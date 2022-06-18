In recent days, there’s been a lot of braggadocio coming from the Justice administration over a projected $1.2 billion state budget surplus for the 2021-22 budget year, which ends next week.
Honestly, it’s not that big a deal for a couple of reasons.
First, it’s not unusual. Most states are finishing their fiscal years with big budget surpluses. As Katherine Loughead, senior policy analyst for the Tax Foundation, told CNBC: “It’s looking like most states are flush with cash and have a lot more than they anticipated.”
California, a state that Gov. Jim Justice for some reason holds in great contempt, will finish the budget year with a $97.5 billion budget surplus.
Adjusted for population, if West Virginia’s economy were on a rocket ship ride equivalent to the Golden State, West Virginia’s budget surplus would be $4.48 billion, not $1.2 billion.
As the Pew Research Center notes, there are two major reasons states are seeing record surpluses this fiscal year: “Unprecedented amounts of federal aid to individuals and businesses in the form of stimulus checks, supplemental unemployment benefits, expanded child care credits and forgivable business loans, plus a shift in personal spending from often-untaxed services to purchases of goods, which are taxable in most states.”
The overheated economy also has increased state tax collections through inflation, with the state collecting higher amounts of tax revenue on higher-priced goods and on increased wages in a tight labor market.
Energy-producing states are also benefiting from a global post-pandemic surge in demand, which is causing energy prices to spike. That has resulted in West Virginia severance tax collections for the fiscal year to date of $647.93 million, more than double estimates and $430 million higher than in fiscal 2020-21.
(That’s after West Virginia coal production fell to a 100-plus year low in 2020, even after Donald Trump put all the coal miners back to work.)
Meanwhile, the federal stimulus to states continues with states still spending $195.3 billion of American Rescue Plan funds, including $1.35 billion allotted to West Virginia.
Thus, West Virginia’s budget surplus is neither miraculous nor evidence that the state is headed in the right direction economically.
It is also partially a fabrication, the result of state revenue estimates that were seriously lowballed.
The $1.2 billion budget surplus is based on a $4.5 billion general revenue budget in the fiscal 2021-22 budget bill.
That budget left $70 million on the table, based on the state Budget Office’s estimate that the state would take in $4.57 billion in general revenue for the year.
And that estimate itself appears to be low. In 2020, the last year that the state Budget Report included a six-year financial plan (before the Justice administration put the kibosh on the valuable forecasting tool), general revenue collections for fiscal 2021-22 were projected to be $4.83 billion.
That projection was scaled back from $5.08 billion in the 2019 budget report, probably a reasonable presumption at the time, given the uncertainty regarding the fiscal impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Based on those forecasts, the actual 2021-22 budget was lowballed by $330 million to $580 million.
Naturally, it’s easier to achieve budget surpluses when you’ve lowballed revenue estimates. Just as you’ll never be disappointed if you keep your expectations artificially low.
Now that I’m semi-retired, I appreciate those vigilant readers who keep me apprised of potential column items.
One reader advised me that on her candidate Certificate of Announcement, ineligible state Senate candidate Andrea Garrett Kiessling provided her telephone number, a number featuring a 704 area code. That’s the area code for Charlotte, North Carolina, and the surrounding area.
In the era of cell phones (which I still contend are a fad that eventually will fall out of favor and go the way of CB radios), having area codes from other states is not unusual.
A number of my colleagues at the Gazette-Mail have cell phone numbers with out-of-state area codes. However, they have one thing in common: They all moved here from other states, albeit some more than five years ago, meeting the five-year residency requirement for state Senate candidates.
While an out-of-state area code in and of itself does not prove or disprove residency, the reader wondered why the 704 area code on Kiessling’s certificate — which was stamped and notarized by the Secretary of State’s Office — did not raise red flags. The reader noted, “You would think that maybe one person there might have looked closely enough at her paperwork to notice that 704 area code and think, ‘Where is that?’”
While the vast majority of state election law was drafted before the cell phone fad, it would make sense to require the Secretary of State’s Office and county clerks to be alert to out-of-state area codes on Certificates of Announcement filings, and in those cases, to ask a simple follow-up question, “When did you move to West Virginia?”
Meanwhile, I checked with the Secretary of State’s Office and was advised that state election law for disbursement of excess campaign funds is the same for disqualified candidates as for losing candidates and candidates who withdraw prior to an election.
There are a number of options for disbursing excess funds. Those include contributing to other candidates or party executive committees, returning funds to contributors on a pro-rata basis or donating funds to charitable organizations.
Kiessling’s campaign finance filings show she raised $76,473 — including maximum $2,800 contributions from Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, and former Senate president and once and future gubernatorial candidate Bill Cole and $500 from Senate Finance Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam — spent $40,984, and, as of April 29, had a cash balance of $15,038.
Filing dates for the next campaign finance reports are from July 1 to July 7, so we’ll have to check back to see how that campaign balance was disbursed.
On a related note, lawyer and former Democratic House Majority Leader Rick Staton advises it could be difficult to convict Kiessling on false swearing charges since the residency requirement is not explicitly enumerated on the Certificate of Announcement form for candidates for public office. (Neither are age requirements for various offices.)
On the certificate, however, candidates must swear and affirm, “That I am eligible and qualified to hold this office.”
Again, another gray area that the Secretary of State’s Office should clean up.
A series of fliers and TV ads are making the rounds warning that “Joe Manchin supports Joe Biden’s plan to strip $300 billion from Medicare. Manchin is willing to risk leaving West Virginia seniors with fewer treatments and cures than ever before.”
I’m not quite Medicare age, but if I were, that message would scare the bejesus out of me — as I’m sure it has quite a few seniors. It’s also a blatant falsehood.
The ad is referencing negotiations Manchin is involved in to salvage certain provisions of Biden’s shuttered Build Back Better legislation in the budget reconciliation bill.
One of the provisions under consideration would allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices, just as many other health care providers ranging from PEIA to the Veterans’ Administration currently do.
Biden’s plan would not strip $300 billion of health care benefits for Medicare recipients, as the ad claims, but would produce an estimated $300 billion a year of savings for the program by capping Big Pharma’s obscene profits.
Manchin long has been an advocate of Medicare prescription drug price negotiations, telling AARP West Virginia members in May, “If we do nothing more this year, that’s the one thing that must be done.”
The ads are paid for by the 60 Plus Association/American Association of Senior Citizens, an organization that bills itself as the conservative alternative to AARP, and among other issues, advocates for the privatization of Social Security and Medicare.
The Center for Media and Democracy’s SourceWatch states that 60 Plus was initially funded by Koch Brothers organizations and has received funding from PhRMA (Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America) and drugmakers Merck, Pfizer and Wyeth-Ayerst.
No one should run these blatantly false ads designed to frighten West Virginia seniors. AARP and other senior organizations should be making a concerted effort to get the truth out about legislation to authorize Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices.
n n n
