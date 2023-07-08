In the month since passage of the federal debt ceiling bill, we’ve heard little about how the claw-back provisions in the legislation will be carried out.
During debt ceiling negotiations, Congressional Republicans demanded a claw-back of some $27 billion of unspent COVID-19 pandemic relief funds from state governments and federal agencies.
(If Congress works anything like the statehouse, the details of how states and federal agencies are to go about returning their unspent COVID-19 dollars will take some time for the bureaucrats to finalize.)
West Virginia received a total of $1.27 billion of federal CARES Act funds, and according to the state Auditor’s Office, the CARES Act account had a cash balance of $28,375,985 as of Sept. 30, 2022 — the final day that states were authorized to spend their CARES Act dollars.
On that date, rather than give the money back to the feds, Gov. Jim Justice took the entire $28,375,985 and moved it to his Gifts, Grants and Donations slush fund.
Since then, again according to the Auditor’s Office, Justice has expended $10,526,809 from the account.
The largest expenditure, of course, was the $10 million Justice gifted Marshall University for construction of an on-campus baseball stadium.
Justice actually made the contribution to Marshall on Sept. 29, at which point his Gifts, Grants and Donations fund had a balance of only about $50,000, but as we’ve observed, Justice is quite adept at spending money he doesn’t have.
Critics, the state Senate Finance Committee among them, have questioned whether $10 million to help construct a ballpark is a legitimate use of pandemic relief funds, with the governor’s office countering by citing the stadium’s economic development and tourism potential.
(As noted previously, the university’s grant application greatly overstated the facility’s economic development prospects, with the likelihood of such things as landing a minor league baseball franchise or hosting NCAA regionals or the state high school championships being longshots at best.)
Of the other $526,809 Justice has spent from the account, a breakdown in descending order of amount is:
- $280,721 to the Division of Corrections for human resources services. (Recall that the entire $28.3 million of unexpended CARES Act funds was in the Division of Corrections account when Justice seized it.)
- | $106,000 to Appalachian Bible College for purchase of a mini-bus. (If Justice’s contribution of CARES Act funds to a public university is questionable, then contributing CARES Act funds to a private, religious college is beyond the pale. Then again, Republicans these days seem to be big on giving taxpayer dollars to private institutions.)
- $60,228 payment to BDO. BDO is the financial consulting firm that the Governor’s Office has said advised them it was OK to transfer the $28.3 million.
- $48,566 payment to Bailey and Glasser. Bailey and Glasser is the law firm the Governor’s Office used for legal advice regarding the state’s pandemic response, and according to the Governor’s Office, also OK’d transferring the unspent CARES Act funds.
- $25,294 for costs of weekend getaway packages at state parks, one of the prizes in the “Do It For Babydog” vaccination incentive contest, which effectively wasted $23.46 million of CARES Act funds.
- $6,000 to the National Guard Adjutant General for “expenses of West Virginia mask patent.” (Early in the pandemic, when facemasks were hard to come by, the National Guard set up their own mask-making operation.)
So, when the claw-back comes down and the state has to settle up, will the feds consider some or all of the above to be legitimate pandemic response expenditures, even though they largely occurred after the Sept. 30 spending deadline, or will the feds expect Justice to pony up the entire $28,375,985?
And, if they want the full amount reimbursed, who comes up with the $10.5 million Justice has already spent?
Considering that the entire Governor’s Office operating budget for fiscal 2023-24 is only $7.09 million, the $10.5 million couldn’t come entirely out of that line item.
The alternative would be for Justice to call the Legislature into special session to appropriate the $10.5 million out of the wildly inflated fiscal 2022-23 budget surplus, but he would have to go through the same Senate Finance Committee that has asked the U.S. Treasury Inspector General to investigate whether Justice “grossly misappropriated” the $28.3 million to begin with.
One way or another, the claw is coming.
n n n
Speaking of wasteful spending, back in November 2020, Justice announced out of the blue that the state had inked a multi-year contract with Google Cloud to transition 22,000 executive branch employees to the Google Workplace Digital Productivity suite.
