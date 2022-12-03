Jim Justice’s contemplation of a run for U.S. Senate seems to be more a matter of it being a prize he thinks he can win, as opposed to being a public service opportunity he covets.
Surely, Justice would relish knocking off former ally and current adversary Sen Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in the 2024 general election, should Manchin run for reelection.
And just as surely, Justice would enjoy beating Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., in the GOP primary, having characterized Mooney as a carpetbagger who rarely visits the state he represents, and who crossed Justice by endorsing Amendment 2, to eliminate the business machinery and inventory tax.
Being term-limited as governor, the U.S. Senate would seem to be the natural progression for Justice in 2024, if he wishes to remain in politics.
In recent months, Justice has definitely been acting like he’s running for something. However, Justice has no more business serving in the Senate than he has playing for the U.S. World Cup team.
As governor, Justice has shown an unprecedented disinterest in the legislative process.
After six regular sessions, Justice still demonstrates that he has little clue about how the legislative process works, and shows no interest in learning.
As governor, Justice has submitted some of the puniest legislative agendas I’ve seen in my 30-some years as a statehouse reporter.
Frequently, it’s not been much beyond the budget bill, which the governor is constitutionally required to introduce, supplemental appropriation bills, and pro forma bills to make technical changes to existing laws or to state agencies.
(One session, when the second of two perennial governor’s bills to make state tax code conform to changes in federal tax law passed the Senate Judiciary Committee, then-Sen. Corey Palumbo, D-Kanawha, publicly congratulated Justice on the successful passage of his entire legislative agenda.)
The reason Justice’s legislative agendas tend to be so light is because he and his aides seemingly lack the wherewithal to work bills through the legislative process in any conventional manner.
Justice believes he can get by on bluster, bullying and bravado, which has resulted in near-constantly strained relations with legislators, from the first budget impasse in 2017, to all 100 House of Delegates members voting against his income tax cut bill, to his current battle with Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, and Senate Finance Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, over their support of Amendment 2, and differences of opinion on what sorts of tax cuts should be prioritized.
As a result, the 2023 regular session looms as a particularly icy one for Justice.
Working bills through the Legislature also requires a governor to be at the Capitol more than two or three days a week, and Justice has never treated the governorship as a full-time responsibility, simultaneously continuing to oversee his many private business interests and coaching high school girls basketball.
There’s no reason to believe that, if elected to Congress, Justice would suddenly have some great desire to spend more than two or three days a week in Washington.
If Justice has difficulty as governor getting substantive bills through a Republican supermajority Legislature, what chance would he have of getting bills through Congress as a freshman senator?
Justice also frequently parrots the MAGA talking point about Washington being a swamp that needs to be drained.
If Washington is such a despicable place, why would Justice seek public office there, unless a Senate run is just about winning for winning’s sake?
n n n
Speaking of Justice, with absolutely no fanfare or publicity, he signed an executive order ending the some 1,000-day-old COVID-19 state of emergency, effective Jan. 1.
Even though the worst of the pandemic has long passed, Justice continues to host so-called state COVID-19 briefings virtually, although of late, the topic of COVID accounts for a mere fraction of total airtime.
More and more, Justice has used the briefings as his own personal taxpayer-funded soapbox, touting his own accomplishments (real or imagined), expressing his dislike of President Joe Biden and Democrats in general, praising Donald Trump, and making various public service announcements, including reminding hunters of upcoming seasons and announcing trout stockings.
In the weeks leading up to the Nov. 8 election, Justice devoted far more briefing time to his campaign against Amendment 2 than to COVID-19 updates.
During his briefing on Wednesday, Justice said he plans to continue the virtual briefings after the state of emergency is lifted, which is simply a matter of finally abandoning any pretense that they have anything to do with the pandemic.
He also brushed off a media request to resume in-person news conferences, now that the most serious COVID risks have passed, for reasons that are obvious.
Justice can control every aspect of the virtual format, something he can’t do with in-person briefings.
He claimed Wednesday that he calls on every reporter participating in the virtual pressers, but as I can personally attest (as can some of my Gazette-Mail colleagues), that is a lie.
As currently structured, the virtual format also eliminates the single most important element of in-person news conferences: the follow-up question.
If a politician evades or obfuscates, the follow-up question is the reporter’s only tool to try to pin down an honest answer.
The virtual format eliminates follow-ups. Reporters are muted after they ask their question, with no ability to ask follow-up questions.
If Justice, as he frequently does, launches into a convoluted word salad of a response, the reporter has no recourse except to hope that the next reporter in the queue calls him on it, which rarely happens.
So, of course, Justice intends to continue his taxpayer-funded virtual soapbox as currently structured. It gives him the ability to bar participation by reporters who show a propensity for posing something tougher than a softball question.
And, for someone who doesn’t exactly think fast on his feet, it allows Justice to avoid those pesky follow-up questions that might expose his first answer to be hogwash or worse.
Steps could be taken to improve the briefings, if Justice wanted.
Microphones could be left open after the initial question, and follow-ups could be permitted. The briefings could be made hybrid, both in-person for reporters in the governor’s conference room, and virtual for those unable to be in Charleston.
Justice, however, has no desire to change the current format.
Reporters could boycott the briefings until such improvements are made, but I don’t have much faith in that happening, particularly since his other media accessibility opportunities are few and far between.
If the Legislature does indeed investigate the amount of state funds Justice spent on his statewide campaign tour against Amendment 2, it might also want to determine how much taxpayers are spending to stage his virtual briefings, which are less and less legitimate news conferences, and more and more shameless self-promotion.
n n n
Finally, I’ve long complained that my little hometown of Chester, Virginia, had more craft breweries (two) than Charleston (one, Bad Shepherd Brewery).
That all changed this summer and fall with the opening of Fife Street Brewing, Charleston Nano Brewery on the West Side, and most recently, the Short Story Brewing taproom. (The brewery itself is located in Rivesville, outside of Fairmont.)
In fact, with Bad Shepherd (served at Black Sheep Burrito and Brews), Fife Street, and Short Story all located within one block of Summers Street downtown, Charleston can legitimately lay claim to having a craft brewery district, like those in big cities.
New craft breweries mean new jobs, and help make Charleston a more attractive place to visit, and to hold conferences and conventions.
Much of that success can be attributed to a Republican-controlled Legislature that, while far to the right on many issues, has consistently been willing to liberalize laws regarding the manufacture and sale of beer, wine and liquor.
That included a 2019 law that eliminated a number of the remaining restrictions in state law and eased licensing and bonding requirements for craft breweries.
Ten years earlier, the Legislature passed a bill that initially removed many of the obstacles preventing craft breweries from locating in West Virginia, most notably a law that made it illegal to sell beer with an alcohol level higher than 6% ABV.
With that law, the number of craft breweries in the state jumped from three in 2009 to 23 when legislators passed SB 529 in 2019.
Since then, according to the Brilliant Stream website, nine craft breweries have opened in the state, including four that opened this year.
Additionally, Brilliant Stream notes that breweries are under development in Fairmont, Martinsburg and Huntington, and an additional 11 prospective breweries have filed business registrations with the Secretary of State’s Office.
Those numbers don’t include taprooms like Short Story Charleston, which serve craft beers from one or more off-site breweries.
At any rate, West Virginia has experienced a nearly 40% growth in craft breweries since the Legislature further liberalized state beer laws and regulations in 2019, a number that undoubtedly would be higher had the pandemic not forced the temporary closure of bars, many restaurants, and other gathering places in 2020, briefly putting development of craft breweries on hold.
An important lesson to legislators: Liberal can be good.
Cheers!