One-billion dollars.
That’s roughly what West Virginia spends each year, in state and federal dollars, on state road maintenance and construction.
As the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Commission on Highways concluded in 2015, in order to adequately maintain state highways, the state should be investing double that amount in its roads and bridges each and every year.
That’s why West Virginia ranks at or near the bottom in infrastructure, and why the $1.6 billion Roads to Prosperity road bond program has had relatively nominal impact on improving state roads.
That’s also why President Joe Biden signing into law the $1.2 trillion infrastructure funding bill is a monumental achievement, comparable to President Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal, or President Dwight Eisenhower’s Federal Aid Highway Act of 1956.
For West Virginia, it will mean a $6-billion investment in a state that ranks 50th in infrastructure, including $3 billion for roads and bridges.
And yet, two of our three congressional representatives voted against the measure, and the one who voted for it, Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., is a target of attacks from loyalists to former President Donald Trump who would rather see West Virginia remain in squalor than to give Biden even one political victory.
One would think in a rational world, voting for infrastructure would be an entirely non-controversial, apolitical matter, particularly when it’s to benefit a state so desperately in need of those improvements.
Instead, there are calls in the House Republican Caucus to strip McKinley and the 12 other Republicans who voted for the infrastructure bill of their committee assignments, and the six-term congressman goes into the 2022 primary election as a presumptive underdog to carpetbagger Alex Mooney, R-Maryland, because of the latter’s endorsement from Trump — who promised an infrastructure plan for four years, but never delivered.
Trump, who infamously said he loves the uneducated, seemed dismissive of his audience in making the Mooney endorsement, throwing in platitudes about the Second Amendment and “beautiful clean coal,” as if the West Virginia constituency is so slow-witted that they can be swayed simply by hearing the right catch-phrases.
The reasons given by Mooney and other Trumpers for voting against the infrastructure bill were nonsensical, something about taking offense at minor provisos and claiming that they wanted to hold out for a better bill.
Yet, Trump had Republican majorities in the House and Senate for two years, and for all the talk of infrastructure weeks that were always just over the horizon, nothing came of it.
Trump talked. Biden delivered.
Mooney and Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., voted against the best interests of West Virginians. If recent history prevails, a majority of West Virginians will continue to vote against their own best interests by re-electing both.
Meanwhile, no Republican who voted against infrastructure and the Build Back Better plan should be allowed within a thousand yards of any groundbreaking or ribbon-cutting for projects funded through those plans, although we know they shamelessly will show up.
•••
Meanwhile, state Democrats continue to be their own worst enemies, missing opportunity after opportunity to take control of messaging.
There should have been infrastructure bill signing parties all over the state, staged in front of road slips and pothole-ridden pavement, sending the message that, thanks to Democrats (and a handful of Republicans), these roads are going to be fixed.
Instead, crickets.
Likewise, Democrats have allowed the GOP to control messaging on the Build Back Better plan, putting the focus on the cost rather than the benefits of the package.
Republicans throw out $1.75 trillion as a scary big number (although they didn’t flinch at Trump’s $2.3 trillion in tax cuts that are of no benefit to the vast majority of West Virginians).
And since the scare tactic that the plan would result in higher taxes on the working class didn’t hold water, Republicans are now using the bugaboo of inflation to try to scare off support.
(For those of us who lived through double-digit inflation in the late ’70s and early ’80s, this little bout of transitory inflation doesn’t scare us. I’m reminded of the scene from “Crocodile Dundee” where Dundee says, “That’s not a knife. THAT’S a knife.”)
Democrats have done a poor job of letting the public know about the benefits of the package: Universal pre-K (already provided in West Virginia), lower prescription drug costs, expanded family leave, expanded health care, fewer children living in poverty, to name a few.
Of course, the same thing happened with the Affordable Care Act.
Republicans dubbed it as “Obamacare” and public opinion initially was largely negative. Over time, though, as the public came to understand the act’s benefits, and as many families personally benefited, it became popular to the point where 2017 attempts to repeal it failed, despite Republican majorities in Congress.
And, of course, Trump’s myriad promises to repeal the Affordable Care Act and replace it with a “phenomenal” new plan were nothing but more hot air.
