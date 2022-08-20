Now that I’m paid by the column, and not by the hour, I appreciate it when readers help out with some of the legwork on column items.
Regarding the item a while back on Andrea Garrett-Kiessling, who attempted to run illegally for the state Senate in the May primary, a reader was poring over Garrett-Kiessling’s campaign finance reports and found something peculiar in her 2022 second-quarter report.
Filed on July 7 with the Secretary of State’s Office, the report lists total year-to-date campaign contributions of $86,106.32, total year-to-date campaign expenditures (including refunds of contributions) of $62,108.10 and a cash balance of $3,547.94.
The reader (whose math skills are much better than mine) found that if one subtracts $62,108.10 from $86,106.32, one should have a balance of $23,988.22, not $3,547.94.
That’s an undercount of 676%.
The reader wondered, what happened to the missing $20,450.28?
Looking at Garrett-Kiessling’s 2022 first-quarter report, filed April 28, the reader quickly found the error.
On Garrett-Kiessling’s report, campaign treasurer Nathan Kendall added the total contributions line of $29,675 with the subtotal, also of $29,675 (Garrett-Kiessling had no in-kind contributions), to come up with total year-to-date contributions of $59,350 — in other words, double-counting what she actually raised.
He did the same thing with expenditures, adding total expenditures of $9,426.97 and the subtotal of $9,426.97 to come up with total year-to-date expenditures of $18,651.89 — again doubling the actual expenditures.
Evidently, Garrett-Kiessling and Kendall never caught the mistakes, which carried over to her primary and second-quarter reports, thus explaining the $20,000 gap in her campaign’s cash balance.
As we’ve been advised previously by spokesman Mike Queen, candidates’ campaign finance reports generally are subject to review by the Secretary of State’s Office only when complaints are filed (which appears to be rarely). That means we don’t know how many other candidates either accidentally or intentionally misreported their campaign finances.
Back in the days when newsrooms were better staffed, a reporter would be assigned to spend a couple of days going through campaign finance reports with each filing deadline. Given current realities, newsrooms are limited to going through reports in major races, something the Gazette-Mail’s Mike Tony does superbly in congressional races.
Meanwhile, regarding the item on Garrett-Kiessling’s listing of a phone number with a North Carolina area code on her Certificate of Announcement of candidacy, something that should have raised a red flag with the Secretary of State’s Office, a reader went so far as to review all 49 Certificates of Announcement for state Senate candidates in the May primary.
Her findings: Of the 49, 46 listed phone numbers with West Virginia area codes; specifically, 42 304 area codes and four 681 area codes.
(Candidates Mike Oliverio and Stephen G. Smith did not provide telephone numbers.)
As you guessed, only one filing had an out-of-state area code. Which, in and of itself, does not prove that Garrett-Kiessling was not a state resident for the past five years, but should have raised questions.
Secretary of State Mac Warner is busy throwing red meat to his base by attacking Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., under the guise of promoting a wackadoodle proposal to effectively allow state legislatures to conduct recall elections (via “no confidence” votes) of U.S. senators who fail to “represent the interests” of the state.
According to a Warner op-ed piece (co-authored by TV sleep aid huckster Mike Huckabee), the purported grounds for removing Manchin from office are his votes to pass the Inflation Reduction Act, confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court and twice impeach former President Donald Trump — actions that Warner claims are “out of step with the majority of West Virginians.”
Warner and Huckabee state they would prefer to repeal the 17th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, providing for the popular election of U.S. senators, but recognize that repealing an amendment to the Constitution would be a long and laborious process.
Ever heard of a secretary of state wanting to disenfranchise voters? Now you have.
As one who has cast doubts on the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election (and who participated in a “Stop the Steal” rally in Charleston shortly after the election), one would think Warner would be making election integrity his top priority.
Given what we’ve seen with the Garrett-Kiessling saga, perhaps he could start with his own elections division.
n n n
Warner’s attack on Manchin is an example of one of the more recent developments in politics, with elected and appointed officials engaging in blatantly partisan political attacks.
That’s not to say that Warner’s predecessors were apolitical. Ken Hechler marched with miners. Betty Ireland and Natalie Tennant were delegates at their respective party’s national conventions.
However, the idea that crass attacks of members of the other political party are acceptable behavior is a relatively new development as a fellow longtime statehouse observer complained recently.
He was taken aback that Jill Upson, executive director of the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, had co-authored an op-ed piece in the Gazette-Mail attacking President Joe Biden for supposedly promoting divisive politics. The op-ed went on to absurdly claim Trump had united Americans, not divided them, and he didn’t play political games.
“How in the world does a state employee who represents an entity that should be impartial write an op-ed in the Gazette bashing the POTUS?” the fellow longtime statehouse observer asked.
Indeed, it hasn’t been that long ago that it would have been unthinkable for the head of any state agency to be so brazenly political.
It’s notable that much of what Upson co-authored last month didn’t age well. The op-ed, for instance, goes on blaming Biden for high gas prices and talks about how Biden is “spinning his wheels” trying to win passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.
Since publication of the op-ed, Biden has been on a real winning streak. I find it interesting that, with these victories, Biden has become something of a Schrodinger’s president in the eyes of conservatives: At once a doddering, senile old man, but also a diabolical political mastermind. Dark Brandon, indeed.
n n n
Finally, for anyone who has wondered whatever became of ex-Supreme Court Justice Allen Loughry’s infamous $32,000 couch, here’s the 411.
When Justice Evan Jenkins got Loughry’s old office in the Capitol, he kept the couch as something of a conversation piece.
When Jenkins got bored being a justice and quit, Justice C. Haley Bunn inherited the office, and I’m told, declared the couch had to go. (For one thing, it’s very large, and took up a lot of floor space in the office. Which I guess is a good thing. It would have been disappointing to spend $32,000 on a couch and have it turn out to be on the smallish side.)
After spending some time in storage, the couch was shipped to the Judicial Investigation Commission offices in City Center East in Kanawha City.
It’s in the commission’s reception area. In addition to the couch, commission counsel Teresa Tarr took out of storage a number of picture frames that had been in Loughry’s office, and had news articles about the couch’s role in Loughry’s downfall framed and placed in said reception area.
Thus, judges and magistrates called to the commission office regarding disciplinary matters have the opportunity to sit on Loughry’s couch and see articles about Loughry’s demise while they wait. Talk about making an impression.
Given current news headlines, it seems almost quaint that Loughry was indicted and convicted and served two years in federal prison for taking an antique desk from the Capitol to his private residence and lying to federal investigators about it.