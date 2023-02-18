Gov. Jim Justice has always treated the office of governor as a vaudeville act, but never more so than when he staged his latest dog and pony show, a so-called tax reform roundtable.
Although billed as an open discussion of tax reform issues, Justice stacked the panel with conservative-leaning anti-taxers, just as he stacked the Educational Broadcasting Authority with right-wing appointees uncommitted to maintaining the mission of public broadcasting and willing to do Justice’s bidding with regard to clamping down on its independent news coverage.
Justice described the two keynote speakers at the roundtable as national tax policy experts, but in reality, they are anything but.
Grover Norquist, founder and president of Americans For Tax Reform, opposes any and all tax increases, with his clearly stated ulterior motive of shrinking the size of government to the point where he could drown it in a bathtub.
Stephen Moore, president and co-founder of the anti-taxer Club For Growth, is a climate change denier and former economic advisor to Donald Trump, and one of the architects of Trump’s 2017 tax cut legislation that gave corporations and the wealthy a trillion dollars of tax breaks, and exploded the national debt by $2.3 trillion.
Moore sold the Trump tax cut by claiming it would result in 6% annual growth in U.S. gross domestic product. Spoiler alert: Under Trump, the GDP averaged 0.95% annual growth, and even pre-pandemic, never came close to approaching Moore’s promised 6%.
(Ever notice, that from Kansas on down, the promised economic growth that tax cuts are supposed to generate never actually materializes?)
Even though his affiliation with Trump alone should disqualify Moore from serious consideration, he has also advocated for eliminating the minimum wage and child labor laws.
Claiming that Norquist and Moore are tax policy experts is like trying to pass off Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell as election reform experts.
Additionally, Justice stacked the panel with local anti-taxers, including Jason Huffman, with the state chapter of Americans For Prosperity, a Koch brothers-funded anti-tax, anti-union, anti-regulation operation; and Garrett Ballengee, with the Cardinal Institute, the state affiliate of the State Policy Network, a branch of the conservative American Legislative Exchange Council, and also affiliated with the aforementioned Americans For Prosperity.
Justice could have balanced the panel by inviting representatives from any number of nonpartisan economic think tanks, but none were present.
The Pew Charitable Trust consistently provides excellent nonpartisan research regarding state and local taxation and economic policies, as does the National Conference of State Legislatures.
However, representatives of those organizations might not have reached the foregone conclusion that Justice’s biased tax panel did — that when it comes to tax cuts, bigger is better.
Locally, representatives of the West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy, which does excellent work analyzing state fiscal policy, sought inclusion on Justice’s panel but were rebuffed.
Justice obviously did not want to hear from experts who might have testified that the proposed tax cuts are unlikely to produce the purportedly desired outcome of significant economic and population growth statewide.
They might have revealed Justice’s tax plan for what it is, a sizable tax break for the wealthy, but of marginal benefit for the state’s lower- and middle-class workers.
Norquist repeatedly claimed that a number of states, including some bordering states, are engaged in what he called a “march to zero” on personal income taxes.
Not surprisingly, “march to zero” sounds ominously like “race to the bottom.”
Norquist also made clear that partisan politics, not economic opportunity, is the driving force behind the tax cut proposal, saying that slashing income taxes will send an important political message that West Virginia is a true red state.
He chided states like Colorado and Virginia that have alternately cut and raised taxes in recent years, saying they are, at best, purple states.
Interestingly, since Republicans took control of the West Virginia Legislature in 2015, purple Colorado’s population has grown by 487,289 (average annual growth of 1.1%), and purple Virginia’s has grown by 368,169 (average annual growth of 0.54%), while West Virginia’s population has declined by 75,411 (average annual decline of 0.52%). That followed 11 straight years of population growth from 2002 through 2012, when West Virginia’s population grew by a total of 55,965 residents, but I digress.
Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, came off as the grownup in the room during the panel discussion, urging a more cautious approach to tax cuts, noting that, among other things: the state will need to pony up an additional $150 million a year for Medicaid with a pending drop in federal reimbursement rates; legislation is pending for public education raises and improvements that would add $350 million to the base budget; and that the state might otherwise be unable to continue the policy of recent years, to appropriate $100 million to $150 million of general revenue to the state Road Fund to help address the state’s perpetually chronically underfunded highways system.
