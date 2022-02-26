For many years, Daily Mail statehouse columnist Richard Grimes would publish a column on the 30th day of each legislative session, saying, “The session is half over and nothing much has happened yet.”
Of course, that was knowingly disingenuous, since the legislative process is back-loaded, with bills going through committees early on, with most reaching passage stage in the latter half of the session.
As I pen this column, the 2022 session is three-quarters over, and certain themes are emerging:
1. The Legislature’s war on teachers continues. Sure, from the time they came to power, Republican legislators have heeded calls by conservative organizations such as the Heritage Foundation and the American Legislative Exchange Council to defund public education by shifting public funding to charter, private and parochial schools.
And those legislators are heeding the latest conservative effort to hamper educators and the educational process under the guise of preventing the teaching of any racial issues that might make certain children uncomfortable about some of the more unsavory matters in history and in current race relations.
However, this Legislature continues the trend of enacting legislation that seems simply designed to make public schoolteachers’ jobs as unpleasant and intolerable as possible.
Make no doubt, it’s payback for the statewide teachers’ walkouts that put West Virginia in a national spotlight and the Legislature in an unflattering light.
To legislators’ minds, they were humiliated by striking teachers and they’ve spent the past sessions exacting revenge.
Legislation currently in the works to change teachers’ leave time to an accrual basis, prohibit mandating facemasks in schools and set up the possibility of arming teachers to serve as school protective officers seem primarily intended to maximize consternation among teachers.
When Republicans took control of the Legislature in 2015, there were about 600 teacher vacancies statewide. Currently, there are nearly 1,200 vacancies. That’s no coincidence.
2. Promoting economic development by encouraging the lowest common denominator of businesses.
Only in West Virginia would we consider cutting unemployment benefits, weakening water quality standards and removing liability for employers who negligently put employees at risk of injury or death to be economic development tools.
This, too, fits an ongoing pattern, including enacting right-to-work and repealing prevailing wage and weakening of occupational licensing and training requirements.
It’s almost a concession that because we cannot provide sufficient numbers of highly educated, highly trained individuals that 21st century businesses require – in part, because of ongoing defunding of public and higher education – we have no choice but to try to recruit those businesses that cut corners and evade environmental and employee safety measures.
3. The continuation of modern-day Know Nothingism. There are bills under consideration based on the presumption that lay people, not health care experts, should make public health decisions; that lay people, not professional educators, should make decisions affecting public schools; that lay people, not physicians, should make decisions regarding the well-being of their patients.
What we have here is a legislative mediocracy.
n n n
Another hallmark of Grimes’ Daily Mail career was his propensity to take tidbits from Fanny Seiler’s columns and expand them into full-length news stories.
Now that I’m no longer in the reporting business, I was hoping that would happen regarding last week’s column item re: Gov. Jim Justice awarding $1.13 million of taxpayer dollars to a politically connected minor league stock car racer under the guise of state tourism promotion, but so far, nobody’s jumped in.
I finally did get a response from the Governor’s Office late last Friday, long past my deadline for submitting last Sunday’s column.
Justice spokesman Nathan Takitch issued this statement: “In 2021, Christian Rose Racing requested that the West Virginia Department of Tourism initiate a sponsorship agreement with Christian Rose Racing in an effort to promote West Virginia tourism to a new audience. The governor’s office approved a limited sponsorship with Christian Rose Racing for the 2021 racing season. In 2022, House Finance Chairman Eric Householder (R-Berkeley) requested that the state continue the sponsorship to build connections with potential economic development prospects. The governor agreed to fund the continuation of the sponsorship through his Contingency Fund.
“The governor views any opportunity to promote West Virginia to the outside world as a worthwhile investment to draw new people, business, and opportunity into the state.”
(I e-mailed Householder regarding his request for the sponsorship, and asked him to elaborate on why he believes the sponsorship is a good investment for the state, but did not receive a response.)
