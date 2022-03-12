One of my favorite places on the worldwide web is the United States Inflation Calculator.
It has plenty of uses. Watching the “Mary Tyler Moore” episode when Mary helps the new WJM programming director apartment hunt, and the director says she’s looking for something in the $400 range, the calculator tells me that would be more than $2,500 today. (Which, then or now, would provide for some pretty nice digs in Minneapolis.)
Or, when I plugged in my starting salary at the Gazette in 1985, I found that it was the equivalent of about $48,500 today — which reminds me that I had the good fortune to break into newspapering during its final halcyon days.
Or finding that when gas prices spiked at $4.14 a gallon in 2008, that amounts to $5.46 a gallon in today’s dollars, debunking claims that current gas costs are at all-time highs.
Recently, I plugged in the state’s general revenue budget for fiscal 2012-13, $4.52 billion, and found that 10 years later, that would be the equivalent of $5.53 billion.
In actuality, pending final passage of the fiscal 2022-23 Budget Bill (SB 250), the general revenue budget will be about $4.64 billion.
In other words, general revenue spending has grown by an anemic 2.6% in the past decade, while the buying power of a dollar has declined 22% (and the Inflation Calculator cuts off at the end of 2021, so it’s not counting the current — and temporary — 7.5% rate of inflation).
Depending on your political persuasion, that either means the Legislature is doing a good job of controlling spending or is slowly bleeding state agencies and programs to death by systematically reducing the resources needed to function adequately.
We’ve seen that this session, with public schools and numerous state agencies unable to fill vacancies because of low pay. (Pay issues that will not be resolved with election-year pay raises approved for public educators and public employees, part of a ritual that long predates my arrival at the Capitol.)
I don’t have room to go into a lot of examples, so I’ll focus on higher education.
In the 2012-13 budget, the general revenue appropriation for higher ed was $456.14 million, or $555.5 million in today’s dollars.
Currently, the 2022-23 budget bill allocates $449.74 million for higher ed, which amounts to about 81% of the buying power of the 2012-13 appropriation.
I don’t often agree with Delegate Marty Gearhart, R-Mercer, but he is correct that part of this process is a shell game, with the governor’s office setting revenue estimates artificially low in order to create supposed budget surpluses — surpluses that are then used to fund budget supplementals to help partially backfill spending reductions in the budget bill.
However, the continued flat or declining funding of higher education has forced the elimination of programs and majors, and resulted in sizable increases in tuition to offset the lost revenue, pricing college beyond the reach of many West Virginians and leaving others with massive student loan debt.
If the Legislature is pursuing Grover Norquest’s dream of shrinking government to the size where it can be drowned in a bathtub, a series of flat budgets in the long run will prove as effective as enacting massive tax and budget cuts.
Of course, that also means putting up with under-performing schools and colleges, potholed roads, foster care and other social service programs in disarray and an accelerating exodus of the state’s best and brightest.
This is always my most awkward column of the year, since the column has to be turned in to my editors on Friday afternoon, with 33 hours remaining in the legislative session, but won’t reach readers until after the session has ended (print edition readers, anyway).
Given that significant developments can occur during those 33 hours, that means any end-of-session commentary will have to wait until next Sunday.
I would like to make note of one moment last week, when in the midst of budget surpluses and a large unencumbered balance in the House of Delegates account, the House rejected on a 21-74 party-line vote an amendment to the budget bill (SB 250) to allocate $50,000 to install technology to permit live video streaming of House committee meetings.
(Currently, the House meetings are broadcast in an audio-only format, unlike the Senate, which not only features video streaming but video archives of all Senate committee meetings, the Senate having upgraded its technology years back.)
It’s clearly not a lack of finances or technological advancement that is holding House leadership back on advancing this contribution to transparency. House leadership evidently doesn’t want transparency, as evidenced last week when committee work on controversial measures was not only permitted to go past midnight but allowed to proceed even after technical glitches caused outages of the audio-only stream.
Speaking of, some found it distasteful that House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, hosted a campaign fundraiser in Charleston on March 3, with nine days remaining in the session.
There have been numerous bipartisan attempts in the past to enact bills barring legislators from fundraising during legislative sessions, and in 2020, the Legislature passed a law that, while not prohibiting such fundraisers, requires disclosure of contributions to the secretary of state’s office within five days (State Code 3-8-15).
I don’t want to devote much space to Justice’s latest tantrum on Monday. I’ve stated in the past that his accusations against me are all either complete fabrications or gross exaggerations. Even if they were all true, I could sleep easy knowing that none of them had resulted in even one West Virginian dying a preventable death.
I do, however, want to comment on two points, the first being that Justice called me an atheist, which is not true. I’m agnostic. (He also claimed I had “negatively impacted God,” I contend it is impossible for a mere mortal to negatively impact a supreme being.)
However, that Justice brought religion into the equation is typical of the mindset that holds West Virginia back: Unless you’re a white male fundamentalist Christian conservative, you’re relegated to some sort of second- or third-class citizenship in this state. That one practices a faith other than Christianity, or practices no faith, should not be grounds to denigrate.
Second, Justice claimed I have “the worst vulgar mouth under the sun,” apparently in reference to an expletive-filled letter I supposedly sent to the governor’s office.
This came as a surprise to those who know me, since they know I almost never use obscenities, either in speech or writing.
It’s not that I’m offended by those words. It’s probably just that I grew up in an era when children still got their mouths washed out for cussing, and when vulgar language was practically nonexistent in mainstream media.
(I remember as a pre-teen listening to Steppenwolf’s “The Pusher” only when no adults were home, and at low volume.)
Initially, I thought Justice’s repeated outbursts were carefully calculated, much as how Trump singled out reporters to attack as a way to appeal to his base and to deflect criticism. However, I’m coming to believe Justice has issues. This is not the behavior of a rational person.
Meanwhile, I’m curious to see what’s in that letter. I FOIA’ed it.
I also appreciate all the readers who sent me links to studies and research supporting my thesis that the state’s comparatively insipid response to the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to its high rates of hospitalizations and deaths per 100,000 population.
One of those came from Lynda Goldberg of Morgantown, whose husband, Dr. Rich Goldberg, retired as director of the WVU Cancer Center. Having frequent access to Dr. Clay Marsh, vice president of health sciences at WVU and state COVID-19 czar, Goldberg said she regularly pleaded with him to convince Justice to take more aggressive positions on facemasks and vaccinations.
She said she was told Justice “understands the science” but believes he can only go so far with COVID-19 policy before he gets pushback from the Legislature.
That is probably a reasonable conclusion politically, but hardly a profile in courage.