One of the most dramatic changes I’ve observed in my three decades-plus covering state politics was West Virginia’s transition from a predominately Democratic state to predominately Republican.
The state flipped in the previous decade, but the seeds for the transition were planted much longer ago.
In the 1960s, Democrats became the party of racial equality; in the 1970s, they became the party of women’s equality, and more recently, the party of LGBTQ equality.
That moved the party in a direction that doesn’t sit well with a certain segment of voters, the Dixiecrats, if you will.
While not white supremacists per se, this segment of voters favor a hierarchy that keeps white men at the top of the heap, societally.
(It’s no coincidence that in a 2016 floor speech, state Sen. Mike Azinger, R-Wood, stated: “In 1965, in the ‘60s, America started veering off course.”)
After George Wallace peeled off nearly 10 million of those voters in the 1968 presidential election, Republicans took notice, and in 1972, President Richard Nixon embraced the pro-Wallace voters, picking up nearly 79% of their vote.
From then on, Republicans have made subtle appeals to Dixiecratic voters. Ronald Reagan talked about welfare queens driving Cadillacs. Backers of George H.W. Bush vilified Willie Horton in campaign ads.
In state legislative campaigns from 2010 through 2016 and beyond, how many attack fliers and ads attempted to tie Democratic candidates to President Barack Obama? How much of that was an appeal to voters who disliked Obama’s policies, and how much an appeal to voters who disliked having a Black man in the White House?
Right-wing tropes such as the southern border invasion, critical race theory and the great replacement are all clearly and calculatingly designed to play to the fears and animus of a certain bloc of voters.
It all cumulated in Donald Trump, who dispensed with subtleties and spouted full-blown racism from the speech announcing his candidacy on. His supporters ate it up, declaring that Trump “tells it like it is.”
Democrats didn’t help the flight of rural, blue-collar, less educated and conservative voters, a voting bloc to which they talked down, lectured or otherwise ignored.
It was easy for Republicans to paint Democrats as liberal East or West Coast elitists, who sneeringly dismissed the rest of the U.S. as “flyover country.”
In West Virginia, Republicans hastened the transition from a blue to red state by repeatedly emphasizing that, after nearly 80 years of Democratic control, the state was last in nearly every category. (Never mind that throughout most of its history, the state had functioned as a colony for the benefit of timber and, later, coal operators.)
n n n
There is a lesson to be learned from the Democrats’ fall from power, the result of alienating segments of voters.
However, Republicans don’t seem to be heeding the message.
Consider the issue of women’s reproductive health. Polls show that a clear majority of Americans consider themselves to be pro-choice, and nearly three-fourths of Americans support legal abortion under specific circumstances.
Even in West Virginia, voters adopted an anti-abortion amendment to the state Constitution in 2018 by a narrow 51.7% to 48.3% margin. (Notably, the referendum drew a total of 571,284 votes, just 32% of the total state population.)
Yet, very likely this summer, abortion will become illegal in 26 states, the vast majority of which are under Republican control, including West Virginia. And it won’t end there.
Just as red state legislatures constantly attempt to trump one another in liberalizing gun safety laws — “I’ll see your unlicensed open carry, and raise you an unlicensed conceal carry” — there will be more and more attempts to restrict women’s reproductive health rights.
In 2022 alone, red states have passed abortion bans at 15 weeks, six weeks, even at the point of fertilization.
How long until red states start outlawing “morning after” pills, IUDs, perhaps even birth control pills? Remember, it wasn’t that long ago that it was illegal to prescribe birth control pills to unmarried women.
Likewise, polls show a large majority of Americans want their politicians to do something about the ongoing epidemic of gun carnage, with overwhelming majorities favoring measures such as background checks and red-flag laws.
However, as of press time, Republicans in Congress and in red state legislatures appear unmoved to address the carnage, beyond possibly considering a few of the most innocuous measures.
The majority will not tolerate indefinitely being told again and again that nothing can be done about gun carnage, other than expressing thoughts and prayers for the dead.
Republicans’ defiance of the will of the majority of people doesn’t end with these two issues.
How many times in recent legislative sessions have particular bills drawn significant to near-unanimous opposition in public hearings and public forums, only to advance on party-line votes?
That includes so-called anti-critical race legislation that would have passed the Legislature on the last night of the 2022 session, had Senate President Craig Blair not bungled things procedurally in the waning seconds. That bill came within two seconds of becoming law, despite drawing opposition from 23 of 25 speakers at a House public hearing.
Also, while a majority of West Virginians want better public schools, the legislative supermajority has systematically acted to dismantle and defund public education, pushing families that have sufficient resources to enroll in private, church or charter schools.
A friend and political observer far wiser than me predicted last year that the U.S. Supreme Court would overturn Roe v. Wade and predicted that would mobilize young voters — a bloc that tends to be underrepresented at the polls — come November to a degree unseen in America for generations.
Time will tell if he’s right on those predictions.
However, there is a lesson to be learned from former Senate Finance Chairman Oshel Craigo, who at the height of Democratic supermajorities in the Legislature, recognized that political popularity is fleeting.
He used an old Army saying to illustrate his point: “One ‘Oh, (bleep)’ cancels out 10 “Attaboys.”
In other words, voters tend to remember the one time a politician voted against their wishes, not the many times the politician voted with them.
How many “Oh, (bleeps)” can the party in power accumulate before voters start looking for alternatives?
While one may say it will take ages for the composition of state politics to shift, recall that as recently as the 2008 elections, Democrats were sitting pretty, having again won supermajorities in the House and Senate.
n n n
Finally, that so-called Gov. Jim Justice maintains a 65% voter approval rating probably says more about the obliviousness of many West Virginians than it does about his job performance.
During his taxpayer-funded campaign broadcasts last week (we really can’t call them state COVID-19 briefings anymore), Justice made two significant stumbles.
First, after weeks of dismissing Democrats’ calls for a state gas tax holiday as political grandstanding, Justice at Monday’s briefing indicated he was leaning toward calling a special legislative session to approve a gas tax holiday. “If there’s a way to help a little bit,” he said, “maybe for one month and take a one-month holiday, I don’t think it will be detrimental to us from the standpoint of our ability for us to do all the good stuff that we do in regard to roads.”
Forty-eight hours later — and after receiving a veto message from Gov. Blair — Justice did a complete 180, not only declaring the gas tax holiday proposal dead but saying it was a bad idea all along.
Proposing tax relief, only to turn around and yank it away, is probably not the best way to maintain approval ratings.
However, that was nothing like the uproar launched Wednesday, after state Department of Arts, Culture and History Curator Randall Reid-Smith announced that Justice will be inducted as an honorary member of the Golden Horseshoe on June 20.
Having not grown up in West Virginia, I cannot fully appreciate what a rite of passage the Golden Horseshoe test is for state eighth-graders and what a lifelong distinction it is to be among those few inducted each year.
That the honor would be given to one who has consistently butchered the pronunciation of Monongalia County; who apparently does not know the difference between Monongalia, the county, and Monongahela, the river; who recently made multiple references to Clay-Battelle Middle School as “Clay Battleton;” and who evidently believes the seat of state government is in Greenbrier County ... well, it was too much for many West Virginians to bear, judging by the reaction on social media.
That Justice is being given an honorary Golden Horseshoe after evidently failing to earn a Golden Horseshoe some 59 years ago adds insult to injury for many.
Perhaps Justice would be well served to make another 180-degree turn, and at his next briefing, respectfully decline to accept an honor that he has not earned.