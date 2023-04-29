I was walking down Quarrier Street last fall when I heard a familiar voice call out to me, asking the question, “Whatever happened to ethics?”
It was Danny Jones, the former longtime Charleston mayor, who had just stepped out of his barbecue stand.
Jones was in the Legislature in 1989 when lawmakers passed the state Ethics Act, partially in response to misdeeds committed by Arch Moore and the Moore administration in the prior gubernatorial term.
I understood what Danny meant. That noble attempt to set parameters and standards for public officials’ behavior on matters of ethics seems to have been all but cast aside in recent years.
Perhaps no better example of the decline of ethics in West Virginia politics is the upcoming Republican primary for U.S. Senate, a race that appears destined to pit two of the state’s most ethically challenged politicians against one another.
In one corner is Gov. Jim Justice, who constantly leaves a trail of unpaid bills, fines, loans and settlements in his wake; who seemingly failed to place his business assets in a blind trust when he became governor as his predecessors had done; who treats the office as a part-time job while continuing to oversee his private businesses; and who flaunts laws and regulations, including the state Constitution, that he simply can’t be bothered to follow.
In the other corner is Congressman Alex Mooney, R-Md., subject of multiple Office of Congressional Ethics investigations, including one for accepting a five-figure-cost vacation to Aruba paid for by a company that does campaign work for Mooney and whose officers contribute to his campaigns; using Congressional aides as domestics and personal wait staff; and treating campaign finances as his own personal checkbook, among other violations.
Justice visits the state Capitol only sporadically. Mooney likewise ventures into his congressional district only occasionally, usually right before elections. He regularly uses the congressional franking privilege to send out mailers that look suspiciously like campaign fliers — including one sent to constituents in the old 2nd Congressional District just days before he ceased to represent the district.
Meanwhile, between now and the May primary, Justice and Mooney undoubtedly will bend over backwards to try to secure an endorsement from a person who has repeatedly demonstrated in his personal, professional and public life that he is completely devoid of ethics.
In the halcyon days post-passage of the Ethics Act, many voters would have been aghast at the prospect of either Justice or Mooney seeking a seat in such an august body as the U.S. Senate.
And yet, in 2023, none of Justice’s or Mooney’s ethical transgressions seem to matter to most West Virginia voters.
Justice was twice elected governor, and carries a 66% rating in the most recent Morning Consult poll of governors’ approval ratings. (Once asked to comment on Justice’s strong showing in the Morning Consult polls, I said it’s a statistical representation of West Virginia’s brain drain.)
Mooney has won election to Congress five times, and in 2022, beat one of the more ethical politicians in the state.
Meanwhile, that individual who happens to be lacking any shred of ethics carried the state by nearly 40 percentage points in 2020.
It’s not as if the ethical lapses of Justice and Mooney haven’t been widely reported by state media, the Gazette-Mail in particular.
Apparently, large numbers of West Virginians either don’t keep up with the news, or have been brainwashed to disbelieve anything reported by mainstream media.
However, given the significance of the race for West Virginia’s Senate seat in 2024, outside money will likely pour into the state at levels never before imagined.
Right-wing dark money PAC Club for Growth has already committed to spend $10 million to back Mooney in the primary. Mitch McConnell’s Senate Leadership Fund will assuredly put up big bucks to back Justice.
While news media in the state have limited resources and an obligation to objectivity, opposition research directed at each candidate will not be burdened by such restraints. And with the ability to saturate the state with advertising, voters will be inundated with attack ads outlining the flaws and faults of both candidates.
As Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee spokesperson Amanda Sherman Baity told Politico last week, “West Virginia’s GOP Senate primary is going to be a nasty, messy and expensive fight.”
The DSCC’s hope is that whichever candidate survives the Republican primary will be severely damaged going into the General Election.
However, if recent history is any indication, it probably won’t matter to a majority of West Virginia voters just how unethical these candidates may be.
Perhaps the era of ethics in state government that Danny Jones referenced was just a passing anomaly.
