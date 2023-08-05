Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

With myriad crises facing the state (most of them, including Corrections, foster care, first responders, caused by ongoing systemic underfunding), Gov. Jim Justice and legislative leaders are stumbling and bumbling toward a special session — or not.

As of my deadline, we were still awaiting the call for a special session supposedly slated to begin Sunday or Monday, and with no evidence of consensus on the key issues to be taken up.

Phil Kabler is a semiretired statehouse reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-1220 or philk@hdmediallc.com. Follow @PhilKabler on Twitter.

