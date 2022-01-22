Political consultant Mike Plante used to say his greatest wish was to see a politician announce his candidacy for public office by declaring that he wanted to spend less time with his family.
Of course, that would be a riff on the old cliché of politicians announcing they will not seek reelection because they want to spend more time with their families — even though that’s almost always just a cover for the real reason or reasons why the politician is leaving office.
I thought of Mike upon learning that Delegate Zack Maynard, R-Lincoln, had announced on Facebook he would not be running for reelection — and also would not be running for the 7th Senatorial seat currently held by Sen. Ron Stollings, D-Boone, as some had speculated.
Maynard, in the announcement, said he wants to focus on his family and his business.
Readers of this column may recall that Maynard went from being employed as a substitute teacher to president of one of the largest private medical laboratories in the state — due in great part to receiving $8 million of no-bid state contracts in December 2020.
Maynard’s West Virginia Laboratories is now up to $10.69 million in payments from the Department of Health and Human Resources.
Maynard, who was reelected to a second term in the House in 2018, formed the company with three partners in June 2019, locating the business in one of the former Carbide Tech Center buildings in South Charleston.
Have to say, I kind of dropped the ball on following up on Maynard’s dazzling success after writing about it last June, and no other media picked up on the story.
I can add a little more: At its June 2020 meeting, the state Jobs Investment Trust approved a $250,000 low-interest loan to West Virginia Laboratories for “new hires, equipment and working capital.”
At that time, according to JIT meeting minutes, West Virginia Laboratories was limited to toxicology screening and testing, i.e., drug testing.
However, by the time the Trust published its Annual Investment Analyses in June 2021, it noted, “The current COVID-19 pandemic has allowed West Virginia Laboratories to accelerate the company’s product offering in which they now offer a saliva test, nasal swab PCR test, rapid antigen test, and antibody test for COVID-19.”
Among significant events for the company, the report stated that in January 2021, West Virginia Laboratories received COVID-19 testing equipment.
That was two months after the Bureau of Public Health approved West Virginia Laboratories as a COVID-19 test provider — BPH general counsel Britt Ludwig approved the contract, even though he advised, “not all the documentation is present as is required under BPH OLS [Office of Laboratory Services] exempt purchasing policy” — and also a month after the state made the payments totaling $8 million to the company for COVID-19 tests.
It’s notable that the chairwoman of the Jobs Investment Trust is Ann Urling, who is also deputy chief of staff to Gov. Jim Justice.
Did Maynard’s position as a member of the House of Delegates play a role in West Virginia Laboratories being fast-tracked as a COVID-19 testing provider, and in landing a no-bid state contract that initially provided the fledgling company with $8 million of payments over the course of a few days a month later, a contract that has currently led to more than $10 million of state payments?
We can be fairly certain that if Maynard had sought reelection, or had opted to run for the Senate, the details of the circumstances of his meteoric rise in the testing lab business would have been a campaign issue, and the subject of more scrutiny than the media has given it to date.
n n n
Byrd White, the longtime friend and former business associate of Gov. Justice who abruptly retired as Secretary of Transportation in September, is being paid $4,000 a month by the Governor’s Office to serve as liaison to the Department of Highways.
According to the Agency Delegated Agreement, White will be paid to serve in that position from October 2021 to March 2022.
Asked for comment, Justice chief of staff Brian Abraham issued this statement: “Byrd White is a consultant to the governor’s office and is a liaison between our office and the Department of Transportation. He also serves as the governor’s designee on the West Virginia Parkways Authority.”
Have to say, I didn’t ink quite that lucrative a contract with HD Media to continue writing this column in my retirement.
n n n
Technically, I’m not at the Capitol on a daily basis anymore (although so far this session, I’ve been here more days than not), which is probably just as well given the widespread disregard of COVID-19 protocols at the Capitol, even in the face of the omicron surge.
That was particularly noticeable in the House Education Committee on Wednesday, when the committee took up a bill that would prohibit county boards of education from requiring that face masks be worn in public schools (House Bill 4071). So much for local control, or sanity, for that matter.
As reported by the Gazette-Mail’s Ryan Quinn (who apparently is a real fan of Wordle), only five members of the 25-member committee wore face masks during the meeting, conducted in what is arguably the House’s smallest, most cramped committee room, which was packed with 45 people, many of whom were maskless.
That’s despite the fact that several legislators have been sidelined in the first two weeks of the session, either because they’ve contracted COVID or have been exposed to COVID. Yet, House and Senate leadership have not been compelled to put any protocols in place.
Equally disconcerting is the decision to resume the legislative activity calendar, after suspending it for the 2021 session, when the Capitol was effectively closed to the public.
During sessions, virtually every Monday through Thursday is designated as some sort of a “day,” with various groups and entities setting up displays along the House and Senate rotundas on their particular days. (Wednesday was one of the biggest days of the session in terms of participants, Tourism Day.)
Even in non-pandemic years, bringing people from all corners of the state to Charleston turns the Capitol into a giant Petri dish of germs and viruses, to the point that the general feeling of unwellness that hits most legislators and staffers at some point during the session has an informal name, the Capitol Crud.
Certainly, the public should have access to the Capitol and to the Legislature, even if circumstances require that such access be via teleconferencing or other technology.
However, the benefits of the activity calendar — which are largely to allow legislators to build goodwill with constituent groups — are outweighed by the public health risks of having large numbers of people congregate in the Capitol in the midst of a COVID-19 surge.
n n n
Finally, we’ve come to expect Justice to say cringe-worthy things, but he hit an exasperating new low at Monday’s COVID-19 briefing.
In making the obligatory Martin Luther King Jr. Day comments that politicians feel compelled to make, even if they have nothing more than a dust jacket blurb understanding of Dr. King’s life and work, Justice compared the civil rights leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner to Babydog.
No, that’s not a typo.
Verbatim, Justice said: “I’ve said it a million times over, I look at that English bulldog and that English bulldog makes us smile, and unquestionably, she loves everybody — everybody. Is that not exactly what Martin Luther King thought? Is that not exactly what Martin Luther King Jr. would have wanted for all of us?”
No words.