With myriad crises facing the state (most of them, including Corrections, foster care, first responders, caused by ongoing systemic underfunding), Gov. Jim Justice and legislative leaders are stumbling and bumbling toward a special session — or not.
As of my deadline, we were still awaiting the call for a special session supposedly slated to begin Sunday or Monday, and with no evidence of consensus on the key issues to be taken up.
As has been the hallmark of Justice and the legislative leadership, any negotiations on the special session agenda have taken place in secret, behind closed doors, with no evidence of significant input from experts in these fields or from the affected parties.
As of press time, no copies of proposed legislation have been provided to rank-and-file legislators, or to the public. Undoubtedly, legislators will have little time to digest bills provided to them at the last minute before being expected to vote on them.
It’s this kind of shoddy, secretive legislating that led to passage of the flawed, unvetted bill providing rebates on personal property taxes on vehicles, legislation that inadvertently punishes car owners who promptly paid their taxes — a screw-up that likely will be subject to a legislative “fix” in the special session.
Unlike the car tax goof-up, most of pending issues to be taken up in special session have festered since long before the regular session, and have gone unaddressed.
Indeed, we’re coming up on the one-year anniversary of Justice declaring a state of emergency regarding prison and jail overcrowding and understaffing, with seemingly no sense of urgency to address this potentially deadly powder keg.
Never mind that Justice is preoccupied at the moment hosting a LIV Golf League tournament at The Greenbrier. (That Justice is so willingly accepting Saudi blood money may be fodder for a future column item.)
There’s a process for the Legislature to address pending matters when it is not in session, through monthly interim committee meetings.
However, since taking power, the current legislative leadership has short-circuited the interim process, initially cutting back the months when interims were held, and reducing meeting days from three to two.
When special sessions have been called, as with the proposed upcoming session, they have coincided with interim meetings on the pretense of cost savings, but at the expense of interim meetings that have to be cancelled or condensed, undermining the purpose of the interim process.
Since the regular session, the Legislature has met in interim meetings in April, May and August, taking off June and July, since, hey, there’s no pressing issues facing the state.
At the heart of the failure of Justice and legislative leadership to address these crises facing the state is the quandary that any resolution to these issues will require increased appropriations — which is diametrically opposite of the party narrative of a subsistence approach to governing through flat-line budgets and tax cuts.
Seems that current leadership would rather tout purported surpluses and tax cuts than to adequately fund vital government services and programs.
Meanwhile, as predicted in this space last month, state revenue collections are showing signs of a downturn.
For July, the state took in $334.99 million, down $46.11 million, or 12%, from July 2022.
The two main pillars of state revenue — sales taxes and personal income taxes — both fell in July compared to July 2022, accounting for $242.22 million, down $20.28 million, or 8% from July 2022.
Most troubling is that severance tax collections fell from $54.64 million in July 2022 to $3.76 million last month, a 93% plunge.
The downturn was explained away as being a “timing issue,” as quarterly severance tax payments to local governments are paid out in July — but of course, the same payments were made in July 2022 without busting the severance tax account.
(July severance tax collections dropped into deficit numbers in three of the four years of the Donald Trump presidency, as the coal and natural gas industries struggled mightily under his tenure, with the account reporting losses of $3.47 million in July 2017, $3.5 million in July 2019, and $6.7 million in July 2020, a year when state coal production fell to a 100-year low.)
July revenue exceeded estimates for the month, but only because those estimates were $53.83 million (-14%) lower than July 2022 collections.
I’m not a CPA, but none of this bodes well going forward.
On a personal note, I recently cut the cord, and it was with great trepidation, having subscribed to cable television for virtually all my adult life.
Growing up in suburban Richmond, Virginia, we didn’t have cable, and didn’t need it. We could pick up all three networks (later, all four networks) just fine with rabbit ears.
As a kid, I was always fascinated when visiting my grandparents in Clarksburg by their cable TV, which allowed them to watch stations from what then seemed to me to be the far away city of Pittsburgh.
Cable TV back then was basically just a community antenna, giving subscribers the ability to pick up distant or obscured channels, but well before the introduction of cable-only programming. (Although I seem to recall the Clarksburg cable system offered a primitive precursor to The Weather Channel, with a channel providing a static live camera shot of a thermometer and a barometer.)
When I moved to off-campus housing in Morgantown some years later, cable still functioned primarily as a community antenna, with the only subscribing option being the premium service HBO.
Initially, cable used the TV set’s VHF tuner, and the tuner’s limit of 12 channels was not an issue for many years.
However, with the proliferation of broadcast satellites, the number of cable TV channels exploded, beginning in the late 1970s, and especially in the 1980s.
I vividly remember my first set-top converter box, which allowed the cable system to exceed the 12-channel limit. It was tan, about the size of a loaf of bread and used a slide to tune in channels. (Which, of course, rendered the channel selector on the TV remote useless.)
In those days, cable television showed great promise. The Arts and Entertainment channel actually featured fine arts performances, and highbrow dramas and documentaries; the Learning Channel actually aired educational programming. In its early years, MTV even featured music videos.
However, cable’s golden era was short-lived, as subscribers found themselves having to pay more and more for multiple channels, most of which they rarely or never watched. (As reflected in Bruce Springsteen’s 1992 hit, “57 Channels (And Nothin’ On).”)
Also, during this period, community cable systems, often literally mom-and-pop businesses, were being bought out by regional and national operators, leading to accelerating price hikes, and consistently resulting in lower quality of service and consumer satisfaction.
In response to constituent complaints, the Legislature in 1990 passed a law creating the state Cable Television Advisory Board, a regulatory agency designed to set rates, handle consumer complaints and generally oversee the cable TV industry in the state.
I seem to recall that a court case early on shot down the board’s rate-setting authority, but the board did require all cable systems in the state to annually submit their programming options and price lists.
I’d put together a story each year showing which cable systems had the highest and lowest prices for the various tiers of programming, and which systems had the broadest to the most limited programming lineups. The article seemed to generate considerable interest.
Alas, the board did not last through the decade, given its limited ability to regulate rates or, given that each cable system effectively operated as a monopoly in its service area, to enforce ordered improvements in programming or customer service. The Legislature sunset the board in 1998.
Fast forward 25 years, and unhappy that I was paying nearly $200 a month for a cable service featuring video that frequently pixilated to the point of unwatchability, I finally broke down and bought a Smart TV and began venturing a toe into the pond of video streaming.
With much hesitation, I finally unhooked the cable box after more than a month of testing out streaming services.
Coming full circle, in addition to streaming, I recently hooked up an over-the-air antenna, one that looks nothing like the rabbit ears of my youth.
Ironically, that antenna alone picks up more channels than I received with that first converter box from the 1980s.
n n n
Finally, I had the good fortune to work for the legendary Ned Chilton for more than a year.
Chilton had an office at the far end of the newsroom, and eschewing phone or intercom, he would summon people to his office by yelling out the individual’s last name, and the directive, “Get in here.”
If you heard your name, that was bad news, because it meant you had either screwed something up, or were about to get a new assignment that would make your already long hours of work even longer.
The call we most often heard was, “Haught, get in here.”
Jim Haught, a longtime reporter who by that time was an editor, was the one person in the newsroom that Chilton most relied on, who could be counted to work tirelessly and tenaciously on whatever assignment he was given.
It goes without saying that Haught was a Gazette institution, a constant fixture in the Gazette, later Gazette-Mail, newsroom from the 1950s until just recently.
He certainly has earned one last “ — 30 —.”
