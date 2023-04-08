Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Gov. Jim Justice, state legislators and statewide elected officials have a fiduciary responsibility to the people of the state to run it in a fiscally responsible manner, a responsibility that they are shirking more and more frequently.

Case in point in the recent enactment of anti-ESG (environmental, social and governance) investing legislation (House Bill 2862), a bill pushed by state Treasurer Riley Moore in hopes of boosting his MAGA bona fides for a 2024 run for Congress.

Stories you might like

Phil Kabler is a former statehouse reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-1220 or philk@dmediallc.com. Follow @PhilKabler on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you