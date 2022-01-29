After months of frustration trying to bring Senate Democrats together to move his agenda forward while keeping First Dog Major from biting his staff, riding herd over Willow, the new White House cat, should be a breeze for President Joe Biden.
On Friday, First Lady Jill Biden announced the adoption of the gray shorthair tabby cat she first encountered on a Pennsylvania farm during a 2020 campaign stop.
During that meeting, the cat captured the first lady’s attention by jumping onto the speaker’s platform and interrupting her speech, which took place near her hometown of Willow Grove, from which the tabby’s name is derived.
Willow joins a long and illustrious line of White House felines that began during the presidency of Abraham Lincoln, when the new president was given a pair of cats, Dixie and Tabby, by his secretary of state, William Seward.
According to the Presidential Pet Museum, Lincoln was known to relieve stress by spending half-hour sessions talking to and playing with the cats. He once described Dixie as being “smarter than my whole Cabinet, and never talks back.”
Lincoln once hand-fed Tabby with a gold fork at the dining table during a formal White House dinner. While First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln scolded him for such “shameful” behavior in front of guests, Lincoln quipped that if the utensil “was good enough for James Buchanan, it’s good enough for Tabby.”
Lincoln was not a fan of Buchanan, his predecessor at the White House, who did little to avert the looming Civil War and described slavery as an institution “of but little practical importance” during his inaugural address.
The next cat to occupy the White House arrived 14 years after Lincoln’s death, following a two-month journey from Thailand. Siam, the first Siamese cat to set paws in the United States, was a gift to First Lady Lucy Hayes, wife of Rutherford Hayes, the former Union Army colonel who oversaw construction of Fort Scammon atop Charleston’s Fort Hill during the Civil War.
Sadly, Siam took ill nine months after joining the First Family’s pet menagerie, which included a goat, two dogs and a mockingbird, and died a week later, despite the best efforts of President Hayes’ personal physician, who placed the cat on a regimen of “beef tea and milk every three hours” in her final days.
Siam was the first of three Siamese cats to occupy the White House, blazing a trail followed by Shan Shein, owned by President Gerald Ford’s daughter Susan, and Misty Malarky Yin Yang, owned and named by President Jimmy Carter’s daughter Amy.
One hundred twenty years before his statue was removed from the Museum of Natural History in New York and exiled to North Dakota, President Theodore Roosevelt enjoyed the company of 32 pets in his White House menagerie, which included two cats, Tom Quartz and Slippers.
Four years after Roosevelt’s departure, cats Puffin and Mittens accompanied President Woodrow Wilson when he moved into 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, along with several sheep, two dogs and a songbird or two. The cats, known to be mischievous, sometimes jumped onto the White House dinner table, where they received presidential spritzes of seltzer water to correct their behavior.
For the two presidential cats preceding Willow, the stress of spending two terms each in the White House apparently had few negative consequences. Socks, the stray cat adopted by Bill and Hillary Clinton, lived to age 19, while India, George W. and Laura Bush’s cat, died in the White House at age 18, two weeks before the 43rd president’s second term expired.
Since all that presidential feline lore has left me without enough space in which to swing a cat, it’s time to scratch out the last of this litter and paws.