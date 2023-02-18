Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Gov. Jim Justice has always treated the office of governor as a vaudeville act, but never more so than when he staged his latest dog and pony show, a so-called tax reform roundtable.

Although billed as an open discussion of tax reform issues, Justice stacked the panel with conservative-leaning anti-taxers, just as he stacked the Educational Broadcasting Authority with right-wing appointees uncommitted to maintaining the mission of public broadcasting and willing to do Justice’s bidding with regard to clamping down on its independent news coverage.

Phil Kabler is a semi-retired statehouse reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-1220 or philk@hdmediallc.com. Follow

@PhilKabler on Twitter.

