It’s no surprise that the state Republican Party last week welcomed into its flock Delegate Elliott Pritt, a one-time card-carrying Socialist Party USA member, given how enamored the state GOP is with the welfare system.

Corporate welfare, that is.

Phil Kabler is a semi-retired statehouse reporter.

@PhilKabler on Twitter.

