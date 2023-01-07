Despite Republican supermajorities, the Legislature is approaching the start of the 2023 60-day regular session Wednesday with anything but unanimity.
Major themes going into the session appear to be (in no particular order): Revamping the Department of Health and Human Resources, with proposals ranging from Gov. Jim Justice’s reorganization plan to breaking the department into two, three or multiple pieces; providing a tax cut or cuts of some sort; and adopting a “flat” state budget for the fifth consecutive year.
(Considering that operating costs generally increase at a rate of 2% a year, and last year, a touch of inflation raised that to 7%, five years of “flat” state budgets effectively means that state programs and agencies will have to absorb 15% in budget cuts. Ask yourself if your household or workplace could absorb a 15% spending cut without suffering deleterious effects.)
At the moment, the closest thing to consensus among the House, Senate and Justice seems to be on the budget bill, even though Senate leaders have said they will defy tradition and work on their own version of the budget plan, not the bill the governor submits.
Meanwhile, the House, Senate and Justice all appear to agree that tax cuts should be enacted this session, but they are all over the map on which taxes should be cut and by how much. Naturally, a major cut to one tax precludes big cuts to other taxes.
This takes us back to the Amendment 2 debate, where Justice recognized that if voters authorized the repeal of property taxes on business inventory, equipment and machinery and on personal vehicles, the ensuing revenue losses would make it impossible for him to move forward with his plan to significantly cut personal income taxes.
In light of the resounding defeat of Amendment 2, there seems to be interest in Justice’s proposal to rebate personal property taxes on vehicles, however clunky a process that would be.
There also has been talk that Senate leaders want to extend those rebates to include business inventory, equipment and machinery, doing through bureaucratic fiat what they could not achieve at the ballot box.
That, as Justice noted, would undermine the will of a large majority of voters who soundly rejected Amendment 2.
It also would amount to a $500 million-plus annual cut in revenue – a cut that under Amendment 2 would have been borne by counties, municipalities and public school systems. Under a rebate program, those dollars presumably would come out of state coffers.
Given the level of animosity between Justice and legislative leadership — particularly Senate leadership in light of Justice’s taxpayer-funded campaign opposing Amendment 2 — reaching common ground this session will be challenging.
Justice, who has shown astonishing ineptitude in navigating the legislative process, didn’t help matters during his virtual briefing last week, when he called legislators reluctant to negotiate with the governor’s office “childish.”
Perhaps the best-case scenario for the session is for the Legislature to emulate Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives and let bull-headedness lead them to impasse.
n n n
On Christmas Day, the Gazette-Mail’s Mike Tony had what I thought was a blockbuster regarding how Justice had taken $28.37 million of unexpended federal CARES Act pandemic relief funds, ignoring the many pressing needs of West Virginians that Tony methodically outlined in the article, and put the cash in his Gifts, Grants and Donations Fund, an account that had a previous balance of $50,000.
Tony further reported that Justice had given $10 million of the $28.37 million to his alma mater to help pay for the construction of a baseball stadium — a project that had languished for years over inability to raise sufficient funds.
Justice had previously claimed the total $13.8 million state grant for the Marshall ballpark had come from the state Water Development Authority’s Economic Enhancement Grant program, a fund set up primarily to upgrade water system infrastructure statewide but also available for economic development projects.
(As I noted in a previous column, the purported economic benefit of the on-campus ballpark is based on some rather dubious claims, including the possibility of landing a minor league or independent league professional team to share the facility — a near-impossibility given the current structure of minor league baseball.)
That Justice ignored the state’s many pressing needs and took $28.37 million of federal pandemic relief funds to create what is effectively a slush fund in the governor’s office struck me as big news.
Given that Justice is eyeing a possible 2024 U.S. Senate run, setting up the slush fund is reminiscent of what then-Gov. Cecil Underwood did in 2000, when during his re-election bid, Underwood exhausted the $16 million in the governor’s Civil Contingency Fund — an account intended to provide an immediate funding source during emergencies — going around the state handing out grants, awards and contributions to every locality, group and association that put its hand out.
