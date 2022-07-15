It’s encouraging to see legislative leadership taking legislative interim meetings more seriously these days.
For years, our part-time citizen Legislature held three-day interim meetings eight times a year in the “off-season,” providing opportunities to study legislative proposals and issues for the next regular session, review performance audits of state agencies and divisions and get updates on the state of state finances and programs.
When Republicans came to power in 2015, they cut interim meetings back to just four two-day sessions a year, purportedly to cut costs.
It was part of an initial effort by the new leadership to ferret out waste, fraud and abuse in state government, a legislative initiative that fizzled out in short order.
Of course, the “streamlined” interims provided precious little time for the various interim committees to conduct business, perhaps accelerating the trend toward bills that have been copied and pasted from model legislation proposed by the American Legislative Exchange Council, Heritage Foundation and other right-wing “think tanks.”
This year, legislative leadership has restored legislative interim meetings to eight three-day sessions and even scheduled two out-of-town interim meetings, marking the first time in eight years that interims have been held outside Charleston.
The interim meeting process is imperfect, but it works better when the Legislature allows itself 24 days of meetings a year as opposed to just eight days.
n n n
Unfortunately, the Legislature has missed a golden opportunity to let the interim process work at its highest and best level.
With both the governor and legislative leaders touting tax cuts of various kinds as economic development tools, including proposed cuts to the largest single source of state revenue, personal income taxes, the Legislature should have spent the year studying the state’s tax climate.
(West Virginia hasn’t undertaken a comprehensive review of its tax system since Cecil Underwood was governor.)
Based on anecdotal evidence, Gov. Jim Justice and pro-tax cut legislators are making a sweeping assumption that tax cuts are a panacea to attract people and businesses to the state.
As recently as this past week, Justice touted the “sex appeal” of cutting and eventually eliminating income taxes, calling it, “unquestionably, the greatest thing we can possibly do to drive people to come to West Virginia and give us more and more opportunities.”
Justice said of his tax cut-equals-economic growth theory, “My philosophy is just really, really simple.”
Yes, perhaps too simple.
I could fill up not just this column but probably the entirety of this voluminous issue of the newspaper with references to research studies that show there is little to no relationship between tax cuts and economic activity.
Arguably, tax cuts primarily serve to make the wealthy even wealthier.
The International Monetary Fund, for instance, found that 80% of savings from the 2017 federal corporate tax cut pushed through by former President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans were “repurposed into stock buybacks and dividends, overwhelmingly benefiting wealthy stockholders.”
Closer to home, our own Sean O’Leary of the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy recently published a study comparing economic growth in the nine states with no personal income tax to the nine states with the highest income tax rates.
He found that from 2009 to 2019, the high income tax states outperformed the no income tax states in growth in gross domestic product, personal income and personal consumption.
O’Leary concluded: “There is little compelling evidence to support claims that cutting or eliminating West Virginia’s income tax will boost the economy. Despite large differences in tax rates and structures, states with no income taxes have slightly underperformed states with the highest income taxes over the past decade.
“And notably, eliminating the income tax typically requires higher sales and excise taxes to fund public services, meaning low-income families often face higher state and local tax rates in states without income taxes.”
Along those lines, for some reason, Google News forwards lots of articles on retirement to your still somewhat youthful scribe. Recently, one was a Yahoo Finance survey of the 25 worst states to retire, a survey that was itself a compilation of three published reports on the best and worst states to retire.
The top four worst states — Washington, Alaska, Nevada and Texas — are all no income tax states.
With the exception of Alaska, high sales taxes were cited among the negatives for the four worst states, which makes sense, given that retirees on fixed incomes have to be careful with their expenses and having to pay exorbitantly high sales taxes is particularly challenging for retirees.
Texas was singled out for having “some of the highest sales and property taxes in the country.”
Tennessee, a state Justice often cites as an exemplar for eliminating income taxes, finished as the 11th worst state to retire, again with high sales taxes cited among its negatives. (Although not mentioned in the article, Tennessee has the highest beer tax in the U.S., so it’s dead to me.)
Separately, as part of its annual “America’s Top States for Business” report, CNBC on Thursday ranked the 10 worst states to live, and Texas, Tennessee and Nevada all made the list.
n n n
Speaking of the “America’s Top States for Business” survey, West Virginia ranked a dismal 44th in the 2022 edition. (Actually, up slightly from 47th in 2021.)
Of the 10 categories CNBC uses to determine states’ business-worthiness, West Virginia ranked in the top 10 in only two.
It was eighth in cost of living (as I’ve said before, the state should tout its low cost of living as part of a campaign to attract retirees), and 10th in cost of doing business.
According to the study’s methodology, a predominant factor in determining cost of doing business is each state’s business tax climate.
West Virginia’s 10th place ranking puts it ahead of Texas (12th), Nevada (20th) and Florida (30th). North Carolina, CNBC’s best state for business, finished 26th in cost of doing business.
All of which suggests West Virginia’s current tax structure isn’t a deterrent to attracting business, but may actually be a positive.
On the other hand, West Virginia finished in the bottom 10 in five categories: workforce (43rd), infrastructure (42nd, down from 41st in 2021), education (44th), technology and innovation (49th), and business friendliness (49th, down from 46th in 2021).
Effectively, CNBC is handing Justice and legislators a road map on how to fix the state and make it more attractive to business, and the key isn’t cutting taxes.
The key is investing in infrastructure, education, workforce development and other categories where the state is critically deficient.
Justice and legislative leaders like to brag about passing “flat” state budgets for each of the past four years.
However, with inflation averaging 2.5% a year (and a tad higher at the moment), for state programs and state agencies, each “flat” budget bill is tantamount to a budget cut.
From foster care to regional jails to crumbling roads and lack of broadband to struggling public schools and state colleges, we can see the impact of these budget cuts practically everywhere in the state.
Cutting another nearly $1 billion a year of revenue, as proposed in the various tax cut plans, will make it even more impossible for the state to make the investments it needs to be able to eventually move out of the bottom 10.
Instead of blindly rushing ahead with tax cut plans based on the repeatedly discredited premise that tax cuts equal business growth, lawmakers should have devoted the newly restored full schedule of legislative interim meetings to undertake a yearlong expert analysis of the state’s tax system and the state’s unfunded budgetary needs.
n n n
Stan Bumgardner has abruptly resigned as editor of Goldenseal, the state magazine of traditional life and history — a position he described as his “dream job” in a 2018 Sandy Wells interview.
Bumgardner told me he’s not prepared to talk about his departure at the moment, but may be in the near future.
I can say his is not the only abrupt departure of longtime Department of Arts, Culture and History employees during the reign of Curator Randall Reid-Smith.
n n n
Finally, on a local note, while Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin’s odds of reelection were strong to begin with, the highly successful resumption of the Sternwheel Regatta likely sealed the deal.
While the festival exceeded all expectations, the most remarkable aspect was that the large crowds mingled peacefully, with no arrests or reportable incidents throughout the five days.
That could be partially attributable to event organizers scheduling each evening’s major entertainment to end about 9:30 p.m., well before alcohol-fueled rowdy behavior could set in.
It’s also a better hour for families, and for those poor souls who still have to get up and go to work in the morning. (The Charleston Dirty Birds baseball team front office has adopted a similar mindset, moving starting times for evening games up a half-hour.)
Well done, Mayor Amy and company.