News outlets around the world on Friday were speculating on what motivated the pilot of a passenger-free Air Moldova Airbus to spend two hours on Thursday spelling out the word “relax” over an 80-mile swath of airspace near Moldova’s border with Ukraine.
The flight was monitored by the real-time global flight-tracking service Flightradar24, which captured radar-painted images of the airliner’s flight path as it progressed and posted it on social media, drawing 30,000 viewers to follow the flight on the company’s website.
Flighradar24 has posted radar images of some of the more artistic flights it has tracked, including valentine messages left by private aircraft operators, and an Air New Zealand flight last year that flew a route that produced a giant radar image of a kiwi during a fun flight for disabled children.
Early reports speculated that the state-owned airline spelled out the giant “relax” in an effort to ease tensions between neighboring Ukraine and Russia, as the threat of a Russian invasion continued to escalate.
As it turned out, the motive for the flight was considerably less altruistic: To publicize the launch of Radio Relax Moldova, 94.9 FM, making its debut Thursday in the capital city of Chisinau.
Should a similar message be posted by an aircraft flying over this country, it would draw significantly less attention. For obvious reasons, a radar-painted message would appear in cursive, rather than printed form.
Few people younger than me would be able to read it.