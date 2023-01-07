Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Despite Republican supermajorities, the Legislature is approaching the start of the 2023 60-day regular session Wednesday with anything but unanimity.

Major themes going into the session appear to be (in no particular order): Revamping the Department of Health and Human Resources, with proposals ranging from Gov. Jim Justice’s reorganization plan to breaking the department into two, three or multiple pieces; providing a tax cut or cuts of some sort; and adopting a “flat” state budget for the fifth consecutive year.

Phil Kabler is a former statehouse reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-1220 or philk@hdmediallc.com. Follow

@PhilKabler on Twitter.

