Gov. Jim Justice, state legislators and statewide elected officials have a fiduciary responsibility to the people of the state to run it in a fiscally responsible manner, a responsibility that they are shirking more and more frequently.
Case in point in the recent enactment of anti-ESG (environmental, social and governance) investing legislation (House Bill 2862), a bill pushed by state Treasurer Riley Moore in hopes of boosting his MAGA bona fides for a 2024 run for Congress.
ESG is the concept of corporations aiming to have positive impact on the environment, on people in general, and on staff and customers in particular, and to operate in an open and transparent manner.
An offshoot of ESG is DEI: Diversity, equity and inclusion.
I would think all rational, open-minded people would consider ESG and DEI to be laudable goals.
But not Moore, once known as “Rick Rattler,” his misogynistic alter ego, who was quoted as saying that diversity, equity and inclusion, “undermines our values and way of life.”
The anti-ESG law will make it more difficult for the state Investment Management Board to invest in what Moore calls “woke” corporations, a policy that IMB executive director Craig Slaughter said could cost the state upwards of $20 million — a warning that went unheeded by Moore and the GOP supermajorities in the House and Senate, which passed the bill by wide margins, and by Gov. Jim Justice, who signed the bill into law.
Slaughter noted that he couldn’t even get a sit-down with Rick — er, Riley to express his concerns about the harm the legislation could cause to state investments.
(Slaughter and the IMB deserved to be heard, having grown state pension funds by a remarkable $9.47 billion in the past 25 years, as I noted in a January column.)
For a political party that has no real message, direction or agenda, “woke” has become the latest bugaboo.
But since “woke” means striving for civil rights, social justice, and empathy to others, what exactly do you stand for if you are anti-woke?
And at what point are you so committed to this new genre of bigotry and white grievance that you permit it to financially harm the state and its residents?
Last year, Moore championed legislation that bars the state from doing business with financial institutions that are divesting of fossil fuel investments. While blacklisted banks like Blackrock and Wells Fargo will little miss West Virginia’s comparatively tiny book of business, the lack of competition when bidding out future state contracts will ultimately have serious fiscal ramifications for the state.
Since legislators dare not do anything that might put their complete fealty to King Coal in doubt, that bill also passed by wide margins.
In a similar vein, Justice and the Legislature continue to do everything humanly possible to keep an antiquated coal-fired power plant in Pleasants County from shuttering at the end of the month.
As the Gazette-Mail’s Mike Tony reported last Sunday, under much pressure from Justice and the GOP, Mon Power and Potomac Edison are asking the Public Service Commission for a $36 million surcharge to cover the costs of keeping the Pleasants Power Plant open for another 12 months.
That’s all fine and dandy for the plant employees and miners who get to keep their jobs for another year, but not so great for residential customers of those power companies, who will see their electric bills go up by an average of $2.67 a month.
That’s on top of the $12.5 million a year state taxpayers are shelling out for a tax break the Legislature gave the plant in 2017, in the false hope that it might help make the operation viable.
That, as Tony noted, is in a state where electric bills have nearly doubled since 2005 because state leaders have stubbornly clung to coal, and have hamstrung investment in cleaner, cheaper sources of energy.
Anti-wokeness extends to other elements of state government.
Secretary of State Mac Warner, for instance, recently withdrew West Virginia from the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC), a national database designed to prevent voter fraud by crosschecking state voter registration lists to, among other things, identify voters who have moved and are registered in more than one state.
(Had West Virginia joined ERIC prior to 2020, it may well have flagged Sen. Robert Karnes, R-Randolph, for being registered to vote in both West Virginia and Florida from 2012 until 2017, when your humble correspondent disclosed the Florida registration.)
In March, Warner joined election officers in five other red states in withdrawing from ERIC, after a far-right blog purportedly linked the center to billionaire philanthropist George Soros. (We’ve seen recently how the right wing constantly uses Soros as an anti-Semitic dog whistle to rile up the base.)
The purported connection is that Soros contributed to the Pew Charitable Trusts, which subsequently provided seed money for ERIC.
Warner, who participated in a “Stop the Steal” rally in Charleston after the 2020 presidential election, claimed “partisanship” was the reason for withdrawing West Virginia from ERIC.
While Soros is put up as the excuse for the red states’ withdrawal, the real objection to ERIC may be a requirement that participating states contact eligible but unregistered residents, and provide them with information about how to register to vote. Encouraging eligible adults to register to vote would seem a laudable goal, but as an article in the far-right Federalist claims, the ERIC requirement has a nefarious intent, given that the “eligible but unregistered” population is supposedly disproportionately made up of “young people, minorities, single women and LGBT individuals.”
Anything that would increase voter turnout in those demographics is anathema to the GOP, which increasingly must rely on voter suppression and gerrymandering to win elections.
At any rate, the anti-woke policies of state politicians are hurting average West Virginians.
n n n
Speaking of anti-wokeness, I fancy myself as something of a beer connoisseur, and you couldn’t pay me enough to drink faux beer like Budweiser or Bud Light. However, I’ve been highly amused by the uproar by anti-woke Bud Light drinkers over the brand’s partnership with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney, who recently posted a couple of sponsored videos on her Instagram account.
Mind you, this was not a major ad campaign, and as a company spokesman pointed out, “Anheuser-Busch works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics.”
Though they supposedly eschew Cancel Culture, the anti-woke crowd went berserk, calling for boycotts, and hilariously, appearing in a multitude of videos in which they poured out or otherwise destroyed their caches of Bud Light, up to and including has-been performer Kid Rock blasting cases of the brew with a rifle.
Evidently, they failed to comprehend that Anheuser-Busch already has their money, and how they choose to dispose of their purchase is of no consequence to the conglomerate. Heck of a way to own the libs.
(When progressives boycott companies like Chick-fil-A, they don’t spend their hard-earned cash to purchase meals, and then videotape themselves throwing said meals away untouched.)
As to switching to an “unwoke” beer, good luck with that.
I happened upon the CancelThisCompany.com website, which purports to provide a comprehensive list of “woke” companies to boycott. At first, I thought it was a parody, since it consists of literally hundreds and hundreds of companies covering more than 50 different business categories, and includes virtually every company you can think of.
Among beers and beer companies designated for boycott are Sam Adams, Corona, Molson/Coors, Heineken and New Belgium, among others.
The list does not include Bud Light’s biggest competitor, Miller Lite, but in 2021, Miller launched its “Open and Proud” campaign, to encourage the 55,000 bars and clubs across the country that serve the beer to be more inclusive of the LGBTQ community, so I would guess that means Miller is also woke.
Many of the Bud Light boycotters used the catchphrase, “Go woke, go broke,” and there must be something to that, considering that Netflix, Carhartt, Hershey’s, Gillette, Walmart, Goodyear and the NFL, among others, all went out of business after being the targets of similar right-wing boycotts.
n n n
Finally, a reader thought it was hypocritical for Justice to rail on a former State Police trooper for taking an envelope containing some $750 that was left behind by a casino patron, declaring in a virtual briefing, “Any way you cut it, that money was stolen,” given that Justice has left a trail of millions of dollars in unpaid bills, fines, and judgments in his wake.
(That includes a court ruling last week ordering two of Justice’s coal companies to pay up $2.54 million in environmental penalties, including fines that have gone unpaid for nearly seven years.) The reader left me a voicemail, saying, “You might want to remind him, any way you cut it, not paying your bills is also stealing.”
That’s not to condone the actions of the State Police trooper. And how could anyone be so stupid as to not realize that anytime you’re in a casino, you’re being videotaped six ways from Sunday?