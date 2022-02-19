I just saw a wonderful movie, “Licorice Pizza,” and for me, the biggest treat was the film’s total immersion into the sights, sounds and sensibilities of the 1970s.
The decade was not without its issues, some of which, such as the multiple energy crises, are reflected in the film. However, the film also reflects that the ‘70s was a time of great optimism.
Back then, we were sending men to the moon, ending the quagmire in Vietnam and working toward a long-sought but unachieved goal of treating women and people of color as equals, as first-class citizens.
“Licorice Pizza” is set in 1973. A year earlier, the state Legislature ratified the Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, making West Virginia one of the first states to do so.
In the Senate, the joint resolution passed unanimously. The House of Delegates Journal does not provide a vote count but says the resolution was adopted by a vote of the House. Since joint resolutions require a two-thirds vote of all members for passage, it clearly had strong support in the House.
Fifty years later, the Legislature is trying to annul, at least symbolically, the state’s 1972 ratification of the ERA.
Fifty years after the 1972 Senate unanimously adopted the ERA resolution, the 2022 Senate adopted the annulment resolution (SCR 44) on a voice vote, although the resolution is co-sponsored by all 23 Republican senators.
As has been the hallmark of the 2022 session, SCR 44 is just for show, another opportunity to throw red meat to the base. Concurrent resolutions do not have the force of law, but merely represent the official sentiment of the Legislature. Also, as I understand it, there is no mechanism under the U.S. Constitution for a state to rescind ratification of a constitutional amendment.
The driving forces behind the whole annulment fiasco are so-called right-to-life organizations (or, to paraphrase the great George Carlin, the right to life from conception to birth).
Which, using twisted logic, makes sense. The state presumably could not force a person conferred with full and equal rights under the U.S. Constitution to carry an unwanted pregnancy to term against her will.
However, if that person cannot claim equality under the law, then the idea of that woman being subjugated into forced pregnancy becomes more defensible, even if that person is the underaged victim of rape or incest, no matter how repulsive that concept may be to right-thinking people. It’s the stuff of a real-life Handmaid’s Tale.
While SCR 44 ultimately amounts to nothing more than another appeasement to the base, by taking it up, the Legislature has again made the state the subject of national ridicule, and once again driven home the message that many in the Legislature believe that first-class citizenship is the exclusive domain of white male heterosexual Christian conservatives, and all others exist in some level of lower classes.
The protagonist of “Licorice Pizza” is 15, a year older than I was in 1973. At the time, it never occurred to me that society would do anything but advance. I was mistaken.
n n n
In the span of fewer than two weeks, Evan Jenkins has gone from one of the loftiest positions in the state Capitol, Supreme Court justice, to one of the lowest, paid lobbyist.
Jenkins can dance around it all he wants and use all the legalese he can conjure to claim he’s merely speaking on behalf of a client. He can say he’s not engaging in one-on-one dialogue with legislators and claim he’s in government relations, not lobbying, but the rule of thumb is that if he walks like a lobbyist and talks like a lobbyist, he’s a lobbyist.
Almost always, if there’s an appearance of impropriety, that’s because underneath, there’s actual impropriety.
That he has not formally registered as a lobbyist does not, to my mind, grant Jenkins immunity from the spirit of the Ethics Act’s revolving door prohibition, which forbids most public officials — including Supreme Court justices — from lobbying for one year after leaving public office, State Code 6B-3-3-(e)-(5).
Just when we thought the image of the court could not be further sullied, it has been.
n n n
Got a call from a reader in Logan County suggesting I look into the state’s sponsorship of Christian Rose Racing LLC of Martinsburg.
I told him that everything I know about stock car racing could fit on the head of a pin, with space left for footnotes, although I did vaguely recall an announcement last fall about the Department of Tourism sponsoring a race car driver.
The reader, an avid racing fan, explained that Rose — who took up auto racing after playing baseball in college — races in the ARCA Series, which I came to gather is the stock car equivalent of Class A minor league baseball.
The reader said he watched Rose’s first race Sept. 23 in Las Vegas. It was live-streamed on something called TrackPass. He said Rose’s No. 42 car was highlighted for a total of about three seconds during the broadcast.
He argued the sponsorship is a waste of money, given the limited air time the car receives on obscure broadcast channels or streaming services (Rose opened the 2022 racing season Tuesday in the Race to Stop Suicide 200, streamed on FloRacing, and in the Lucas Oil 200 Thursday on FS1 — which is that channel you have to hunt for when Mountaineer games get bumped down from the major networks), and he said attendance at ARCA races is sparse at best.
I looked up the grant, and sure enough, the Department of Tourism paid Christian Rose Racing $80,000 on Sept. 9 for sponsorship rights.
Given advertising costs these days, that didn’t seem to be an overly outrageous cost for a racing sponsorship, albeit in a relatively obscure racing circuit.
However, the fine print shows the $80,000 only covered the period from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31, 2021.
On Jan. 6, the Governor’s Office entered into an agreement paying Christian Rose Racing $150,000 for services rendered from Jan. 4 to Feb. 28.
The agreement lays out specifics for things like display of Department of Tourism logos on the car (with Tourism picking up the tab for the costs of the car wrap).
Additionally, the agreement calls for Rose to participate in various meet-and-greets, media appearances, social media posts, etc., to promote state tourism.
Most recently, on Feb. 1, Christian Rose Racing submitted an invoice for $900,000 for sponsorship for the remainder of 2022.
On Feb. 9, the governor’s office sent a letter signed by Justice to notify the state auditor: “Please be advised that the governor’s office has approved the disbursement of $900,000 from the Civil Contingent Fund to Christian Rose Racing, LLC. These funds are to be used for the purpose of sponsorship during the 2022 NASCAR racing season.”
(Under state law, the governor must personally request that the state auditor approve disbursements out of the governor’s Civil Contingent Fund. While the fund technically exists to provide an immediate source of funds to deal with state emergencies, the governor can make any appropriations out of the fund for anything he may “deem necessary and proper.”)
Is $1.13 million for a logo on a minor-league stock car and for public appearances by a minor-league driver the highest and best use of taxpayer dollars?
The reader said his objection is that if the governor is going to put that kind of state money into auto racing, he’d prefer that it go to help support struggling racetracks in West Virginia and not for, as he put it, “One individual with the dream of becoming the next Jeff Gordon.”
It is notable that the manager of Christian Rose Racing is Laura Faircloth, a lawyer and circuit court judge in Martinsburg and wife of former longtime Delegate Larry Faircloth, R-Berkeley.
Given that there are plenty of legitimate needs statewide that go unfunded, it seems like that $1.13 million could have been put to better uses.
The governor’s office did not respond to a request for comment.