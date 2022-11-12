What a peculiar election night it was.
West Virginia voters simultaneously embraced and – with the sound rejection of the Legislature’s three power-grab amendments – repudiated Republican politics.
With Tuesday’s pickups in the House and Senate – greatly attributable to outrageous gerrymandering in 2021 that went unchallenged in court – Republicans gained their largest supermajorities in the House of Delegates and Senate in more than 120 years.
At the same time, voters overwhelmingly defeated the three constitutional amendments amounting to a power grab for those Republican majorities in the Legislature.
Those amendments would have shifted some $600 million a year of spending authority from county commissions, school boards and municipalities to the Legislature; given the Legislature authority over the state Board of Education; and barred the courts from intervening in any impeachment proceedings, no matter how overtly partisan and/or unconstitutional those proceedings might be.
West Virginians voted Republican – primarily because having a D behind one’s name is political poison at the moment in much of the state – but made clear they don’t trust the party in power.
Gov. Jim Justice deserves a lot of credit for sending the amendments down in flames, having spent the past six weeks traveling around the state at taxpayer expense spreading the message that legislative leaders can’t be trusted.
Justice spread the message that, through Amendment 2, legislative leaders were attempting to buy off voters with the promise of repealing property taxes on vehicles as a ruse to give multi-million-dollar tax breaks to their corporate overlords, all the while telling voters to trust them when they claimed to have a plan to make whole the counties, school systems and cities that would have lost millions of dollars a year in tax revenue.
After badmouthing legislative leaders nonstop for weeks, I can’t wait to see the reception the Legislature gives Justice at the 2023 State of the State address.
(Memo to Big Jim: It is not mandatory to deliver the State of the State address in person in the form of a speech to a joint session of the Legislature. It can be submitted in written form, which under the circumstances, would be a relief for all of us.)
Historically, when there have been two or more amendments on the ballot, they tend to either all pass or all fail.
Tuesday’s amendment defeats may have been happenstance, but more likely, voters heeded Justice’s call and decided not to entrust the Legislature with more power.
Meanwhile, political pundits predicted a red tsunami nationally that turned out to be just a red ripple — except in West Virginia.
Gerrymandering had a lot to do with it. How else to explain how Mark Hunt, who had a milquetoast tenure in the House and had since lost multiple elections, defeated Sen. Richard Lindsay, D-Kanawha, in the 8th Senatorial District?
In 2018, Lindsay won in an 8th District that included Charleston, northwestern Kanawha County and northern Putnam County – a district made up predominantly of Charleston and its suburbs.
As evidenced by Tuesday’s municipal election results, Charleston is a dark blue island in a sea of red, and with redistricting, Republicans deliberately diluted Charleston’s voting power by creating an 8th District that includes a narrow slice of western Kanawha County, just wide enough to come in and capture Charleston, putting it in a district with rural Clay and Roane counties and parts of Putnam and Jackson counties.
Lindsay carried Charleston and the sliver of Kanawha County with nearly 55% of the vote but got swept in the outlying counties. In Clay County, for instance, former Democrat Hunt got 70% of the vote, with the only qualification necessary being the R behind his name.
Charleston voters are effectively disenfranchised under gerrymandering that, inexplicably, went unchallenged in court.
(I could cite other examples of how gerrymandering affected Tuesday’s results, but space limitations and my desire to not work more than 15 hours a week precludes including them here.)
n n n
With the red wave statewide, West Virginians again showed themselves to be out of step with mainstream America.
Although the table was set for a red tsunami nationally, with the party of the president historically losing congressional seats in midterm elections, with Joe Biden’s relatively low approval ratings and – most significantly — with inflation, it was no surprise that political pundits were projecting the GOP to pick up sizable majorities in both houses of Congress.
History has shown inflation, in particular, to be an incumbent killer. Inflation took out President Gerald Ford in 1976, and got Jimmy Carter four years later. (Of course, that was big-boy, years-long, double-digit inflation, not the middling inflation we’re experiencing, inflation that has already begun easing.)
In retrospect, it’s easy to understand why the expected red wave turned into a red ripple.
After Donald Trump, the Dobbs decision on abortion, Jan. 6 and myriad other transgressions, millions of Americans simply couldn’t bring themselves to vote Republican.
We also owe credit to Generation Z voters for helping stem the red wave. According to the National Election Pool exit polls, voters 18 to 29 voted 63% Democrat and 35% Republican, partially offsetting majority Republican voting by voters 45 and older.
They also turned out to vote in larger numbers than expected, given historically low voter participation by young people.
Young people are our future, and based on Tuesday’s results, our future is looking brighter.
n n n
When I started covering the Legislature, Republicans held 26 House seats and one Senate seat. (I remember once when Majority Leader Truman Chafin announced a majority party caucus, I went up to Donna Boley, the lone Republican, and asked why she never called any minority party caucuses.)
Two people probably deserve most of the credit for moving Republicans from super-minorities to supermajorities: coal baron Don Blankenship and former President Barack Obama.
Beginning in the early 2000s, Blankenship spent millions upon millions of dollars on behalf of Republican House and Senate candidates, while portraying Democrats as waging a war on coal.
The process worked in starts and fits. In 2006, a major Blankenship investment designed to win Republican control of the Legislature actually saw Republicans lose House and Senate seats. However, the die was cast.
Meanwhile, more West Virginians than we would care to admit couldn’t abide having a Black man in the White House, and the Republican Party was more than happy to embrace the “Dixiecrat” attitudes of those voters who believe the state and country should be governed by white male Christian conservatives.
It is no coincidence that the House and Senate flipped Republican in the 2014 election, the first midterm election after Obama won his second term as president.
That Trump not only personified those prejudices but also brought them to the forefront with his propensity to say the quiet part out loud, gave those West Virginians reason to embrace the GOP even further.
As I said before, the state would probably have to swing farther right before it slowly begins moving back toward the center. With this election, West Virginia has probably reached that point, since, frankly, there’s not much more right that it can go.
Having a majority of state voters who are so far out of line with mainstream America certainly won’t make it easier to recruit businesses or outsiders to the state.
n n n
Finally, while I was out riding trains on what I called my Santa tour (with stops in Santa Barbara, California, and Santa Fe, New Mexico), I was reminded of the paucity of campaign ads in West Virginia this election cycle.
Given my tendency to wake up early in the morning out west, I’d switch on the local 5 a.m. news. In California, there were what seemed to be an appropriate number of ads for contested congressional races and for or against the many propositions on the ballot.
However, in New Mexico, where the governor and other statewide offices were up for election, I was subjected to a nonstop inundation of campaign ads, both positive and negative.
I’m no fan of endless campaign ads, but it is disheartening that the lack of competitive races in West Virginia reduced demand for those ads.
Meanwhile, one of my hobbies of late has been to visit state Capitol buildings, posting their pictures on Twitter with the statement, “Ours is better. #W.Va.Capitol.”
However, the New Mexico Capitol is unique to the point that taunting was inappropriate.
Opened in 1966, it is the youngest state Capitol building and is also the only one that is round, designed to resemble the Zia sun symbol featured on the state flag. Walking its curved white hallways was akin to being in the Wildfire laboratory in “The Andromeda Strain.”
I made note of two other aspects of the Capitol: One, the press room is above ground and has windows. Two, almost every bit of public space on all four floors of the Capitol is filled with artwork by New Mexican artists.
That would be something great for West Virginia to emulate, although the most logical location for such artwork, the first floor East and West wing hallways, are too dimly lit to properly display art.
Perhaps the main Capitol hallway would work. After all, how many portraits of middle-aged white men does the Capitol really need?