Now that the 60-day 2023 regular legislative session has passed the midway point, we can see some themes emerging.
- Ideology takes priority over substance.
Going into the session, pressing issues facing the state included: staffing and funding shortages in public education, Corrections and foster care; pending massive revenue shortfalls and current untenably low reimbursement rates for PEIA; addressing systemic inefficiencies in DHHR; and making the state more attractive to business investment through workforce training and site development.
Meanwhile, House and Senate leaders and Gov. Jim Justice went into the session advocating for a big tax cut, although with widely divergent views on the hows and whys of what tax or taxes should be cut.
(All sides like to tout that this would be the first significant state income tax cut since 1987. However, no one likes to mention that the 1987 cut, which took the top tax bracket from 13% to 6.5%, caused income tax collections to drop more than 13% the following year, contributing to the $400 million budget deficit — nearly $1 billion in current dollars — that forced new Gov. Gaston Caperton and the Legislature to raise taxes accordingly in 1989.)
Instead of addressing pressing issues, based on the bills that have passed one house or the other at the 30-day mark, the Legislature has chosen to focus on culture war issues in order to throw red meat to their base.
That includes bills that would prohibit teaching about racism in America (because it might make white children uncomfortable); allow college students to carry handguns on campus; allow first responders to carry guns; cut back on unemployment benefits; ban immigration sanctuary cities; prohibit gender-confirming medical care for minors; and require public schools to prominently display “In God We Trust” signage.
Notably, a recent poll of 1,941 state voters by Change Research found that 76% of those polled believe legislators are spending too much time on divisive social issues, while 91% said the Legislature should be focused on policies that will improve opportunities for all West Virginians.
Granted, the legislative process is, by design, back-loaded, and there is still time for the Legislature to address more pressing issues.
However, it is clear that, through 30 days, the Legislature has wasted a great deal of time and effort either addressing problems that don’t exist in West Virginia, or stirring up what GOP legislators perceive as their base.
n n n
Willful ignorance. “I can write anything down, and call it data.” – Sen. Rupie Phillips,
- R-Logan, responding to data regarding West Virginia’s high suicide by firearm rate.
When confronted by Mountain State Spotlight’s Ian Karbal with data regarding the state’s high firearm death rate and high suicide by firearm rate, Phillips, lead sponsor of the campus carry bill (Senate Bill 10), chose to discount it, claiming the data was made up.
To concede that West Virginia’s soaring death by firearms rate is accurate would be to admit the Legislature’s rush to repeal or weaken as many gun safety laws as possible is taking a toll in human lives.
(More statistics for Phillips and his gun-loving colleagues to ignore, from the FBI: While the national crime rate dropped 60% from 1980 to 2020, and while the violent crime rate dropped in 39 states and the District of Columbia from 1991 to 2020, West Virginia’s violent crime rate increased 86% during that period — the fourth highest rate of increase in the U.S.
The four states with the highest increases in violent crime are all open carry states, which suggests either a proliferation of guns contributes to a proliferation of violent crime, or the claim that the only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun rarely happens in reality.)
Similarly, this Legislature has consistently ignored, and continues to ignore, medical experts on issues ranging from the state near-total abortion ban, to gender-confirming care, to various exemptions to mandatory childhood immunizations.
(The lead sponsor of the bill banning gender-confirming care conceded that, in drafting the bill, he had not consulted with medical experts, but had relied on a Google search.)
That the House of Delegates voted 84-10 to pass the ban on gender-affirming care (HB 2007), hours after members (or, more accurately, a handful of members) conducted a public hearing where opponents of the bill outnumbered proponents 78-2 (78-1, if you exclude Delegate Jim Butler, R-Mason, who spoke in favor of the bill) is increasingly the norm in this Legislature.
Meanwhile, some legislators are opposing a major economic development project because they don’t like that investors in the company, including Bill Gates, are “woke,” and because support of a green energy project would compromise their fealty to Big Daddy Coal.
All this is not to say that past Legislatures haven’t gone off half-cocked on issues, plowing ahead with legislation without a full vetting and without comprehensive review by experts in the field.
However, the concept of willful ignorance — don’t know and don’t want to know — to ignore negatively affected parties, to refuse to seek out guidance from those with expertise in their fields, and to dismiss legitimate research and sound data as phony, is a new and frightening proposition.
n n n
- Disdain for anyone who is not white, heterosexual and Christian.
The aforementioned legislation tells transgender West Virginians they are not worthy of compassionate health care, tells Black West Virginians their history is not worthy of being accurately represented in state classrooms, tells non-Christian West Virginians their faith is not worthy of official sanction, tells college students and faculty and West Virginians living in less-rural areas their safety and well-being are not worthy of sensible gun safety laws.
Last summer, the Legislature told women they are not worthy of their own bodily autonomy, and this session, continue to chip away at reproductive rights.
That disdain was on display recently in the Senate Workforce Committee, when Senate Finance Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, dismissed a proposal by Rev. Matthew Watts and the Tuesday Morning Group, a Charleston faith-based political action group, to invest $300 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds in the state’s most impoverished communities and individuals.
Instead, Tarr blamed systemic poverty on the “demonizing of traditional family values” and claimed that West Virginia’s poor would be best served by the governor’s plan to use $500 million of ARPA funds for corporate welfare in the form of economic incentives for businesses — never mind that federal guidelines apparently prohibit using ARPA money for economic development, and never mind that poor West Virginians will still lack the educational and workforce training skills needed to qualify for the “tens of thousands” of jobs Tarr envisions will be created through corporate welfare.
This is trickle-down economics at its most crass.
n n n
Meanwhile, I’ve tried to keep track of the myriad justifications from Gov. Justice and his aides as to just how the Governor’s Office was able to give $10 million of federal pandemic relief funds to Marshall University to help build a ballpark:
- $10 million is but a small fraction of the $1.25 billion of CARES Act funds the state received.
- West Virginia did such a good job navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic, it deserved to reward itself with a fiscal Treat Yo Self day. (Apologies to the writers of “Parks and Recreation.”)
- The CARES Act dollars ceased to be CARES Act dollars the moment they were deposited in the Governor’s Office Gifts, Grants and Donations fund.
- Marshall has been wanting to build that ballpark for a long, long time.
The real kicker was when Justice chief of staff Brian Abraham urged senators looking into the transfer of the $28.3 million of CARES Act funds not request a U.S. Treasury investigation, contending that “shining a spotlight on West Virginia” purportedly would not reveal wrongdoing, but “may have an adverse affect” on the state’s ability to receive future federal grants. Right.
n n n
Finally, another hallmark of Legislatures of late has been a deliberate lack of transparency.
That happened again last week, as the Senate unveiled its tax cut proposal, amended it into another bill, and passed it in the space of little more than six hours, without a fiscal note for its proposed $600 million annual revenue loss.
The only fiscal note is for the original version of the bill, which is the governor’s bill to rebate state motor vehicle taxes (SB 424). That alone is projected to cost the state $315 million the first year, and about $160 million a year thereafter.
(This being the same Senate that rammed through 23 bills in a single floor session on the first day of the regular session, making a complete mockery of the legislative process.)
Likewise, a bill that will be on passage stage in the Senate Monday would significantly weaken disclosure requirements in the state Ethics Act for grassroots lobbying, i.e., efforts to influence the public, most commonly seen in those “call your legislator and tell him to …” ads.
Why the haste in passing a bill that could have significant impact on the state’s ability to fund various programs and services? Why do senators not want us to know the identities of those people or organizations operating grassroots lobbying campaigns, and those who are funding those campaigns?
What are they hiding?