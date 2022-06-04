After five months of semi-retirement, I have to say I don’t miss the grind of daily news coverage, with one possible exception.
I always liked covering the Ethics Commission, probably because I had covered it since its inception in 1989. Even though I’m no longer on the beat, I find myself visiting the commission’s website frequently.
Wandering around there, I noticed a recent advisory opinion that concluded that a former deputy secretary of a state department is not restricted by the Ethics Act in seeking new public- or private-sector employment and is not bound by the “revolving door” prohibition, which forbids former public officials from becoming lobbyists for one year after leaving public service.
While the identities of requestors of advisory opinions usually are kept confidential, the specifics of the request frequently reveal the requestor’s identity.
In this case, the fact that the requestor was former Health and Human Resources Deputy Secretary Jeremiah Samples was so obvious the commission dispensed with the pretense of confidentiality and disclosed his identity during the commission meeting.
Clearly, no other state department deputy secretaries had left government service during this time frame.
Samples was let go — some say fired — as deputy secretary of the DHHR on April 7 and was hired as senior advisor to the legislative Joint Committee on Government and Finance — the most powerful legislative interim committee — in early May.
What’s interesting about the advisory opinion is not that Samples requested it – any former high-ranking government official not named Evan Jenkins would be expected to seek the blessing of the Ethics Commission in pursuing post-government employment.
What is interesting is why the commissioners concluded that, despite being the second highest-ranking official in the largest department in state government, Samples was not bound by employment or lobbying restrictions under the Ethics Act.
While recognizing Samples had “significant decision-making authority,” the opinion found the position Samples held at DHHR was not created by law, did not require an oath of office and in fact, did not even have a formal job description:
“He states that he had no formal job description, but his job was to assist the secretary and support the department leadership in carrying out its many missions,” the opinion says of Samples.
No job description for the number two position in the DHHR, a job that paid $120,000 annually? Heck, I was a lowly reporter, and I had a job description.
It’s not surprising Samples landed on his feet with the job as a legislative advisor. During his tenure in the DHHR, Samples functioned as a legislative liaison, meeting frequently with legislative leadership during sessions, and by all accounts, got along famously with legislative leadership.
In fact, had Gov. Jim Justice not vetoed legislation passed this regular session to split the DHHR into two departments, most observers expected legislative leaders to push for Samples’ appointment as secretary of the new Department of Human Resources.
Samples’ salary as senior advisor to the Joint Committee is $120,000, the same as his DHHR salary, according to Legislative Manager Aaron Allred.
Ironically, that means that Samples makes more than Allred, who technically is his boss.
When asked about a job description for Sample’s newly created position, Allred referred me to the statement issued by Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, when Samples was hired.
It essentially says that the Legislature believes it needed to bring in additional expertise as it studies potential reorganization of the DHHR: “Jeremiah Samples is a known quantity with existing relationships throughout the Legislature, and he was added to the Joint Committee’s staff to bolster our ability to help develop and review effective proposals to carry out a reorganization.”
Samples’ career seems to be a personification of the “It’s who you know, not what you know” adage.
In addition to lobbying, the revolving door prohibition in the Ethics Act also prohibits former ranking officials from appearing before their former department or agency in an official capacity for one year after leaving government service.
However, I’m pretty sure the authors of the Ethics Act never contemplated a scenario where a former ranking official would return to anatomize his former department.
I didn’t ask, but knowing what a straight arrow Allred is, I’ll bet he required Samples to obtain an advisory opinion as a condition of employment. That the commission’s approval of the advisory opinion and Samples’ hiring occurred practically simultaneously supports that theory.
n n n
It’s been quite amusing watching the internecine squabbling between Justice and U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va.
As a recent Gazette-Mail editorial pointed out, it is a bit brazen on Justice’s part to complain about Mooney being missing in action and failing to show up for work.
However, what was more telling was that Mooney — who in May primary post-election interviews, instead of discussing his plans for moving West Virginia forward, indignantly demanded apologies from Justice and Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat, for endorsing David McKinley — disputed Justice’s claim that he has met with the congressman only once during his nearly 5½ years as governor.
Mooney, according to West Virginia Public Broadcasting, responded that he has met with Justice on four occasions: Sometime in October 2018 and January 2020 and Aug. 15 and Aug. 19, 2020.
(The latter two dates are documented to be meetings with then-Vice President Mike Pence at The Greenbrier and then-White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx at the Capitol, both to discuss the state’s pandemic response.)
That a sitting congressman evidently is not embarrassed to admit that over the course of 65 months, he has met with, or at least been in the same room as, the governor on just four occasions confirms Justice’s assertions. That’s not just being MIA, that’s dereliction of duty.
That the disengaged, ethically challenged Mooney — who, according to the Gazette-Mail’s Mike Tony, single-handedly accounts for more than a fifth of the current workload for the Office of Congressional Ethics — handily defeated hard-working, constituent-focused McKinley in the Republican primary is another example of why West Virginians can’t have nice things.
n n n
Finally, after taking most of the prior week off to recover from Lyme disease, Justice had a pretty rocky return during his state COVID-19 briefing Tuesday. (Not sure these should be called COVID-19 briefings anymore, given Justice’s tendency to go off-topic multiple times.)
Early on, Justice on four separate occasions referred to Clay-Battelle Middle School as “Clay Battleton.”
Later, he absurdly blamed mass shootings in the U.S., including the massacre in Uvalde, Texas, on accessibility to pornography and violent video games.
(Since it’s a known fact that countries that have little to no gun violence actively ban pornography and violent video games. Sarcasm intended.)
At Thursday’s briefing, Justice added popular music “laced with terrible profanity” to his list of contributing factors in mass shootings.
Sometimes it’s difficult to ascertain whether Justice really is that vacuous, or he’s simply parroting right-wing talking points to appeal to the base.
Granted, in Remington Arms’ $73 million settlement in the Sandy Hook Elementary mass killing, the arms manufacturer admitted to licensing one of its AR-15 style weapons for the “Call of Duty” video game so that young players could experience the sensation of using the weapon in a combat situation.
However, I am unaware of any research that has established a clear link between violent video games and mass shootings.
Indeed, it only proves the point that rational gun safety laws do save lives, since those countries that have limited gun violence haven’t banned “Call of Duty” or other violent video games but do enforce common-sense gun safety measures.
Since Justice’s still-locked down briefing format doesn’t permit follow-up questions, we don’t know whether Justice plans to introduce legislation to impose restrictions on pornography, violent video games and music with profane lyrics, those things which he contends are driving troubled young men to commit mass murder.
We do suspect he doesn’t intend to propose any common-sense gun safety legislation, although he did say Tuesday he could support raising the minimum age to buy assault rifles from 18 to 21.
Meanwhile, the carnage continues.