Challenger Bob Wise (who ultimately prevailed in the 2000 general election) called it “one of the largest publicly funded campaigns” in history.
Naturally, I tuned in to Justice’s first post-Christmas virtual briefing, feeling confident that at least one reporter would ask the governor about the slush fund.
Instead, the press corps tossed Justice softballs. The toughest question posed asked Justice whether he was concerned about the recent domestic terrorist attacks on power plant substations in North Carolina and Washington state — which Justice twisted into a convoluted rant on green energy policies.
Initially taken aback by the timidity of the Capitol press corps (or what’s left of it), it later occurred to me that the current atmosphere encourages timidity.
Under the ongoing virtual format for Justice’s briefings, reporters who ask tough questions can find themselves ostracized and no longer called on during briefings. That happened to me, and to several of my Gazette-Mail colleagues.
In effect, reporters who try to do their jobs effectively can expect retaliation. In my case, in addition to being cut off from participating in briefings, Justice tried to have me fired and threatened to sue the Gazette-Mail and me.
Given that atmosphere, then-Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch undoubtedly felt emboldened to pressure management at West Virginia Public Broadcasting regarding reporter Amelia Knisley’s DHHR coverage, including formally demanding a retraction of one of her reports.
From what I gather, Knisley wasn’t doing some sort of in-depth expose on Crouch or the DHHR and was not the only reporter covering issues raised about DHHR, using public documents such as a letter from Senate President Craig Blair.
My hunch is what fried Crouch about Knisley was her persistence in her coverage of DHHR issues.
Back in the day, Gazette publisher Ned Chilton had a term for that: Sustained outrage. Chilton believed the media had short attention spans and had a tendency to move on to the next big thing after a story or two on a particular issue, failing to provide the ongoing coverage necessary to create the momentum needed to right a civil wrong.
There seems to be some dispute as to whether Knisley was fired or had completed what was to be a temporary part-time position, but it is easy to understand how Public Broadcasting’s credibility has been undermined.
It goes back to Justice stacking the Educational Broadcasting Authority, the governing body of WVPB, with right-wing appointees, including a GOP operative who testified he didn’t invent the term “fake news” but wishes he had; a Chamber of Commerce lobbyist who served on the board of a conservative institute that advocated for defunding WVPB; and an employee of Sen. Eric Tarr, who as Senate Finance chairman has launched frequent harangues against the media in general and WVPB in particular, and has previously proposed defunding WVPB.
At the time, then-Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin fretted that the Justice appointees were not “real champions of public broadcasting.”
In October 2021, the Justice-stacked EBA board abruptly fired WVPB Executive Director Chuck Roberts without explanation and subsequently hired Butch Antolini — who at the time was Justice’s press secretary — as his replacement.
At a time when West Virginia needs strong, independent coverage of the statehouse more than ever, West Virginia Public Broadcasting comes off looking more and more like a mouthpiece for the Justice administration.
n n n
Finally, one of the more amusing aspects of the WVPB controversy was Senate President Blair’s sudden emergence as a champion of the First Amendment.
Blair issued a statement on the matter, opening with the phrase, “With great freedom comes great responsibility,” which left us wondering if he had misquoted Eleanor Roosevelt or was paraphrasing the famous line from “Spiderman.”
(It would not be surprising if Blair used a comic book as a literary source.)
In calling upon the executive branch to disavow “this blatant abuse of the First Amendment,” Blair could not have been more obvious in his use of the WVPB controversy as a blunt instrument to bash Justice.
Blair was correct to suggest that the executive branch’s anti-media policies (including Justice’s hermetically sealed and rigidly regimented virtual briefings) “undermines confidence in our government and our leaders.”
However, Blair also laughably portrayed the Senate as a paragon of transparency and accountability and as a body that goes out of its way “to help the media tell a fuller, more accurate story.”
That’s a good one, Craig. Heck, if I had a dollar for every time this publication and others have had to use the phrase, “Blair did not respond to a request for comment,” I’d have enough cash to ride trains in perpetuity.