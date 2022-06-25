A couple of weeks ago in this space, I commented about how Republican supermajorities in the state are not assured indefinitely, particularly if the party continues to move further and further to the right and continues to hold positions that are counter to the beliefs of a majority of Americans.
That being said, that West Virginia Democrats elected Delegates Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, and Danielle Walker, D-Monongalia, as chairman and vice chairman of the state party is encouraging news for the party.
For too long, the party’s strategy was to be Republican Lite, as personified by the political career of Sen. Joe Manchin, who has proved to be a thorn in Democrats’ sides as frequently as he has been an ally.
Heck, former state Democratic Party Chairman Larry Puccio, Manchin’s longtime friend and associate, had to resign from the Democratic Executive Committee after making a maximum $2,800 contribution to Republican Gov. Jim Justice’s reelection campaign. Puccio went on to be a campaign advisor for Justice.
Pushkin and Walker have solid working-class bona fides and have been effective in getting their party’s message out, using both social and traditional media.
Their message is that the Democratic Party is the party of the working class, a party that believes in affordable health care, living wages, safe working conditions, unpolluted air, clean water, good roads and public schools and equality for all.
As noted, the Democratic Party has had trouble with messaging, frequently coming off as out-of-touch elitists.
We can anticipate that the GOP will try to obfuscate the message, playing to people’s biases and discontent. Pushkin is Jewish. Walker is Black and openly LGBTQ.
Republicans will try to portray Pushkin and Walker as far-left liberals. We can anticipate altered images of Pushkin and Walker in the company of President Joe Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
They’ll try to distract and change the subject. They’ll talk about the southern border “invasion” and nonsense about critical race theory and transgender athletes.
Pushkin and Walker have a tall order ahead, to convince West Virginia voters to vote for their own best interests, not against them. To convince working-class voters that the Democratic Party has their best interests at heart, and to not reflexively vote for candidates with Rs behind their names.
However, if anyone’s up to the challenge, Pushkin and Walker are.
n n n
As we’ve established, for Justice, adherence to state code or the constitution is strictly optional.
Thanks, again, to a vigilant reader who advised me that Justice has played fast and loose with his appointments to the state Public Employees Grievance Board.
By law (W.Va. Code 6C-3-1), the five-member board must be composed of:
One employer representative from the executive branch. (Currently, that’s John Myers
- , director of the West Virginia Lottery.)
- One employer representative from secondary or higher education. (
Bill Burdette
- , administrative assistant at Marshall University.)
- One citizen member. (
Holly Planinsic
- , a Wheeling attorney.)
Appointees to the remaining two positions must be one person representing the largest labor organization in the state (currently, the AFL-CIO) and one person representing an education employee organization.
Clearly, the intent of the law is to have organized labor and at least one of the state’s two teachers’ unions represented on the board, which as the name suggests, hears employment grievances from public employees and educators.
Before Justice’s appointments in 2021, those seats were filled by Kris Mallory, project coordinator for AFT/West Virginia and president of the Kanawha Valley Labor Federation AFL-CIO and longtime West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee, a frequent Justice antagonist.
Justice replaced them with Alesia Green, principal of Leon Elementary School, and Maria Eshenaur, principal of Point Pleasant Elementary School.
I’m sure Green and Eshenaur are fine people, but as principals, they are effectively in management, tilting the board’s intended balance between employer and employee representatives.
As the reader notes, “Neither Eshenaur or Green represent any organization. They are simply members of organizations and are, in fact, represented by the organization.”
(We presume they were appointed by virtue of holding membership in American Federation of Teachers-West Virginia and the West Virginia Education Association.)
In a similar vein, I’m a member of AARP, mainly for the discounts, but that hardly qualifies me to represent the organization in any capacity.
The reader adds, “This appears to be yet another example of a blatant misapplication of law by the Justice administration. I hope you will look into this issue.”
Consider it looked into, and thanks for the tip.
Guess it’s simply a case of more anti-worker policy from Justice and the Republicans.
(This from a man so ethically bereft that he said Friday he would be open to hosting a Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series tournament at The Greenbrier, stating, “If that’s presented to us, it’d be a real, real interesting situation. It could bring a whole lot of notoriety to our state.”)
I reached out to Justice press secretary Nathan Takitch regarding the Grievance Board appointments but did not receive a response prior to my deadline Friday.
n n n
I read with interest David Fryson’s column last Sunday regarding America’s relatively recent experience with integration and reflected on my own experience.
I’m slightly younger than Fryson but grew up in a state that, as he noted, was slow to implement school integration after Brown v. Board of Education.
In my home county, the integration of public schools was phased in, beginning with lower elementary grades and eventually expanding through junior high to senior high schools. My first-grade class in 1965 happened to be one of the first integrated classes.
Mom always liked to tell the story about how there were two Philips in the class, myself and a Black boy.
She said she introduced herself to one of my classmates at a parent-teacher conference, telling the girl, “I’m Philip’s mother.”
Mom said the little girl looked up, and asked, “Which one?”
For seventh grade, I moved up to Chester Intermediate, one of the nicer schools in the county, featuring a new air-conditioned wing (unusual at the time) that featured state-of-the-art science labs. The school library was large and well-stocked with up-to-date books.
A year later, high schools in the county integrated, and I was transferred to the former Black high school, renamed Carver Junior High.
Unlike Chester Intermediate, nothing at Carver was modern or air-conditioned. The former high school library had fewer books than Chester Intermediate and most were outdated and worn. A single room functioned as the school gymnasium, auditorium and dining hall.
Thus, I learned at a relatively early age that separate but equal was a lie. That was in 1972, the same year as Watergate, something we regard as contemporary history.
Reading Fryson’s account of his high school years, I look back with regret that my friends and I did not attempt to reach out to our Black schoolmates.
We were in college prep classes, and there were no Black students in our classes, something that, looking back, I suspect was a matter of policy, not coincidence.
The points Fryson made in the column are well-taken, that integration is part of our nation’s relatively recent history, and discrimination is not yet wholly in our past.
n n n
Finally, those of you who’ve been reading this column for some time know that one of my great joys in life is to misuse “ironically” for “coincidentally.”
It was, in fact, ironic that friend, former neighbor and fellow foamer Judge Jim Douglas was shot at by a random shooter while vacationing in Portland, Oregon, the evening before the Charleston Gazette-Mail published his op-ed piece advocating greater personal safety measures for Family Court judges.
(I told Jim that my most harrowing experience in Portland was getting lost in Powell’s City of Books.)
I am glad that Douglas was not seriously injured. The U.S. Supreme Court ruling Thursday striking down a century-old New York law will only serve to escalate America’s epidemic of senseless gun violence.