages.
According to the research, miscarriages occur in 1 million known pregnancies each year in the U.S., and in an estimated 4.4 million total pregnancies, figures that are much higher than the fewer than 600,000 legal abortions performed each year.
People like Mr. Morehead, who believe life begins at conception or soon thereafter and who attempt to compare abortion to genocide, must reconcile the fact that far more lives are terminated by miscarriage, an act of God or nature, than through abortion.
If one believes life begins at conception, then one has to accept the reality that nature kills off millions of those lives each year in the U.S. alone.
One is free to believe life begins at conception, but one cannot compel nature to comply with that belief, nor should one be able to force one’s personal or religious beliefs on others.
n n n
Finally, anytime I need a good laugh, I look up the ridiculously low-balled state revenue estimates for the 2022-23 budget year.
Last week, Gov. Jim Justice bragged that the state collected $638.76 million in tax revenue in September, $192.8 million above estimates for the month. That included severance tax collections of $88.3 million for the month, a whopping $67.3 million above estimates.
That the Budget Office projected the state would take in just $21 million in severance taxes in September is hilarious.
That’s the single lowest September severance tax revenue estimate that I could find on record, with the posted revenue estimates going back to fiscal year 2007-08.
The next lowest September severance tax estimate was $24.4 million for fiscal 2020-21, a budget year that came after West Virginia coal production fell to a 100-year low for calendar year 2020 under President Donald Trump.
(By contrast, the highest September severance tax revenue estimate was $60.1 million for the 2014-15 budget — the last state budget enacted by a majority Democratic Legislature.)
Admittedly, the process for setting revenue estimates is imperfect, with the process for setting the next year’s budget starting almost a year before that budget plan actually goes into effect on the next July 1. However, state budget officials — and Justice — should have had a clue last fall that energy prices and production were both likely to increase (or at least remain high) in 2022.
They could have looked at the World Bank Energy Price Index, for instance, which at the time was projecting a 50% increase in world energy prices in 2022.
Surely, there was nothing suggesting the state would have its worst September for severance tax collections in more than 15 years — unless the intent was to purposely low-ball the estimates in order to create the illusion of a healthier-than-expected economy and to manufacture these purported budget surpluses.
If the executives of a private corporation cooked the books this flagrantly, they would probably have attorney general’s office investigators breathing down their necks bringing fraud charges.
The combination of the bald-faced manipulation of state revenue estimates, along with Justice’s order to eliminate the state’s six-year revenue projections doesn’t bode well for the future.
Wouldn’t surprise me if the whole fiscal house of cards collapses soon after Big Jim leaves the governor’s mansion (speaking hypothetically, of course) in January 2025.