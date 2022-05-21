In last week’s column, I railed about how I get irritated when politicians break the rules, i.e., when Andrea Garrett Kiessling tried to run for state Senate even though she clearly didn’t meet state residency requirements under the state constitution.
Turns out we might have another legislator who failed to meet the five-year residency requirement hiding in plain sight.
You might recall, although you probably don’t, an item in the Feb. 6 Statehouse Beat regarding a reader who noticed two vehicles with out-of-state licenses parked in House of Delegates parking spaces during the legislative session.
In the April 10 column, readers helped me determine that the driver of a GMC pickup with Indiana plates was Delegate Roger Conley, R-Wood, who told me the pickup belongs to his employer, JAG Mobile Solutions of Howe, Indiana, who had okayed his personal use of the vehicle.
The other vehicle, a GMC Yukon with Virginia plates, belonged to Delegate Mike Honaker, R-Greenbrier. As a reader advised, shortly after the initial column item about the out-of-state plates, the Yukon’s plate was changed to West Virginia vanity plate, “IRN MIKE.”
Unlike Conley, Honaker did not respond at the time to my request for comment.
Honaker, who was appointed to the House by Gov. Jim Justice on Dec. 21 and sworn in Jan. 4, has strong ties to Virginia, including 28 years and six months of service in the Virginia State Police, with his last assignment being first sergeant and area commander in Dublin, Virginia, from April 1989 to September 2017, according to his LinkedIn.com profile.
Justice appointed Honaker to replace Delegate Barry Bruce, R-Greenbrier, who resigned from the House on Dec. 3, citing health concerns. Justice at the time said of Honaker, “I know Michael is going to do a great job representing the people of the 42nd District, and I am honored to make this appointment.”
As we know from the Kiessling scandal, one of the constitutional requirements to run for (or hold) public office in West Virginia is that one must be a resident of the state for at least five years prior.
Since we know Virginia State Police officers are required to be residents of the commonwealth, the timeline also doesn’t work for Honaker: Even if he moved to West Virginia immediately after stepping down from the State Police, September 2017 to January 2022 is eight months short of five years.
Additionally, Honaker didn’t immediately move to West Virginia. He ran for sheriff of Pulaski County, Virginia, in the November 2017 General Election. He got walloped, finishing a distant second in what apparently was a particularly nasty campaign.
I say that because of an Oct. 10, 2017 interview posted on YouTube by the Pulaski Star newspaper in which Honaker discusses just how ugly and nasty the campaign had been, telling the reporter, “I just hope this is the election that ends all the blood sport that politics has become.”
(I watched the video, and, yep, it’s our Honaker.)
Honaker’s first employment in West Virginia starts in August 2018, when he became executive director of the Reachh Family Resource Center in Hinton.
Two months later, he left Reachh (correct spelling of the acronym, by the way) to assume his current position, as director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management for Greenbrier County.
(The constitution also requires House and Senate candidates to reside in the district they are seeking to represent for one year prior to election or appointment, and Honaker apparently meets that mandate.)
According to Voteref.com, Honaker registered to vote in Greenbrier County on May 7, 2020, listing his residence as 175 Highland Circle, Lewisburg, which is the address listed on his House bio.
Honaker had previously been registered to vote in Pulaski County, Virginia, where his wife, Melissa, and son Matthias are currently listed as registered voters.
According to the Pulaski County Tax Office, the Honakers still own property at 2560 Pleasant Hill Drive in Pulaski, Virginia, with a house valued at $208,500 and land valued at $40,000.
The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Tax Office website shows no record of Honaker, whose given name is David Michael Honaker, paying either real or personal property taxes in Greenbrier County.
(All of which might explain why Honaker was driving a vehicle with Virginia plates as recently as this February.)
All of which raises questions about Honaker’s eligibility to serve as a delegate.
(The constitution’s five-year residency requirement to hold public office applies both to elected and appointed officials.)
It also raises equally serious questions about just how much (or how little) vetting Justice and staff did of Honaker before appointing him to the House of Delegates.
If a semi-retired and not especially highly motivated columnist was able to find this much info on Honaker in a half-afternoon of Googling, why didn’t Justice and company uncover the same information? (Thanks, by the way, to the reader who tipped me off to Honaker’s LinkedIn.com profile.)
Or perhaps they simply decided the rules be damned. (Sort of the way Justice has consistently ignored the constitutional requirement that the governor reside in Charleston.)
It also raises questions about why there is no process in the Secretary of State’s Office to verify that candidates for public office meet the constitutional residency requirement.
Neither Honaker nor the Governor’s Office responded to my requests for comment prior to my ridiculously early Friday afternoon deadline.
On a related note, lawyer and former House Majority Leader Rick Staton advises it could be difficult to convict Kiessling of false swearing, since the residency requirement is not specifically enumerated on the Certificate of Announcement for candidates for public office. (Neither are age requirements for various offices.)
On the certificate, however, candidates must swear and affirm, “That I am eligible and qualified to hold this office.”
n n n
Speaking of Justice, it’s been quite amusing watching the internecine squabbling going on between the governor and Congressman Alex Mooney, R-W.Va.
As the Gazette-Mail editorial pointed out, it is a bit brazen of Justice to complain about Mooney being missing in action and failing to come to work.
However, what was more telling was that Mooney – who in post-election interviews, instead of discussing his plans for moving West Virginia forward, indignantly demanded apologies from Justice and Sen. Joe Manchin for endorsing David McKinley in the primary — disputed Justice’s claim that he has met with the congressman only once during his nearly 5½ years as governor.
Mooney, according to West Virginia Public Broadcasting, responded that he has actually met with Justice on four occasions: Sometime in October 2018, sometime in January 2020, and on Aug. 15 and Aug. 19, 2020.
(The latter two dates are documented to be a meeting with then-Vice President Mike Pence at The Greenbrier, and then-White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx at the Capitol, both to discuss the state’s pandemic response.)
That a sitting congressman evidently is not embarrassed to admit that over the course of 65 months, he has met with, or at least been in the same room as the governor on just four occasions confirms Justice’s assertions. That’s not just being MIA, that’s dereliction of duty.
n n n
Finally, since I’ve had no official response from Protective Services Director Kevin Foreman regarding my request, submitted April 5, to have my Capitol access card reactivated, I’m taking a different approach.
(The card was deactivated March 8, one day after Justice went on a tirade at the state COVID-19 briefing, threatening to sue the Gazette-Mail and me.)
I happened to run into Foreman last week and asked if he had received my e-mail, and he said he probably had received it, as well as one from my boss, Gazette-Mail Executive Editor Lee Wolverton, making the same request.
As I launched into a recitation of the hassles of not having a Capitol access card, particularly since I am the only statehouse journalist who works out of the Press Room exclusively, Foreman said something to the effect that was a decision that had been made above either of our pay grades.
Since Foreman has refused to respond to our requests, my Plan B is to apply for a new Capitol access card.
I’ve filled out the request form and had planned to submit it Friday, only to learn the only person in Protective Services who handles the forms was off-duty.
I’ll fully expect the application to be denied, but at least they’ll have to give some grounds for doing so. Security threat? Failure to meet residency requirements? Quota for access cards issued to the media already exceeded? Stay tuned.