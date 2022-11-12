Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

What a peculiar election night it was.

West Virginia voters simultaneously embraced and – with the sound rejection of the Legislature’s three power-grab amendments – repudiated Republican politics.

Phil Kabler is a former statehouse reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-1220 or philk@hdmediallc.com. Follow

@PhilKabler on Twitter.

Recommended for you