As noted last week, Christian Rose races in the minor league ARCA racing circuit, but both Justice and, in a tweet, state Auditor J.B. McCuskey referred to it as NASCAR. That’s tantamount to sponsoring an Arena Football team, but referring to it as the NFL.
McCuskey tweeted: “It’s funny to watch people freak out about sponsoring a NASCAR. If only they had shown the same disdain for all the other $100 mil-plus of marketing/advertising that our state does on a yearly basis.”
That figure seemed awfully high to me, so I asked McCuskey about the $100 million-plus of advertising and promotional expenses, and he sent a link to the auditor’s office Transparency website, showing that, sure enough, total state advertising and promotional expenses for fiscal 2021-22 to date at more than $100 million.
Tourism tops the list, with $53.8 million of expenditures to date, followed by the state Lottery at $27 million, West Virginia University at $16.3 million, Division of Health at $15.3 million, Division of Motor Vehicles at $7.3 million and the Development Office at $4.9 million.
(Note to self: Follow up on this in future columns.)
n n n
I’ve often said that Legislative Rule-Making Review is the most important committee that nobody covers. That’s because the process of adopting legislative rules to implement new (or revised) laws can be quite time-consuming and monotonous.
The process, in a nutshell: If there were a new law that said, “We require the invention of a device to be able to tell time,” the accompanying legislative rule would detail the procedure for assembling a clock.
This brings us to the current bit of contentiousness over the Kanawha County Commission’s desire to add a new satellite early voting location in Charleston’s West Side to reduce the long lines and wait times at the popular early voting location in the county Voter Registration office downtown.
The commission is proceeding with plans for the new early voting location, even though the secretary of state’s office says it cannot, claiming Tresa Howell, chairwoman of the Kanawha County Republican Executive Committee, exercised veto power under the state’s community early voting law to block the proposal.
However, the Legislature in 2011 passed a law updating community early voting provisions, legislation that removed the requirement that the chairpeople of both major party county executive committees must agree on new voting locations (SB 391). The law also shortened the timeframe for designating new satellite locations from 120 days to 60 days before Election Day.
That’s where things get interesting, or at least as interesting as the Rule-Making Review process can be.
For reasons unclear, the secretary of state’s office never updated the legislative rule on community early voting to incorporate the changes made to the law in SB 391.
According to records on file with the secretary of state’s office, the secretary of state filed an emergency rule on satellite early voting on April 25, 2018, noting: “The existing rule took effect on June 1, 2010. The Code provisions later changed on March 12, 2011 (the passage date for SB 391), which modified the process and procedures for satellite precincts. The existing rule was never modified. The conflict between the Code and the rule was recently brought to the attention of this office. It is imperative to implement a new rule to accommodate early voting, which begins tomorrow.”
This is all well and good, except that instead of adopting a rule that incorporated the changes made to the early voting law in SB 391, the emergency rule essentially restated the provisions of the 2010 rule — putting back the 120-day timeline and restoring veto power for county executive committee chairpeople.
Deke Kersey, general counsel to Secretary of State Mac Warner, contends that because the Legislature approved that rule during the 2019 session (as part of a rules bundle that included rule changes for 11 different state boards and agencies), the rule takes precedent over the law.
Kersey also said the rule promotes “neutrality” in requiring both county executive committee chairpeople to sign off on satellite locations.
I would feel a lot better about that if we didn’t have Republican legislatures across the country enacting voter suppression laws aimed at disenfranchising minority voters and if Kersey’s boss had not participated in a “Stop the Steal” rally in Charleston where unsubstantiated claims about widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election were made.
It’s notable that in opposing the West Side voting location, Howell raised concerns about the “neutrality” of the location, without elaborating on whether she was referring to the area’s comparatively large minority population or its history as a reliably Democratic voting bloc.
Kersey is as upright a state employee as I’ve dealt with in my many years covering the statehouse, but the idea that a legislative rule can subvert the will of the Legislature reeks of being a bureaucratic equivalent of the judicial activism that Republicans so frequently find objectionable.