(Reporting at the time indicated that Justice himself was the driving force behind the Google deal — Justice, the IT wizard who was then using a Jitterbug as his cell phone.)
The deal caught Microsoft execs by surprise, particularly coming months after Microsoft had renewed its contract with the state through June 30, 2023.
Microsoft vice president Jamie Harper said as much in a letter to Justice, which the company made available to the media, calling the dual contracts a “duplicative spend,” and questioning Justice’s claim that the Google deal would produce a net savings of $11.5 million.
Harper went on to advise, “In our experience, gaps in Google’s service offerings will require the state to continue using Microsoft or other third-party technology tools, ultimately costing the state more.”
Harper proved to be quite prescient.
Fiscal 2023-24 contracts reveal that the state this year will pay Google Cloud $6,844,560 and will play Microsoft $12,973,578 in the first year of a new, three-year, $38.9 million contract for digital productivity services.
In 2020, when Justice inked the deal with Google, the state contract with Microsoft was for $8.2 million a year.
In effect, the state’s costs for digital productivity services have gone up 241% in three years, in large part because the state is paying for duplicative services.
Google provided the state with Google Workplace at no charge for 2½ years, apparently accounting for Justice’s claim of $11.5 million in net savings.
However, you don’t need to be a computer whiz to see that supposed savings will quickly be swallowed up by the high costs of the duplicative contracts.
Doesn’t sound like the kind of deal a supposedly savvy businessman would enter into.
And who, you might ask, is Google’s lobbyist in West Virginia? None other than Justice friend and political confidant Larry Puccio, who also happens to lobby for Justice’s Greenbrier resort.
Sheer coincidence, no doubt.
n n n
Finally, during Justice’s weekly virtual briefings, one can count on hearing half-truths, untruths and most certainly, hyperbole.
However, on Wednesday, Justice did not exaggerate when he called the infusion of $7 billion of federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and Inflation Reduction Act funds into the state, “perhaps the biggest federal infrastructure investment program in our history.”
Justice was unveiling an updated website to track federal infrastructure investments in the state, which he noted, to date includes $3 billion for highways, $500 million for bridge replacement and repair, $487 million for clean water projects, $190 million for public transportation, and $100 million for broadband expansion.
Justice exclaimed, “These dollars flowing into the state … It’s just true that lots and lots of good stuff will happen here.”
Of course, Justice failed to mention a key player regarding the federal windfall: President Joe Biden, who played a crucial role in convincing Congress to pass the landmark infrastructure packages.
To hear Justice tell it, it might as well have been Santa Claus or the Easter Bunny who made all this good stuff possible.
(We can be certain that if Donald Trump had the wherewithal to deliver on his oft-promised but never-realized infrastructure week, Justice would have been butt-kissing in extremis to praise Trump for any and all state projects.)
While Justice happily welcomes all the infrastructure funding, and touts all the many good things it will do for the state, as a U.S. Senate candidate, he never misses an opportunity to badmouth President Biden, including this Twitter post on June 28: “Our country has experienced record high inflation following the socialist spending spree from Washington. These policies are hammering families across West Virginia. We must cut wasteful spending, cut taxes for hard working Americans, and grow our economy.”
Now, Justice is either dense or disingenuous, since when he posted the Tweet, inflation was down to 4%, its lowest in two years.
Inflation peaked at 7% in 2021, at the height of pandemic supply chain issues. Justice must know that’s nowhere close to a record high. Surely, he can remember when inflation hit 13% in 1979 and then another 12.5% in 1980.
As for growing the economy, under Biden, the U.S. has added 13 million jobs, unemployment is at the lowest levels since back when the Beatles were still together, and the GDP has grown by more than 6%. Jim, the economy is growing, strongly.
I suppose Justice will continue this two-faced act through the May primary, alternately praising the infrastructure projects and denouncing them as socialistic and inflationary, depending on the audience.
If Justice were a true Republican like Alex Mooney, he would refuse the dirty, socialist Biden bucks, and set West Virginia on a path of austerity, with crumbling roads, undrinkable water, spotty to no internet, and otherwise deficient infrastructure.
