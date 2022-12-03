Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Jim Justice’s contemplation of a run for U.S. Senate seems to be more a matter of it being a prize he thinks he can win, as opposed to being a public service opportunity he covets.

Surely, Justice would relish knocking off former ally and current adversary Sen Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in the 2024 general election, should Manchin run for reelection.

Phil Kabler is a semi-retired statehouse reporter.

@PhilKabler on Twitter.