West Virginia has a long history of corrupt politicians, including Moore, and before him, Wally Barron.
(Moore’s transgressions should have forever made the Moore name Mudd in West Virginia politics, and yet, his descendants currently hold a bevy of political offices, from the state Legislature to the U.S. Senate.)
Perhaps the era of the governorships of Gaston Caperton, Cecil Underwood, and Bob Wise — mostly ethical men who tried to govern ethically — was but a brief flicker of light in a state whose politics historically are rife with corruption.
Certainly, since its inception following passage of the Ethics Act in 1989, the state Ethics Commission has had a less-than-stellar record in policing state politicians.
As one who covered the commission from its inception through the end of 2021, I can only recall one time that the commission pursued an ethics complaint against a legislator, and never against a governor or other statewide elected official, and probably for good reason.
The commission learned early on that legislators would not hesitate to retaliate against the commission for unfavorable decisions or rulings, and that the Legislature has the power to cut the commission’s budget and curtail its powers.
Early in its history, the commission issued an advisory opinion stating that legislators could not accept free rounds of golf offered during an out-of-town interim meeting, and the Legislature responded the next session by cutting the commission’s budget and eliminating its ability to initiate investigations of possible ethics violations, an authority it did not get back until many years later.
Since then, the commission has been a lapdog when it comes to dealing with legislators and high-ranking state officials.
(That’s not to downplay the good work of the Ethics Commission in providing guidance for public officials and public employees, and for providing a level of transparency with publication of financial disclosures and lobbyists’ spending reports.)
Thomas Jefferson once said, “The government you elect is the government you deserve.” Or, in common parlance, “We get the government we deserve.”
As long as ethics don’t matter to a majority of West Virginia voters, as long as voter turnout in West Virginia remains among the lowest in the nation and as long as a majority of West Virginians continue to vote against their own best interests, West Virginia will continue to get what it deserves.
Finally, last week’s column on how the state and Kanawha County are ponying up a total of $2.5 million to subsidize Breeze Airway’s entry into the Charleston market caught the attention of Dick Hubert, a contributing reporter and columnist for the Westmore News in Rye Brook, New York, near the Westchester County Airport in White Plains.
A few days before my column was published, Hubert had written an article about how Breeze Airways was canceling the White Plains to Los Angeles service that it had launched just six months earlier.
(Hubert corrected me that White Plains, not Islip, is the closest airport to New York City served by Breeze. Breeze founder David Neeleman had sought out the airport, having had success there serving the NYC market when he was head of Jet Blue.)
According to Aeroxplorer, Breeze launched service to White Plains in June 2022, and quickly expanded there, but not without hiccups.
In addition to suspending LAX service, Breeze flights to Las Vegas were ended just three weeks after their launch, and service to San Francisco was announced, but cancelled, before the first flight ever took off. Breeze is also canceling service from White Plains to Sarasota at the end of this month.
Hubert quoted a Breeze spokesman saying that, in addition to crew staffing issues, the airline is dealing with a shortage of Airbus 220-300 jets, with deliveries delayed for the 68 jets it has ordered. (Breeze currently has 12 Airbus 220-300 jets in service.)
Hubert told me that if Breeze had, in fact, pulled an Airbus 220-300 out of service in White Plains and moved it to a subsidized route, that would be a heck of a story in his neck of the woods.
I advised him that the Department of Tourism announced last week that Breeze would, indeed, be using the Airbus 220-300 on its CRW-Orlando service.
The point being that low-cost airlines tend to be a fickle business. In Charleston, we’ve seen Independence Air come and go, and Spirit Airlines come and go.
When the $2.5 million of subsidies run out (which I suspect will roughly coincide with the expiration of the recently announced two-year waiver on landing fees), will anyone be surprised if Breeze departs CRW?
If Breeze is pulling flights out of Westchester County, N.Y. (population 990,000), what’s the likelihood it will keep unsubsidized air service in Kanawha County (population 175,000)?