•••
The politicization of the COVID-19 pandemic still astounds me. While we’ve all seen videos of airline passengers and store patrons reacting violently to face mask requirements, I was surprised to experience similar antagonism on my cross-country rail trip.
We weren’t far out of Chicago on the westbound California Zephyr when we were met at the first fresh-air break (formerly known as smoke breaks) at Galesburg, Illinois, by local police officers, who boarded the train.
Word spread there was a passenger in coach refusing to wear a mask. After about 10 minutes, the officers left without the passenger in tow, but apparently the message was received, since there were no further issues for the remaining two days of the trip.
On the return trip east, conductors had to make repeated announcements for multiple violations of the mask requirement among coach passengers, warning that they could and would put non-compliant passengers off the train at the next station stop.
In sleeper class, we had a couple from Georgia who had frequent run-ins with train crew and conductors over the mask requirement, which seemed over-the-top since sleeper car passengers are not required to wear masks in their rooms.
I was seated across from them at the first breakfast of the trip, and during their ongoing diatribe against masks and vaccines, they let it be known they were forgoing their annual ocean cruise, since the cruise line requires proof of vaccination.
Although I’ve had my three shots, I have to say I was uncomfortable being in an enclosed space with unvaccinated and unmasked people.
Not only did the behavior of a few passengers make the trip less pleasant for all, but it was entirely unnecessary.
Amtrak wasn’t asking passengers to wear ankle monitors or stand upright for the entirety of the 52-hour journey. It was simply complying with a Transportation Security Administration directive implementing a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention order, all with the intent of protecting the health and well-being of passengers and crew.
It’s a freaking mask. It shouldn’t be a big deal.
Additionally, all passengers onboard on two occasions agreed to comply with the mask requirement, once at the time they purchased their tickets and once during a pre-trip COVID-19 check that all passengers are required to complete within 24 hours of departure.
Any traveler who found the mask requirement to be too onerous had the option of not booking the trip.
I must say the conductors displayed a great deal more patience than I would have. If I’d been in charge, that couple would have been figuring out how to get home to Georgia from Winnemucca, Nevada.
•••
Finally, while I was away riding trains to the West Coast and back, we lost two notable West Virginians.
In his appearance before a legislative interim committee last week to discuss current budget surpluses, Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy credited his predecessor, Bob Kiss, saying that actions Kiss took as House Finance chairman and, later, House speaker, to put state pension plans on financially stable footing, to keep the Workers’ Compensation Fund from insolvency and to create the state Rainy Day emergency reserve funds, among other innovations, had made the current strong revenue numbers possible.
“The genius of Bob Kiss is baked into many of the numbers we work with in the Department of Revenue every day,” Hardy said.
Kiss was also a bane for statehouse reporters, not because he was hostile or inaccessible to the media, but because he was so bright, he routinely spoke in long, parenthetical sentences that were nearly impossible to accurately quote.
If you go back and look at my copy, I’m sure almost every direct quote of Kiss features at least one ellipsis.
He also had a dry sense of humor.
I recall a Joint Committee on Government and Finance meeting years ago when his wife, Melinda, was appearing on behalf of the Workers Compensation Commission. There was a legislator whom I can’t recall who asked her a series of questions, then yielded to Speaker Kiss, who was chairing the committee.
Kiss responded, “No, you keep asking the questions. She scares me.”
We also lost Sam Huff, who once called to berate me for my coverage regarding state Lottery funding of thoroughbred horse racing, a passion of his.
As a reporter, being chewed out by someone unhappy with one’s news coverage is a pretty routine occurrence, but throughout the call I kept thinking, “I’m getting chewed out by the great Sam Huff.”
Probably few people in Charleston remember that Huff, in his post-NFL career as a marketing executive for the Marriott Corp., was instrumental in convincing Marriott executives none too keen about putting a hotel in the hinterlands of south-central West Virginia to greenlight the Charleston Marriott Town Center.
Huff’s contribution to the downtown lives on, as the Marriott Town Center was and is a key component in making Charleston an attractive destination for conventions and meetings.
Both men will be missed.