Blair also advised that about $560 million of a projected $1.7 billion FY 2022-23 budget surplus is the result of four consecutive years of flat-line budgets, which effectively amount to budget cuts for state agencies and programs, while another $500 million of surplus is from severance tax collections coming in way over laughably underestimated projections because of a temporary global spike in energy prices.
(As Deputy Revenue Secretary Mark Muchow noted, energy prices peaked in the spring of 2022 at the height of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and have been easing back down since then.)
Similarly, Bridget Lambert, representing the West Virginia Retailers Association and the West Virginia Business and Industry Council — one of several state business leaders brought on to rah-rah Justice’s tax cut plan — urged caution, telling the governor and legislators, “Take this slow, and use good common sense.”
That attitude seems consistent with the WVBIC’s 2023 legislative priority list, which I wrote about a couple of weeks ago.
As noted, of the 33 legislative priorities put forward by the council (which represents 60 leading state business associations), taxation isn’t mentioned until priorities 12 and 13, and then not with calls for tax cuts, but for “fair, equitable and responsible taxation,” and for the Legislature to continue “its present policy of reasonable tax rates.”
Most telling is that the one-hour, five-minute presentation wrapped up with Justice offering his usual good old boy homilies — but not with any sort of question-and-answer session with the audience in the Culture Center Theater. (An audience, I’m told, that included state employees pulled off their jobs to act as seat-fillers to make the auditorium look less empty.)
The reason there was no Q&A session is obvious: The assertions made by Justice and his merry band of anti-taxers could not withstand any level of scrutiny.
If Justice’s tax cut plan is too flimsy to withstand a few questions from the general public, then it surely requires a more thorough vetting before the Legislature rushes headlong into policy that could have devastating long-term effects on the state and on individual West Virginians.
If Justice thinks West Virginians will fall for his dog and pony show, he must think we’re idiots. Given that he won statewide election not once but twice, he may be right.
n n n
One of the hallmarks of the GOP-controlled Legislature has been the hosting of numerous public hearings where overwhelming majorities of speakers have opposed the particular piece of legislation under consideration, only to have legislators turn around in mere hours and swiftly advance the very same bill.
So it was with the campus carry bill (SB 10), where at a public hearing Wednesday (scheduled at a day and hour that made it impossible for many to attend), 38 of the 40 speakers — including many college students and faculty — adamantly opposed permitting handguns on college campuses.
The only speakers in favor of the legislation were an officer with the West Virginia Citizens Defense League, and a national lobbyist for the NRA — not exactly a massive outpouring of public support.
Granted, participation in a public hearing may not necessarily accurately represent overall public sentiment. Also, one can make the argument that advocates did not feel compelled to participate in the public hearing, given the near-certainty of final passage of the bill.
Despite speakers whose messages were both heartfelt and fact-based (Chris White, who teaches a course on the history of firearms in America at Marshall, made a particularly strong case not only for why the Founding Fathers were adamant about having both a well-armed and well-trained militia, but why accidental shootings and suicides are likely to increase with a proliferation of handguns on campus), House Judiciary took up the bill just hours after the hearing ended and quickly advanced it to the full House. The bill is fast-tracked for final passage early this week, and likely will be signed into law by Justice before the month is out.
All this coming just days after another on-campus mass shooting, this one at Michigan State University.
(Delegates were not completely heartless, however. On Thursday, they passed HB 3218, that would require that the suicide hotline number be printed on student IDs.)
It used to be said that when a compromise was reached on legislation, that it had been agreed to by the stakeholders — i.e., the affected parties.
None of the stakeholder institutions that will be affected by campus carry requested nor seemingly want the legislation. It undoubtedly will result in unnecessary harm to the well-being, lives, and physical and mental health of students, faculty, and staff, all because a majority of legislators are afraid to stand up to the gun lobby.
A legislative majority, even a supermajority, that constantly acts in ways that antagonize significant segments of the voting public cannot stand indefinitely.