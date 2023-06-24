Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Glad to see CBS News finally pick up on Gov. Jim Justice’s outrageously grotesque giveaway of millions of taxpayer dollars otherwise known as the “Do It For Babydog” sweepstakes.

The CBS report interviewed Babydog truck winner Grace Fowler, who according to the segment, had to sell her truck because she could not afford the taxes owed on the vehicle, the sales price of which had to be reported as income.

Phil Kabler is a semi-retired statehouse reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-1220, or philk@hdmediallc.com. Follow

@PhilKabler on Twitter.

